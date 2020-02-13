FCC approves $175M for rural broadband expansion in Missouri

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced Thursday it has authorized more than $175 million in funding for rural broadband expansion in Missouri — part of its initiative to expand internet access in the U.S.

This budget would serve to connect more than 68,000 homes and businesses in rural areas. The FCC runs the Connect America Fund Phase II Auction, which is working to connect rural areas in 45 states.

“Today’s announcement is another important step in our efforts to close the digital divide and connect rural residents of Missouri with the economic, healthcare, and educational opportunities made possible by high-speed broadband,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement. “In my travels around the country, I’ve had the opportunity to see firsthand how funding provided through the FCC’s Connect America Fund Phase II auction is having a positive impact on rural communities. And the funding we are approving today will build on that success as we connect more rural Americans with digital opportunity.”

The plan would dole out broadband to communities within the next 10 years. This is the ninth wave of its Connect America Fund, which has plans to spend $1.5 billion on nationwide connections.

The FCC also selected more than 100 companies across the U.S. in an auction last summer to receive funding. Missouri benefited greatly from the auction, accounting for 17 percent of the total allocation.

See below for a look at which areas will benefit form the FCC’s latest announcement.