Final week in the Senate: Tuesday, May 12

During the last week of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Tuesday, May 12. For live updates on the House, click here.

The Senate adjourned for the day at 1:05 p.m.

HB 2046, license reciprocity

Sen. Mike Bernskoetter moved for the committee conference report to be adopted.

Sen. Lauren Arthur voiced concerns about automatic reciprocity, noting standards in other states could be lower than that in Missouri and people with “substantially less education or training” could come to Missouri.

HB 1414, Modifies provisions relating to child protection, third read and passed 31-0

Similar to SB 653, the House bill from Rep. Sheila Solon deals with foster care and child protection. It contains several provisions regarding homeless youth and protections for children in military families, as well. The bill was third read and passed 31-0 SB 653, Modifies provisions relating to foster parents, 30-0 This bill, from Sen. Sandy Crawford, contains several provisions related to foster care and child protection. In the House, language was added regarding the Children’s Division under the Department of Social Services conducting a standardized risk assessment and the provision that a child would only need to be in court when a judge and family support said it’s within his or her best interest. The conference committee report was adopted 30-0. SB 551, Modifies provisions relating to the regulation of certain personal lines insurance services, Conference Sen. Paul Wieland, the sponsor of SB 551, moved to conference with the House on the bill. Senate gavels in The legislative day got underway shortly after 10 a.m.