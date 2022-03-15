Rusty Black announces candidacy for Senate in Northwest Missouri

Current State Representative and former FFA advisor Rusty Black has announced his candidacy for State Senator of the new Missouri Senate District 12, following the redistricting process. This district encompasses the northwest of Missouri, bordering Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas. A well-known conservative, Black will appear on the Republican primary ballot on August 2nd.

“For the past six years, the people of Northwest Missouri have entrusted me to look out for their interests,” said Rusty. “I have been honored to represent the people thus far, and I have every intention of continuing the fight to protect our Constitutional rights and to uphold responsible government. We have made great strides together, but we still have more work to do. My experience in the capitol has provided me with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively represent the people.”

Rusty currently serves on the Budget Committee, and is the Chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Education—a fitting role considering his experience as an agriculture teacher. Rusty is also the Vice-Chairman of the Pensions Committee. Before becoming a state representative, Rusty taught agriculture at Chillicothe Schools from 1989-2016; he taught at Nodaway-Holt from 1984-1989. Now, Rusty devotes his time to his duties as state representative, while also managing a small farm he owns with his wife of nearly 40 years, Karie. Rusty earned his Masters in Agriculture Education from Mizzou.

“I have lived and worked in the district for decades, and I am a lifelong Missourian,” said Rusty. “I have seen the children of this district grow up, only to teach their children in-turn. I love my community, I consider my work as their representative my highest honor. I’ve enjoyed working on the House Budget Committee and ensuring we have a balanced budget every year. I hope to continue that work.”

Rusty and Karie have four children: Jameson (37), Jessica (35), Jaryn (32), and Jon (30). They are the proud grandparents of six grandchildren, with one more expected in April. The couple attends United Methodist Church in Chillicothe.

Rusty’s oldest son, Jameson, is a United States Army Ranger veteran, which has inspired Rusty to turn his attention towards advocating for veterans. “I want to work to improve care for veterans in our state, particularly in treating PTSD,” said Rusty. “Even when veterans are done fighting the war overseas, the battle for them often continues on. Our state needs to care for its veterans and to find ways to offer more services to veterans struggling with PTSD. I hope to make this a priority during my next term in office.”

Rusty is also an advocate for pro-gun and pro-life policies in the Missouri House. “Our values are under attack by radical socialists in Washington, D.C. We aren’t going to compromise at the state level, no matter how much money or muscle they throw at us,” said Black.