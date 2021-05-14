Final Week in the House: Friday, May 14

During the last week of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the House from Friday, May 14.

The House recessed at 1:05.

SB 126, intoxicating liquor, up for third reading

The bill would allow alcohol to go permanently and treat Sundays like any other day in terms of liquor sales. The bill passed 128-16.

SBs 153 and 97, Wayfair, TAFP with EC

The bill would allow the state to impose a sales tax on online purchases made through vendors with a physical presence in the state, a practice adopted by most other states.

Handler Rep. J. Eggleston said the finalized version would include various concession, including the elimination of income tax on COVID-19 stimulus funds, the creation of an Urban Agricultural Zone Fund, and more. Wayfair would take effect in 2023.

Gov. Mike Parson named Wayfair as one of his legislative priorities of 2021 earlier this year, saying he hoped the “House and Senate will consider legislation to address the unfair advantage online retailers have over small businesses in Missouri.”

The bill would also phase out video service provider fees, modify the use tax economic nexus, and enact a Voluntary Firefighter Cancer Benefits Trust.

The bill passed 145-6.

An emergency clause on the income tax portion of stimulus payments was adopted.

SB 323, elective courses, third read and passed

The bill would allow school districts to offer elective social studies courses on the Hebrew Scriptures and the New Testament, among other provisions.

Rep. Doug Richey spoke on the measure on the floor, discussing “mistakes” on the other side of the building and fears that upcoming amendments would gut the bill. He said his language on competency-based learning had changed during the process.

Several educational amendments were added on the floor. The bill passed 120-11.

HB 297, Southeast Missouri State University, TAFP

The bill includes several measures on higher education, including mission statements and the Student’s Right to Know Act establishing an informational database on universities and programs. Rep. LaKeySha Bosley spoke on the bill, calling for increased funding for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the future.

The bill also includes a bipartisan effort to allow college athletes to be paid for their likeness.

The bill passed 145-8.

HB 345, 065 agreements, TAFP

The bill from Rep. Bruce DeGroot would modify certain arbitration arrangements, known as 065 agreements.

As defined in Missouri statute, a tortfeasor — someone who commits a civil wrong against another — whose insurer denies them coverage can enter into an agreement with the victim, who limits their pursuit of the tortfeasor’s assets to certain items or forgoes it all together. The defendant agrees to settle or compromise the claim, after which the victim can pursue a claim against the insurer, which can only debate whether or not legal coverage existed in the case.

The bill closes a loophole opened by legislation passed in 2017, which removed insurers from the legal proceedings and allowed carriers to take part in the conversation.

The bill passed 103-48.

The bill seeks to give insurers increased flexibility with federal regulations. It passed 145-0.

HB 69, sale of metals, TAFP

The bill passed 138-5.

SB 57, Critical Incident Stress Management Program, TAFP

The bill from Sen. Karla May would create the Critical Incident Stress Management Program to assist safety officers coping with stress and trauma. The bill also covers an Economic Distress Zone Fund to help revitalize areas with high crime and struggling infrastructure — the fund would revert to general revenue if the appropriation exceeds $3 million.

The bill passed 146-0.

The House gavels in

The legislative day began at 10:14 a.m.