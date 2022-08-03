 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Jill Carter upsets incumbent White in Republican primary

By Matthew McFarland on August 2, 2022
  

Jefferson City, Mo. Child advocate Jill Carter has won the Republican primary to represent Missouri’s 32nd Senate District. Carter beat incumbent Sen. Bill White by nearly five points in a tightly contested election.

Carter came into the race with no experience as an elected official but was able to pull together support as White lost his. She has secured herself a seat in the Missouri State Senate as there is no Democrat running in SD 32.

More from 2022 ElectionsMore posts in 2022 Elections »
More from CampaignsMore posts in Campaigns »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »