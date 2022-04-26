Katy Trail State Park wins No. 2 ‘Recreational Trail’ in nation

In March, the Katy Trail State Park was nominated for “Best Recreational Trail” in the country in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Missouri State Parks called on our biggest fans, you, for assistance!

After a long week of waiting, the results are in. With your help, the Katy Trail State Park won #2 “Best Recreational Trail” in the nation in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Thank you to everyone who participated. For more information on Katy Trail State Park and to plan your adventure, visit mostateparks.com/park/katy-trail-state-park. We’ll see you on the trail!

To see all the winners visit https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-recreational-trail-2022/.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.