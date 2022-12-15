Ellinger wins National Republican Lawyer of the year

Jefferson City lawyer Marc Ellinger was named Republican Lawyer of the year by the Republican National Lawyers Association (RNLA). He was given the award at a ceremony last week in Washington D.C.

The RNLA is a national organization made up of Republican Lawyers from across the nation and participates in a wide range of legal-related activities, from education of other lawyers to training other lawyers in various fields of law.

“Marc Ellinger is a lawyer’s lawyer and a Republican’s Republican. I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award than Marc,” said RNLA President David Bowsher.

Ellinger practices law in Jefferson City with his professional partner Stephanie Bell at his own firm, Ellinger and Associates LLC, which will soon become Ellinger and Bell at the start of the new year.

“Marc’s steady presence and leadership in the practice of law and in all of his endeavors is an example for us all,” Bell said in a speech she gave at the award ceremony.

Ellinger was born and raised in Missouri, hailing from the capital city. He attended Jefferson City High School and then attended the University of Missouri Columbia and the University of Missouri School of Law. Over his career, Ellinger has been a part of a wide variety of cases, including the Missouri Supreme Court as well as representing Missouri legislators.

He got his start in both politics and law by working at the office of the Missouri State Auditor in 1993. At this point, the Auditor was the only statewide elected Republican. This is in stark contrast to Missouri’s political landscape today, in which the Auditor is the only statewide elected Democrat, who is soon to be replaced by a Republican.

“Marc is acting on his values. He has always done that, which is why I love him so much! And I’d be remiss if I didn’t also say that he enjoys the enthusiasm and passion of RNLA members and supporters”, said his wife Christine Ellinger.

After serving in the state government, Ellinger moved on to private practice with Blitz, Bardgett & Deutsch, LC as a member. Afterwards, Ellinger founded his own practice.

All along the way, he has been volunteering his time with the RNLA. Ellinger has traveled to many states to represent the RNLA in various elections over the past 20 years. He has also served in the organization in a variety of positions, including Vice President, Missouri Chapter Chair, and one of the Governors on the Board of Governors.

Ellinger reflected on his service with the organization and how that may have played a role in him being chosen over other Republican lawyers throughout the country.

“I think it’s because I volunteer and I do my time and I don’t get paid for it, that I think goes a long way in serving the mission of the organization. It is good to have somebody that is not just a check writer but also does the time,” said Ellinger

The RNLA did not stop with just an award for Ellinger’s longtime service. Shortly after he was presented the award in Washington D.C., he was nominated to be the organization’s President, starting in 2023.

According to Ellinger, he is prepared for the tribulations that lay ahead for such a position in the RNLA and where his responsibilities lie.

“I am the president now, that is a big component of what I am out talking to folks about as president, is that we got a big election in two years, a really big election. We just had a big election. We need to figure out what went well and what didn’t go well, from the lawyers’ side. I will let the politicians do the politician’s side,” said Ellinger.