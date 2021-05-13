Final Week in the House: Thursday, May 13

During the last week of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the House from Wednesday, May 12. For live updates on the Senate, click here.

The House gavels in

The legislative day began at 10:15 a.m.

SB 51, COVID liability, out of committee

A bill that would protect certain businesses, accommodations, and activities from being held liable for exposure to COVID-19 unless a plaintiff could clearly prove the entity or individual acted in willful or reckless conduct that caused exposure to the virus passed the House Rules – Legislative Oversight Committee Thursday morning.

The bill previously failed to pass the committee, but the vote was reconsidered earlier this month. Executive session on the measure was postponed three times before the committee voted it out.