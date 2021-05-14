Final Week in the Senate: Friday, May 14

The Missouri Senate got underway shortly after 11 a.m.

Senate gavels in

The Missouri Senate got underway shortly after 11 a.m.

Sens. John Rizzo and Doug Beck held the floor decrying the breakdown in communication and deals that had been made in the final days of session. Rizzo said there’s a “lack of regard” for the session. He points to the use of a PQ in the final days of session last year on a bill that ultimately died in the House.

“I don’t know how you move forward because you can’t make a deal because you can’t trust anybody,” Beck said.

“We are steadily marching toward being a smaller House of Representatives,” Rizzo said.

Sens. Steven Roberts and Jason Bean are holding the floor now.

Razer update

Sen. Greg Razer‘s office said he’s at his home in Kansas City resting after briefly fainting in the Capitol hallway last night.

“Long days and late nights, coupled with high-pressure negotiations during the legislative session, can take a toll on both members and staff. Senator Razer is doing well and is home resting and will be back fighting the good fight soon. He certainly appreciates all of the well wishes and encourages each of you to take care of yourselves — and drink an extra glass of water.”