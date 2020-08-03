Jackson County sheriff candidate addresses voter fraud concerns

Mike Sharp, Democratic candidate for Jackson County Sheriff, says he will be taking action on any potential voter fraud in Tuesday’s primary election.

“Should I discover or suspect unusual voter activity that would conclude voter fraud has taken place during the primary election, I would share this information with the U.S. Attorney of the Western District and request an investigation immediately be opened,” Sharp said in an email to supporters ahead of the election. “As a fellow law enforcement official, I would hope that my opponent would do the same.”

Sharp also addressed the measures taken to ensure the safety of the new voting method and encouraged voters to report suspicions of voter irregularities or unusual voter activity to their election boards.

“Given the current circumstances we find ourselves in as a nation, the 2020 primary election will be one for the history books and the voting process will be an unusual experience for all,” Sharp said. “Polling locations have been consolidated, mail-in ballots have become the new norm, and absentee voting numbers will be larger than ever.”

“A turbulent voting past has plagued Jackson County and as a law enforcement official and a candidate in this upcoming election I would be remiss to address the subject of voter fraud and unusual voter activity,” he continued.

Mail-in voting was authorized for the first time in Missouri for this year’s elections by Gov. Mike Parson in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Absentee voting was also expanded to allow high-risk voters to opt for absentee ballots without the need to have ballots notarized.

Sharp is running to regain his role as sheriff. He stepped down from the office in 2018 following a lawsuit over an alleged inappropriate relationship, which was later dropped.

Sharp’s opponent, current Sheriff Darryl Forte, was appointed as his replacement in 2018, and voters elected for him to keep the seat later the same year.

“The residents of Jackson County have continuously prevailed, no matter the circumstance, to make their voices heard,” Sharp said. “I’m confident that a global pandemic won’t stop them from exercising their right to vote.”

Sharp said those voting at the Jackson County polling place can report suspicious activity at (816) 325-4600.

Those voting at the Kansas City polling place can call (816) 842-4820.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS.