Press Release: Sherri Gallick awarded “Freshman Legislator of the Year,” announces reelection bid

Rep. Sherri Gallick, whose district includes territory in Cass and Bates counties, was recently named “Freshman Legislator of the Year” by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce. Recognized as a successful legislator with a “prominent voice in the Missouri Capitol,” she is well-known for her pro-business and pro-job growth platform. Shortly after the reception of this honor, Gallick announced her intention to return to the Missouri House for a second term. She will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August 2024.

“I am so humbled and honored by this award,” she noted. “My first year in the house involved a lot of learning, listening and relationship building. I am incredibly thankful to be surrounded by fellow representatives who truly care about our state and its future. At the end of the day, our mutual love for Missouri is what drives us to get real results for families across the state, and I’m proud of the work we’ve accomplished. I look forward to earning voters’ approval in 2024 to continue this mission.”

Gallick’s first session included cosponsoring several bills signed into law in August, including direct access to physical therapists, beginning farmer incentives, the Show Me Act, and a bill to grow the number of large animal veterinarians in Missouri. In addition, she is part of the body that passed senior tax breaks, postpartum medicaid improvements, and reformed welfare benefit policies to encourage career growth.

However, Gallick believes there is still much to do. In 2024 she plans to file several bills in the house. A few priorities will be fighting the fentanyl crisis by bringing stronger laws, such as murder charges, against fentanyl distributors, a CPR AED education bill, a workman’s comp bill, and an additional bill fighting the proposed landfill in the Jackson-Cass County landfill situation.

“I believe that local control leads to better results for local communities. I support Raymore and the other communities located near the proposed site, and I want to encourage the residents to continue making their voices heard. Last year, I was a proud co-sponsor on HB909, which increased the space buffer needed to protect communities from harmful waste. I am sad we did not get the bill across the finish line, but we will fight the battle again in 2024 from a variety of directions. Now is the time for true conservative leadership in our state, and it is up to us at state level to shield citizens from extreme political agendas and to get the right things done.”

Sherri and her husband, Randy, reside in Cass County and are the proud parents of two sons. Sherri brings with her an expansive background in the agriculture and food industry. A graduate of Mizzou, her Missouri roots run deep in the community where she serves as a CASA foster volunteer and is on the board of services for CASCO, a workshop for the developmentally disabled in Cass County.

