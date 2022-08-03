Jill Carter upsets incumbent White in Republican primary

Jefferson City, Mo. — Child advocate Jill Carter has won the Republican primary to represent Missouri’s 32nd Senate District. Carter beat incumbent Sen. Bill White by nearly five points in a tightly contested election.

Carter came into the race with no experience as an elected official but was able to pull together support as White lost his. She has secured herself a seat in the Missouri State Senate as there is no Democrat running in SD 32.