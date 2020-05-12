Galloway releases audit of Howard County

Report gives rating of “good,” recommends improved compliance with the Sunshine Law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released her office’s audit of Howard County, located in central Missouri. The regularly-scheduled audit made recommendations to improve compliance with the Sunshine Law as well as in the timeliness of filings by the public administrator and in the tracking of compensation paid to the county collector. The report gave county government a rating of “good.”

The audit found that the county commission does not ensure that the minutes of all commission meetings are prepared, approved timely and publicly accessible. Minutes also do not always document votes taken. The report recommended better keeping and maintaining of commission meeting minutes.

The audit also found that the public administrator does not always file annual settlements or status reports timely. Additionally, the audit recommended better tracking of the personal commissions paid to the county collector and that the collector ensure all compensation is paid through the county’s normal payroll process so that it is properly taxed and reported.

The full report on Howard County can be found here.