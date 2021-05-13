Final Week in the Senate: Thursday, May 13

During the last week of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Thursday, May 13. For live updates on the House, click here.

HBs 85, SAPA, taken up

Before the bill was laid over earlier this afternoon, Sen. Lauren Arthur offered an amendment to close the domestic violence gun loophole that exists in Missouri when the state expanded concealed carry in 2016. Reps. Tracy McCreery and Ron Hicks have worked on the issue this year in the House.

Arthur’s amendment would prevent someone convicted of domestic violence from owning a firearm. Conservatives sought to label it a “red flag law” which allows family members or law enforcement to ask a court to take away someone’s firearms if deemed a threat to themselves or others. However, her amendment only deals with stripping someone of a firearms who has been convicted of domestic violence.

Debate over that provision continues. Sen. Greg Razer asked, “Is the body more pro-life or more pro-Second Amendment?”

Arthur’s amendment failed by a voice vote.

HB 734, utilities, third read and passed

Sen. Dan Hegeman invoked Rule 91 to be excused from voting on the bill.

The bill was third read and passed 33-0.

The Senate reconvenes

The Senate came back from recess at 4:20 p.m.

COVID liability bill advances

Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer‘s SB 51, adding COVID liability protections, passed out of a House rules committee today, setting it up to be TAFP’d in the lower chamber.

The Senate is in recess

HBs 85, SAPA, informal calendar

Sen. Eric Burlison brings up the Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA), decrying “tyrannical government.” He said there is a “trend around the nation” of law enforcement officers not feeling as though they could adequately do their jobs.

Sponsored by Rep. Jered Taylor, the bill would allow state gun laws to supersede federal regulations, including ones enacted after the bill’s effective date. The bill passed the House with an amendment that would also require those who knowingly deprive a Missouri citizen of those rights to be liable for redress for more than $50,000, with police departments liable for the actions of officers violating the act.

The bill was one of the first to progress through the House in February and made it out of the Senate General Laws Committee in April and the Government Accountability and Fiscal Oversight Committee earlier this month.

Sen. Lauren Arthur offered an amendment to close the domestic violence gun loophole that exists in Missouri when the state expanded concealed carry in 2016. Reps. Tracy McCreery and Ron Hicks have worked on the issue this year in the House.

Arthur’s amendment would prevent someone convicted of domestic violence from owning a firearm. She notes it is not a so-called “red flag law.”

SB 9, licenses, taken up

Sen. Jeanie Riddle brought the conference committee report, and it was adopted 30-1. The bill was third read and passed 28-2.

SB 153, taxation, refuse to concur

Sen. Andrew Koenig moved the Senate refuse to concur and request a conference.

Senate gavels in

The Senate got underway for the day at 11:15 a.m.