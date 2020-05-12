Final week in the Senate: Monday, May 11

During the last week of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Monday, May 11. For live updates on the House, click here.

The Senate adjourned shortly after 8 p.m.

HB 1768, related to the Broadband Internet Grant Program, Granted further conference

The Senate agreed to grant further conference on HB 1768 from Rep. Louis Riggs. Sen. Dan Hegeman said there was a “drafting error,” and “this is the way we are looking to make it right.”

HB 1693, establishing a statewide PDMP, Granted conference

Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer has moved to refuse to recede and grant the House a conference on this controversial bill from Rep. Holly Rehder. Earlier Monday, the House refused to adopt the Senate’s amendments but moved for a conference on the bill.

Luetkemeyer noted some House members had concerns about data-sharing.

The bill, known as the “Narcotics Control Act,” establishes a state-wide prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP). Missouri is the only state not to have a statewide PDMP but has smaller-scale versions at the local level.

The Senate granted the House a conference.

HB 1700, Modifies provisions related to taxation, Informal calendar

In the Senate, the bill has grown to more than 160 pages. The underlying House bill, from Rep. Craig Fischel, dealt with transient guest taxes. It has grown to include a provision related to marketplace facilitators’ collection of use taxes within Missouri and taxation of the federal coronavirus stimulus checks.

Sen. Andrew Koenig, who has his own “Wayfair tax” bill this session, read from a book on the Senate floor before the bill was laid over.

HB 2120, Establishes provisions relating to water safety and security, Fiscal Oversight

The bill, championed by Rep. Bill Kidd, sets guidelines for public water systems using an internet-connected control system to establish policies and procedures for mitigating cyber risk.

The legislation has grown to include Sen. Wayne Wallingford’s SB 618, a measure changing how gas corporations handle infrastructure replacement cases — including just what types of pipes and other structures are eligible to be replaced. This legislation is in response to a Spire court case.

It also includes a provision related to testing samples of water in schools.

The bill was ultimately referred to Fiscal Oversight.

Senate gavels in at 4.52 p.m.

The legislative day officially got underway shortly before 5 p.m.