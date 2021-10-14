Taylor Burks brings in $186K+ in third quarter

Taylor Burks, a candidate for the 4th congressional district, brought in more than $186,000 during the third quarter, his campaign said.

Burks ended the quarter with more than $168,000 cash on hand, the campaign said. A lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves, Burks jumped into the race in July.

“I am proud to be working with a fantastic team on this campaign and grateful for all the support we’ve seen so far throughout the district,” Burks said. “Missourians in the 4th congressional district are ready for policies that protect their liberties, their wallets, and their elections, not the socialist welfare that Democrats are peddling.”

Burks is a former Boone County clerk — appointed by former Gov. Eric Greitens and the first Republican to serve in that position — who has led the Division of Labor Standards. He grew up in the Ozarks and was raised on his family’s farm before serving three combat deployments with the U.S. Navy.

Burks faces primary contenders in state Rep. Sara Walsh and Kalena Bruce, a cattle farmer from Stockton. Former Sen. Ed Emery passed away earlier this year while campaigning for the seat.

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler is running for U.S. Senate.

Walsh has represented HD 50 — which encompasses parts of Boone, Cole, Cooper, and Moniteau counties — in the legislature since 2017. She is the chair of the Consent and House Procedure Committee as well as an appropriations subcommittee. Prior to her time in the General Assembly, Walsh served as a Member Services Coordinator for the Missouri Pharmacy Association, a staff auditor in the Auditor’s Office, and the Program and Outreach Manager for the National Newspaper Association, among other things.

Bruce has billed herself as a “conservative outsider” in the race. Aside from managing the family farm, Bruce is a CPA who owns and operates an accounting firm in Bolivar where she focuses on small businesses and federal tax law. She touted her agriculture expertise and ties to former President Donald Trump in her campaign announcement.

The filing deadline for the third quarter isn’t until October 15 although close of books was Sept. 30. That means not every campaign has publicly released its fundraising haul for the third quarter — and those numbers aren’t yet available through the FEC.