House tipsheet: Week before election

The election cycle started off with a 116 to 47 Republican supermajority in the House. With 109 needed to override a veto, they should be in a strong position to retain their supermajority. Last fall, the Republicans lost a huge upset when a seat in St. Louis County that had been in Republican hands for decades flipped to the Democratic column making it a 115 to 58 supermajority. The two current vacancies are in seats that Republicans have held for decades.

While Democrats will do better in the suburbs, it’s more likely that they secure some modest gains and prepare for the new map likely drawn under the Clean Missouri law in 2022. Currently, I’d figure a swing of 3 to 4 seats to the Democrats. Not enough to break that supermajority, but enough to make overriding Gov. Mike Parson nearly impossible.

The list of races that are being hotly contested are below. Keep in mind that in all walks of life, 2020 has been an unpredictable year, so if there was ever a year that could bring surprises then this would be it, but here are some races of note.

HD 10 (R +5.5) Rep. Bill Falkner is running for re-election. LIKELY REPUBLICAN

This St. Joseph seat is one that, frankly, Republicans shouldn’t have, but even in this tough cycle, the former mayor of St. Joseph is such a strong candidate that he likely holds the seat.

(R) Bill Falkner

Contributions this cycle: $22,723

Cash on hand: $14,003

(D) Colby Murphy

Contributions this cycle: $9,745

Cash on hand: $2,918

HD 14 (D+ 3.8) Rep. Matt Sain isn’t running for re-election. LIKELY DEMOCRAT

This seat is one of the rare seats where Republicans are trying to challenge a Democratic seat. Probably a bit of an uphill climb in this cycle.

(R) Eric Holmes

Contributions this cycle: $22,484

Cash on hand: $14,972

(D) Ashley Aune

Contributions this cycle: $73,686

Cash on hand: $15,860

HD 16 (R+1.7) Rep. Noel Shull is term-limited. TOSS UP

Democrats are making a hard push for this seat that is one they should have held. However, the Republicans scored a top recruit in former coach Chris Brown. The Democrats should take the seat, but Brown is putting up such a tremendous fight his personal reputation may trump party allegiance in the HD 16.

(R) Chris Brown

Contributions this cycle: $38,407

Cash on hand: $24,892

(D) James Shackelford

Contributions this cycle: $81,627

Cash on hand: $15,706

HD 30 (R +3.8) Rep. Jon Patterson is seeking re-election. LIKELY REPUBLICAN

Rep. Patterson is a rising star in Republican politics. HD 30 might be trending Democratic, but it’s highly unlikely while Dr. Patterson is on call.

(R) Jon Patterson

Contributions this cycle: Latest figures unavailable

Cash on hand: Latest figures unavailable

(D) Art Schaaf

Contributions this cycle: $8,822

Cash on hand: $6,788

HD 31 (R+1.5) Rep. Dan Stacy is seeking re-election. LEAN REPUBLICAN

HD 31 is getting better for Democrats, but it will have to be a blue wave to sink Rep. Stacy whose colleagues have pitched in to help fight off a tough challenge from a good Democratic recruit. If HD 31 flips, it’s going to be a long night for Republicans.

(R) Dan Stacy

Contributions this cycle: $27,709

Cash on hand: $6,865

(D) Rhonda Dolan

Contributions this cycle: $68,639

Cash on hand: $27,687

HD 34 (R+4.9) This seat is vacant. TOSS UP

The conventional wisdom was that the race would be competitive, but in the end Rick Roeber would succeed his wife, Rebecca, in her seat in the House. However, this race was turned up on its ear after allegations of physical and sexual abuse were levied against him. If it’s just a straight partisan election, he has a chance. If these allegations are known to the district, then you have to assume it’s a Democratic pickup.

(R) Rick Roeber

Contributions this cycle: $34,896

Cash on hand: $3,746

(D) Chris Hager

Contributions this cycle: $16,944

Cash on hand: $12,421

HD 35 (D +0) Rep. Keri Ingle is seeking re-election. SAFE DEMOCRAT

Rep. Ingle had a reason to work in her swing district, but she will be easily returned to Jefferson City.

(R) Sean Smith

Contributions this cycle: N/A

Cash on hand: N/A

(D) Keri Ingle

Contributions this cycle: $101,786

Cash on hand: $66,949

HD 65 (R+.03) Rep. Tom Hannegan is seeking re-election. LEAN REPUBLICAN

(R) Tom Hannegan

Contributions this cycle: $12,896

Cash on hand: $9,946

(D) Bill Otto

Contributions this cycle: $71,464

Cash on hand: $42,697

HD 70 (D-.07) Rep. Paula Brown is seeking re-election. SAFE DEMOCRAT

This seat was flipped blue in 2018 and will stay that way in 2020.

(R) Jerry Adzima

Contributions this cycle: $5,555

Cash on hand: $7,055

(D) Paula Brown

Contributions this cycle: $65,670

Cash on hand: $48,941

HD 94 (R -2.5) Rep. Jim Murphy is seeking re-election. LEAN REPUBLICAN

The ultimate swing district of the 2010 map has produced a rematch of the 2018 campaign. Republicans are confident and have gone all in for their popular colleague, but it’s going to be competitive until the end.

(R) Jim Murphy

Contributions this cycle: $61,533

Cash on hand: $14,011

(D) Jean Pretto

Contributions this cycle: $76,573

Cash on hand: $17,101

HD 95 (R +4.9) Rep. Michael O’Donnell is seeking re-election. LEAN REPUBLICAN

Rep. O’Donnell has done everything he needs to do to hold this seat, but it has become a swing district and the South County is going to be more competitive going forward.

(R) Michael O’Donnell

Contributions this cycle: $33,451

Cash on hand: $2,364

(D) Ann Zimpfer

Contributions this cycle: $41,769

Cash on hand: $12,362

HD 99 (D +3.4) Rep. Trish Gunby is seeking re-election. SAFE DEMOCRAT

In a sign of where things are trending in St. Louis County, this seat that Rep. Gunby flipped just a year ago is seen as safe today.

(R) Lee Ann Pitman

Contributions this cycle: $15,891

Cash on hand: $4,747

(D) Trish Gunby

Contributions this cycle: $84,052

Cash on hand: $80,894

HD 100 (R +10.2) Rep. Derek Grier is seeking re-election. LIKELY REPUBLICAN

The swing parts of St. Louis County are leaving South County and moving into West County. Rep. Grier has all the money he needs and should win, but this is an actual race.

(R) Derek Grier

Contributions this cycle: $34,896

Cash on hand: $36,190

(D) Helena Webb

Contributions this cycle: $91,556

Cash on hand: $3,824

HD 106 (R +0.03) Rep. Chrissy Sommer is term-limited. LEAN REPUBLICAN

Rep. Sommer made this seat look safer than it was for Republicans. Now they should hold it, but this is a seat that should give some hope to Democrats looking for new areas to compete in.

(R) Adam Schwadron

Contributions this cycle: $9,493

Cash on hand: $2,357

(D) Cindy Berne

Contributions this cycle: $76,877

Cash on hand: $18,315

HD 135 (R +1.9) Rep. Steve Helms is seeking re-election. TOSS UP

You can get any number of opinions on this seat depending on who you talk to. Republicans are going to pour money into it again, and it’s the kind of district that you want to actually see some trends to believe. However, Besty Fogle was the top recruit of the cycle for Democrats, and they are just as confident that she flips this seat. If Rep. Helms wins, it could be an indicator of another long night for Democrats.

(R) Steve Helms

Contributions this cycle: $71,250

Cash on hand: $17,010

(D) Betsy Fogle

Contributions this cycle: $153,213

Cash on hand: $34,809