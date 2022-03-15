John Lovell announces bid for Lee’s Summit City Council

Local business owner John Lovell has announced his intention to run for Lee’s Summit City Council District 2. He is aiming to replace termed-out Councilwoman Trish Carlyle. The city’s election will be held on Tuesday, April 5th.

“I congratulate Councilwoman Carlyle on her dedicated service to our city,” said Lovell. “I am excited about this opportunity to bring the skills and work ethic I’ve built through owning a small business into the role of public service. Lee’s Summit is a wonderful place to call home, and I look forward to giving back to our community.”

Lovell is the owner of Lovell Insurance Group and is a member of the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Council. He also hosts a podcast titled In The Arena with other local business owners and thought leaders. With this background in the business sector, Lovell has firsthand experience with the modern challenges that face Lee’s Summit’s local businesses.

“I know what it’s like to see costs of operations skyrocket alongside costs of living. It can be a real struggle for our family businesses to navigate the ever-changing health mandates and supply chain issues while also being able to meet the demands of the market. That’s why my plan is to work closely with our local Chamber and other such groups to help ensure we are supporting local businesses through these uncertain times.”

Running on a platform of public safety and fiscal responsibility, Lovell is not shy about his support for fire and police. With Lee’s Summit being poised to grow over the next decade, he understands the importance of public safety and taking a proactive approach to ensure local police, fire and EMT departments have the necessary resources to support this growing community.

“I am 100% behind our fire and police departments and will ensure the city resists any efforts to ‘defund’ or make cuts. We need to be proactive in equipping those departments with the best training, equipment and resources to retain the talent we currently have serving our community—and to attract new talent.”

Lovell was previously appointed by the mayor to serve as the city’s commissioner of Planning and the Land Clearance Redevelopment Authority. He hopes to use this synergy of the private and public sectors to better benefit the city.

“I have been blessed with unique opportunities to work with our current city leaders and entrepreneurs. I’ve learned so much just from listening to them and seeing their ideas come to life. Now, I want to bring that same energy and optimism to our city’s governing body. When we work together towards a common goal, there’s nothing we cannot accomplish!”

When not on the campaign trail, John can be found on the golf course and at home spending time with his wife, Kristin, and their two treasured daughters.

John Lovell has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign.