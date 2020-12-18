Fitzpatrick named National Association of State Treasurers Legislative committee chair

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick today announced that he has been named Legislative Chair for the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST). As legislative chair, he will serve on the Executive Committee.

“As Treasurer, advocating to our federal delegation for sound fiscal policy, growing programs that help all Missourians save for the future, and expanding access to unclaimed property is a priority,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “I am pleased to take a leadership role in this endeavor and look forward to working with my fellow Treasurers to continue protecting state finances as well as expanding financial opportunity for all.”

“The legislative committee plays an important role in executing NAST’s policy advocacy and I am grateful to Treasurer Fitzpatrick for accepting this role,” Indiana Treasurer of State and NAST President Kelly Mitchell said. “I look forward to collaborating with him on this important work.”

The National Association of State Treasurers is comprised of state treasurers and state finance officials from across the country. NAST helps foster responsible state treasury programs and related financial practices, policies, and education.

Since taking office, Treasurer Fitzpatrick has been committed to advocating to Missouri’s federal delegation for support forthe ABLE Age Adjustment Act and the Unclaimed Savings Bond Act. Missouri has the fourth largest delegation support for the ABLE Age Adjustment Act, following California, New York, and Pennsylvania, states with much larger delegations.

Treasurer Fitzpatrick also serves on the NAST Pension and Trust Investment Committee and the Program and Learning Committee.