Hartzler campaign launches agriculture leadership team

EXCLUSIVE — Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler’s U.S. Senate campaign launched an agriculture leadership team Tuesday with former Missouri Farm Bureau President Charlie Kruse at its helm.

The Farmers and Ranchers for Vicky team consists of several dozen agriculture leaders from around Missouri to advance her agriculture message.

“Missourians have a historic opportunity to send a farmer to the U.S. Senate this year for the first time this century and that farmer is Vicky Hartzler,” Kruse said. “I have known and worked with Vicky for decades on the critical issues facing our family farms and agriculture industry, and I know she understands the challenges farmers face firsthand. I am proud to lead her ag team because I know Vicky is a fighter for rural Missouri values, has the highest integrity, and is guided by her strong faith to do the right thing.”

Kruse led the Missouri Farm Bureau from 1992-2010. Blake Hurst, who succeeded Kruse, is also a member of the agriculture coalition supporting Hartzler, representing Atchison County in northwest Missouri.

“As a fellow farmer, I am honored to join with these hardworking agriculture leaders from every region of Missouri to help restore commonsense policy to Washington so the American consumer can continue to enjoy the safest, most affordable food supply in the world,” Hartzler said. “The failed policies of Joe Biden and the extreme left are making it harder to fulfill our commitment to American families.”

“Regulation, taxation, and inflation are taking its toll. It’s more important than ever that the U.S. Senate has a representative of the people who understands Missouri’s No. 1 industry who is fighting on their behalf,” Hartzler continued. “ I know firsthand the challenges and rewards of farming and have great appreciation for our farmers and ranchers, agricultural associations, and ag businesses who continue to make Missouri proud by helping feed the world.”

Hartzler has also been endorsed by U.S. Senators Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Joni Ernst of Iowa, and Roger Marshall of Kansas. She’s also been backed by Missouri Senator Josh Hawley as she seeks the GOP nomination to replace outgoing Senator Roy Blunt.

The announcement of the Farmers and Ranchers for Vicky team coincides with National Agriculture Day, held on March 22.

A social conservative, Hartzler represents a large and diverse swatch of Missouri in Congress, from the Columbia area sweeping west to just below Kansas City and down to Pittsburg and Lebanon, settling north of Springfield. Her journey to Congress came with the narrow defeat of longtime incumbent Congressman Ike Skelton. She is the second Republican woman elected to Congress in Missouri.

Hartzler grew up on a family farm near Archie and still lives on a farm in Cass County with her husband and daughter. She serves on the House Agriculture Committee.

She faces Congressman Billy Long, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, attorney Mark McCloskey, and former Gov. Eric Greitens in the GOP primary.

After allegations Greitens abused his wife and children came to light this week, Hartzler was the first candidate to call on him to drop out of the race. Greitens has denied the accusations made by his ex-wife.

Members of the Farmers and Ranchers for Vicky Leadership Team include: