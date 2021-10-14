Hartzler ends third quarter with $1.6M cash on hand

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler raised more than $446,000 in the third quarter, ending it with more than $1.65 million cash on hand, her campaign said.

Specifically, Hartzler raised $446,155 in the last quarter, her campaign said. She has $1,651,443 cash on hand.

“Vicky is a fighter and these latest totals reaffirm her fundraising strength and ability to connect with supporters across Missouri,” Mike Hafner, Hartzler’s campaign manager, said. “Vicky is the best-positioned candidate to take on Eric Greitens and deliver the commonsense conservative values and leadership that Missourians expect and deserve.”

Hartzler represents a large and diverse swatch of Missouri in Congress, from the Columbia area sweeping west to just below Kansas City and down to Pittsburg and Lebanon, settling north of Springfield. Her journey to Congress came with the narrow defeat of longtime incumbent Congressman Ike Skelton.

She is the second Republican woman elected to Congress in Missouri. She represents the 4th congressional district and serves on the Agriculture and Armed Services committees. She is the chair of the House Values Action Team.

Hartzler announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate in June. She ended the second quarter with the most cash on hand among the declared GOP candidates at the time.

Senator Roy Blunt announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election.

Hartzler faces GOP primary challengers in Congressman Billy Long, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Gov. Eric Greitens, and attorney Mark McCloskey.

Schmitt’s campaign said he brought in more than $646,000 in the third quarter, raising $2 million since the start of his U.S. Senate candidacy. Schmitt’s campaign has nearly $1.2 million cash on hand at the end of the third quarter, according to the figures provided.

The filing deadline for this quarter isn’t until October 15 although close of books was Sept. 30. That means not every campaign has publicly released its fundraising haul for the third quarter — and those numbers aren’t yet available through the FEC.