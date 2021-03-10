Galloway begins audits of McDonald and Wayne counties

Citizens with relevant information are encouraged to contact Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Auditor Nicole Galloway said today her office has begun regularly scheduled audits in McDonald County, located in southwest Missouri, and in Wayne County, located in the southeast part of the state.

The most recent audit of McDonald County was issued in September 2016, with the county receiving an overall rating of fair. The most recent audit of Wayne County also was issued in September 2016. The county received a rating of poor; a follow-up report on the Wayne County audit was issued in March 2017.

“Audits help local governments better serve their citizens and save taxpayer dollars,” Auditor Galloway said. “I encourage residents of McDonald and Wayne counties who have information that is relevant to our audits to contact my office through the Whistleblower Hotline.”

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.