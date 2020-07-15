 Press "Enter" to skip to content

July 2020 quarterly filing reports: PACs

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on July 15, 2020
  

Here are the July 2020 quarterly filing reports for Political Action Committees. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC. 

Committee NameCommittee TypeMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle
St. Francois County Emergency Service Local 3705 PAC FundPolitical Action1677.5800153000
Missouri Asphalt Pavement Association Political Action CommitteePolitical Action34318.980185851332.262423.5800
Greene County Republican WomenPolitical Action2143.742653890182.983248.8200
Benton County Democratic Party ClubPolitical Action3143.08405997.3502562.9600
Glaziers Architectural Metal & Glassworkers Local Union No 513 Political Action FundPolitical Action40996.2703600353500
MO Dump Truckers-PACPolitical Action299.6911002700.010600.5700
Teamsters Local 955 Political Action FundPolitical Action7899.28801.7515780000
Sprinkler Fitters Political Educ & Legislative CommitteePolitical Action72927.18789.3616710.840000
MO Forest Products Political Action CommitteePolitical Action45671.2611360.516760.501954.9900
Citizens for a Better Grain ValleyPolitical Action363.370493003336.6300
MO Rental Dealers Association PACPolitical Action13954.8927002700209000
Growth and Opportunity PACPolitical Action3591.690750012908.3112908.3100
Missouri River Township Democratic ClubPolitical Action980.5610.11670.57067500
314 Forward TogetherPolitical Action10001000000
MO Land Title PACPolitical Action4100.8614549430.677014000
Lincoln County Democrat ClubPolitical Action13117.3475354902065.8600
Missouri SMART TD PACPolitical Action1506.76000000
Coalition For Disability RightsPolitical Action8.55000000
Responsible Building PACPolitical Action6.05000000
Citizens for New Health Care ConceptsPolitical Action573.15000000
Missouri National Org For Women PACPolitical Action1460.35131613160000
Advocacy for Special NeedsPolitical Action278.55000000
Alliance for Business and Technical EducationPolitical Action908.45000000
Alliance for Elderly Health CarePolitical Action774.3000000
Alliance for Higher Education Political Action67.7000000
Missouri Mortgage Bankers PACPolitical Action1186.24000000
Southern Glazer's Missouri PACPolitical Action3953.64000000
Building a Better Central Missouri FundPolitical Action2979.38000000
Missouri Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors PAC (MOAIFA)Political Action3869.441136.42093.6209000
IBEW Local Union #124 Voluntary PACPolitical Action47898.1312054.6632371.410000
CLCP PACPolitical Action73.35100100110.65110.658484
Operating Engineers Local 101 Political FundPolitical Action97200010323500000
Teamsters 245 PAFPolitical Action29108.2512131.7326123.1140040000
SEIU Local 1 Missouri Division PACPolitical Action4260.910750004200
Lyda Krewson Leadership PAC (aka Lyda PAC)Political Action17058.3010000250150000
Roofers Local # 20 PACPolitical Action16847.483450.673450.670000
Warren Co Labor Legislative ClubPolitical Action131100173100241000
United Union of Roofers Waterproofers & Allied Workers Political Education & Legislative Fund of MOPolitical Action10662.99000000
IUEC Local 3 PAC FundPolitical Action16373.04018061.5866.71625.7100
Citizens for Responsible CommunityPolitical Action673.3500010600
SEIU Missouri State Council PAC Political Action15350.716000060000303000
Laborers Union Local #110 Voluntary Political FundPolitical Action3095.36000000
FirePACPolitical Action5044.150012500000
Democrats of Norwood TownshipPolitical Action1001001000000
8th District Womens Democrat ClubPolitical Action3479.45656044.200
Monroe County Democratic ClubPolitical Action1378.43014090.750536.1700
20th Ward Democratic OrganizationPolitical Action83.8902212.2131.200
Progressive Democrats of LemayPolitical Action2499.393023311.38012033.9900
Quality Platte County R-III SchoolsPolitical Action6021.26039141.97033801.6600
TranSystems Corporation Missouri PAC - FederalPolitical Action0000000
BAC ADC of Eastern MO PAC FundPolitical Action8241.9313982079187.51529.8500
Springfield Building & Construction Trades-PACPolitical Action2582.26562.811129.20000
Missouri State Assessors Association PAC Political Action3281.2205930.760149.5400
Emergency Medicine PAC (EMPAC)Political Action18455.55656.371980.550126.100
Labor's Education and Political Club Independent CorporationPolitical Action19714.834.45284004176.2400
Home PACPolitical Action23.8305000000
Independent Physicians PACPolitical Action295.770020.8541.700
MADA Dealers Interested In GovernmentPolitical Action70770.4411675.1296467.77130130010000
Destiny PACPolitical Action768.080768.080000
Local 610 Political Action Committee FundPolitical Action5401.51992.852259.50000
MO Physician Assistant Political Action CommitteePolitical Action3645.57920119520.6520.9800
Missouri and Kansas Laborers' PACPolitical Action1360018.8424938.09510368.2413543500
Carpenters Help in the Political Process (CHIPP)Political Action1912255.3476416.973210854.5750438.14557493.6500
MO - ACTE PACPolitical Action6660.84000000
MO FOP PACPolitical Action4992.62400070000000
Missouri Assisted Living PACPolitical Action10708.9500750150000
MO Cattlemens Association PACPolitical Action92584.032295247313.540120405.43017104.28
Mechanical Contractors Association of Kansas City Continuation CommitteePolitical Action33113.26430095750000
Butler County Women's Democrat ClubPolitical Action4660.402271.2910036000
Fire Fighters Committee To Elect Political Action2449.6704216.3107631.2300
12th Ward Regular Democratic OrganizationPolitical Action3713.540721049.813933.4100
Womens Political Caucus Eastern Missouri PACPolitical Action55891.5662930629307500750000
MO Beverage PACPolitical Action16983.445223.14153950000
Greater Kansas City AFL-CIO Project 2000Political Action2567.8201720007800
Missouri Patient Advocacy Council PACPolitical Action8004.530020.8541.7500
Committee for Responsible Community GrowthPolitical Action2019.4300505000
Norwood Township Democratic ClubPolitical Action3496.63002758.522958.5200
Citizens for Quality Parks & Healthy LifestylesPolitical Action3899.28011115.5608025.4900
MO Residential Care-PAC (MORES PAC)Political Action10331.4920704490819.181632.0100
MO Manufactured Housing Institute Inc.Political Action36083.45028241.509802.900
Friends of SJSDPolitical Action8805.99000000
St. Louis Building Trades PACPolitical Action24921.181251.6171836.540.0631626.0300
Plasterers & Cement Masons Local No. 3 Voluntary Political Action CommitteePolitical Action13694.652340.693604.3723.49155.1900
MO Restaurant Association PACPolitical Action10963.44100.0454422.35033090.4400
MO Academy of Family Physicians Political Action CommitteePolitical Action5685.948003375118.73158.9600
24WPDPolitical Action763.0240315018.38083.31
Cape County Democrat WomenPolitical Action2100.8803550.162202166.7700
Branson Cares CommitteePolitical Action0000000
Oakville Democratic OrganizationPolitical Action8378.36117.554085.55603.282151.6700
Rockwood Labor ClubPolitical Action15251.81054386.8434.5417056.6800
Moniteau County Democratic ClubPolitical Action4222.924513161.72151.158252.6500
Gentry County Democratic Central CommitteePolitical Action312.972002000000
Moniteau County Republican ClubPolitical Action8952.960595003577.7200
Mark Twain Federated Democratic ClubPolitical Action1718.5102603084.800
United Ralls County Democrat ClubPolitical Action1118.580614080.600
Citizens for Safe NeighborhoodsPolitical Action1531.570.20.44200458.2502000
Jefferson Bank PACPolitical Action928.5000000
Wild Horse Township RepublicansPolitical Action1553.2404400000
Republicans of Pike County (Club)Political Action3348.1260931274.51799.500
Forward Kansas CityPolitical Action2183.81010965377.7621508.6300
Mednax Inc PAC Missouri - Federal CommitteePolitical Action9836.85000000
Warren County DemocratsPolitical Action1594.4803579.361361812.7400
Jackson County Republican ClubPolitical Action8317.219902210927.411953.6400
Women's Democratic Club of Livingston County, MOPolitical Action724.7840400000
Gentry County Democratic Federated Women's ClubPolitical Action477.66000000
Mid-Missouri Labor ClubPolitical Action3844.69000000
MR PACPolitical Action29.34100010000000
Mo Concrete Association Political Action CommitteePolitical Action2620.7130021850000
Limited Government PACPolitical Action1884.9801305001065.0200
Brush Fires PACPolitical Action2962.14089400081437.8600
Cigna Corporation Missouri PAC - Federal CommitteePolitical Action631000605000000
UFCW Local 655 Elect ClubPolitical Action20443.116713.3428044.460000
Republican Women of Newton CountyPolitical Action8901.58909392.1101465.0700
Conservatives United for Missouri PACPolitical Action76004500120000000
Local 148 International Union of Operating Engineers MO PACPolitical Action13388.934136.764522.520000
MO Insurance Coalition PACPolitical Action129265.271990.9742266.343.455456.2900
St Louis Firefighters Local No 73 PACPolitical Action65091.07938118654313.5315300
Great Outdoors PACPolitical Action2390.902600153000
Laborers Local 660-PACPolitical Action98514.56344122217.450000
Teamsters Local 600 Drive PACPolitical Action13025.650129602.540648300
Cooperative Owners Political Action Committee (COPAC)Political Action265049.36549.611209.87365899.5500
United Steel Workers Local 11-6 Gasworkers Voluntary PACPolitical Action9890.598589.515277.54728.65499.8300
Charter Communications, Inc. Missouri PACPolitical Action116377.8328033.855482698.62198.400
Missouri American Water Company Employees Political Action CommitteePolitical Action40793.3123344.4346818.77040488.1700
Laborers Local Union No 579 PACPolitical Action2051.94095500000
CenturyLink Missouri Federal Employees Political Action CommitteePolitical Action1691015000499100000
Capaha PACPolitical Action50000000
Greater Kansas City Woman's Political Caucus Segregated FundPolitical Action8482.58250025000000
Union Pacific Corp FFEG MO Federal CommitteePolitical Action1500015000150000000
MO Bankers Association State-PACPolitical Action22974.01506.1512.16254.75254.7500
Association of MO Electric Cooperatives (AMEC PAC)Political Action272136.3411098.264702.2501202.9300
MO Society of Anesthesiologists Political Action CommitteePolitical Action7540.041750175020.8541.700
MBA Pony Express Region PACPolitical Action36144.674993.978311.97254.75254.7500
Building Communities PAC IncPolitical Action02000020000200002000000
MBA Mark Twain Region PACPolitical Action52089.718089.1815137.68254.75254.7500
MBA Truman Region PACPolitical Action29934.5612568.1212572.68254.75254.7500
IBEW Local 53 Voluntary Political FundPolitical Action57630.55120002400002074.2800
Florissant Township Open Democratic ClubPolitical Action1701.25319.51881.5325352.500
MBA Capitol Region PACPolitical Action67010.249242.6923112.89254.75254.7500
Firefighters for ProgressPolitical Action19263.811385.2210576.93019193.72-23540
Tri-County PACPolitical Action1600100010000000
Local 682 Teamsters PACPolitical Action2219.48108810880000
MO Chamber PACPolitical Action33469.37500410011.010000
Laborers' Local 840 Voluntary Political FundPolitical Action300000000
Equal Rights Amendment Political Action CommitteePolitical Action432.990.030.060000
MBA Gateway Region PACPolitical Action32781.7815063.7315068.64254.75254.7500
Physician Led Anesthesia Care PACPolitical Action27443.930250000000
STJ Business PACPolitical Action20682501810003200
MBA Ozark Region PACPolitical Action58246.7815349.5417360.96254.75254.7500
Mo Association Of Criminal Defense Lawyers Political Action CommitteePolitical Action28651.191050103650000
Committee for the FuturePolitical Action27072.0400242400
MBA River Heritage Region PACPolitical Action61586.21729.924077.32255.11255.1100
Residential Care Facility PAC (RCF-PAC)Political Action8337.2800750150000
Missouri Organization of Defense Lawyers Political Action CommitteePolitical Action10939.674260153100000
417 PACPolitical Action62736.4925002500800125000
Rural Telecommunications PACPolitical Action78719.06200042535.950000
MBA Young Bankers PACPolitical Action2351.060.61.180000
MPGA Propane PACPolitical Action1222.6850.9425167.160000
Democratic AlliancePolitical Action2656.8325.07775.140593.1200
Committee for Fair Apartment Legislation-PACPolitical Action2711.65000000
Major Brands Political Action CommitteePolitical Action64158.212124.3519100.570000
Missouri Leadership ForumPolitical Action51482.720199333.332128.7443750.6100
St Louis Area Hotel Association Political Action CommitteePolitical Action44639.18012766850170000
Laborers Local No 1104 Voluntary PACPolitical Action28340.920740000169.500
MO Dermatological Society Association Inc PACPolitical Action10791.2802415001396500
13th Ward Regular Democratic ClubPolitical Action0000000
MASCA PAC Political Action8360.3704645001500
Surgery by Surgeons PACPolitical Action26644.3701077250000
Old Drum Conservative PACPolitical Action74996.682500275040067000
Teamsters Local 618 Drive FundPolitical Action3091.9815002700044.76576.0600
Kingdom Leadership PACPolitical Action891.150050006000
EFM PACPolitical Action90000000
Lathrop Gage Consulting Political Action CommitteePolitical Action10242.780000800008800
Missouri Womens Health PACPolitical Action2697.10039.739.700
Coalition for Advanced LearningPolitical Action208.45000000
Citizens for Insurance ReformPolitical Action7.75000000
Missouri Right to Life Political Action CommitteePolitical Action6297.86545769683602.525497.1300
Living Well PACPolitical Action3011.9610000100000000
Lake of the Ozarks Federation of Democratic WomenPolitical Action2852.0192892842.2542.2542.2542.25
IATSE St. Louis Theatrical Brotherhood Local No 6 PACPolitical Action1096.03031386.4404785.6300
MAPACPolitical Action64989.3540001035035117.9600
23rd Ward Regular Democratic OrganizationPolitical Action315.8400058.6300
Missouri Black Political Forum PACPolitical Action30490.262011.32021.950000
Missouri Leadership FundPolitical Action913.201000046008610.900
JeffCo Mo Engaged CitizensPolitical Action1994.4503731.190149.0400
Saint Charles County Regional Leadership FundPolitical Action9034.6150001280004974.7500
Saint Charles Organization of RepublicansPolitical Action19754.2610500290000209400
Missourians for LifePolitical Action17261.0210500105000100000
Missourians for Better Health CarePolitical Action12418.2910000100000160600
The Republican Freedom FundPolitical Action1356.71075001779.3800
Missourians for Quality EducationPolitical Action3688.2100010000100000
The Good Government CommitteePolitical Action12223.6210000100000105000
Dent County Democratic ClubPolitical Action1517.74442.642440.73649.151361.5900
Citizens for CenterPolitical Action4066.6410100000
Government Affairs Comm St Louis Chapter NECAPolitical Action35879.55000000
H-PACPolitical Action11538.3105000400126000
Teamsters Local 6 Political Action FundPolitical Action12706.9546524652336.53107.2500
BOLD PACPolitical Action130361.870143502885.55285.500
Missouri Civil Justice PACPolitical Action9970010010000
Doug For Freedom PACPolitical Action2000200020000000
Teamsters Joint Council No 13 Drive Political FundPolitical Action5629.89100085000756.500
Laborers Union Local #42 Voluntary Political FundPolitical Action4012.963500040142106.8236.6600
MO Drive FundPolitical Action194.78000000
Emerson's Missouri Responsible Government FundPolitical Action2905.28000000
Camden County Republican ClubPolitical Action10898.569608997.35164.851666.6700
Democratic Governors Association - MissouriPolitical Action004700003916707833
AT&T Missouri Employee Political Action CommitteePolitical Action68077.8314713.6430560.26079.900
Democratic Action - MissouriPolitical Action0000000
La Raza Political Club IncPolitical Action923.7002124100
Bates County Democrat Women's ClubPolitical Action871.66018930432.1900
The Empire District Electric Company and Liberty Utilities Co. Political Action Committee d/b/a Liberty Utilities PAC (federal committee)Political Action90266.0310536.8621830.960000
Osage County Democrat ClubPolitical Action4617.0101380209978.4200
Quality Building PACPolitical Action4532.29250025000000
Teamsters Local Union No 688 Political Action CommitteePolitical Action38092.1710588.1720325.9202242.500
Missouri Veterinary Medical PACPolitical Action56154.851569.186045.453.25110.7700
We Bellieve PACPolitical Action10001000000
MO Independent Accountants-PACPolitical Action19589.09000000
Bayer US LLC Missouri PACPolitical Action0000000
Freedom of Road Riders, Inc-PACPolitical Action31344.288231.7926869.7903480.300
Missourians Against Illegal ImmigrationPolitical Action0000000
Missourians Against Unfair TaxesPolitical Action5663.99000120000
Jefferson County Labor Political CommitteePolitical Action7820.7014301250157000
Committee for ExcellencePolitical Action1629.950002524.5400
Sprinkler Fitters Local #314 Political FundPolitical Action7156.464601.764601.760000
Boilermakers Local #27 Voluntary FundPolitical Action90130.736049.246049.240000
Pharmacist Political Action Committee of MissouriPolitical Action16211.965075125000000
Kansas City Life Employees Political Action CommitteePolitical Action27434.412882880000
Catalyst PACPolitical Action33478.50201000971.53491.2500
Unite Here Tip Missouri State and Local FundPolitical Action32267.01000000
FHSD StrongPolitical Action205.7501468591012.2500
Merck & Co., Inc. Employees Missouri PAC Federal CommitteePolitical Action12000153000
MLPA Legislative FundPolitical Action32941.450167949.861737.0764479.600
Mason Contractors Association Political Action CommitteePolitical Action14021.97100.3514181.3503691.5200
Missouri FirstPolitical Action12957.0630500325500000
Citizens for Francis HowellPolitical Action22927.0901650008952.11-870
Cement Mason Local Union # 518-Political Action CommitteePolitical Action12451.213387.953387.950000
Boone County Federation of Republican WomenPolitical Action1663.296406408069300
Missouri Association of Nurse Anesthetists Political Action CommitteePolitical Action3340.8419513.2527821.19256.5536.85-550082500
Adair County Republican ClubPolitical Action8772.47400442028192.8700
Ford Motor Company Civic Action Fund - MOPolitical Action6510.4050089.85119.800
PT-PAC of MissouriPolitical Action7503.851709021745255.85470.77-215053085
General Motors Company PAC Missouri - Federal CommitteePolitical Action15465350003600003500
Midwest Region Laborers' Political League Education FundPolitical Action134153.6420053.3239279.890000
Committee for LibertyPolitical Action98527.7030001500300000
IBEW Local No. 412 COPEPolitical Action3322.79372847.50247.5400
Conservative Future FundPolitical Action31982.5125000260006546.198046.1900
Franklin County Leadership PACPolitical Action25604.198500150001500300000
JW Leadership FundPolitical Action31533.19010001500300000
Patriot PACPolitical Action2500025000250000000
A Better Missouri Political Action CommitteePolitical Action17292.0533000360000000
HealthPACPolitical Action258604.48226103.61228650.8560.63875.2700
Health Care Issues Committee of the Missouri Hospital AssociationPolitical Action288004.29520950.54937297.65250002513600
MO Dental PACPolitical Action158113.8213495.7832234.431500.54046.3100
Citizens for Ritenour's FuturePolitical Action10534.54000000
Political Action Committee of the Missouri Society of Certified Public AccountantsPolitical Action37447.7888658865070000
15th Ward DemocratsPolitical Action1487.1609.627510.1100
HCA Missouri Good Government FundPolitical Action16360.760500001272.371272.3700
MO Council of School Administrators PACPolitical Action2566.870.310.630000
Heavy Construction Laborers Local Union No. 663 PACPolitical Action346.661275.171275.170000
United Eastern DemocratsPolitical Action1013.251003850244.613567.300
MOTruck PACPolitical Action124418.5544997.5355706.2824726.7225206.4700
South St Louis County Labor Political OrganizationPolitical Action5927.4901216607394.6100
St. Louis ProgressPolitical Action12299.21223003490016054.9720165.6500
UFCW Active Ballot Club-Missouri Federal CommitteePolitical Action0750067350459000
Aerospace District Lodge 837-IAMAW PACPolitical Action11222.121256.222674.39050100
Great Southern Employees Good Government CommitteePolitical Action4696.11570142750175000
Heat & Frost Insulators Local 27 Political Education CommitteePolitical Action84829.24475.55123229.2557.631204.4400
Public Safety ConcernPolitical Action9072.967120114800000
Laborers Local Union 662 Voluntary Political FundPolitical Action11459.0577084530000
No MO Flooding Political Action9025.52040050024.4800
True North PACPolitical Action96323.282000281502338.554300
Missouri Energy Development Association Political Action CommitteePolitical Action72997.28014000676.5676.500
Better Schools for MissouriPolitical Action46147.511084.717299.36584.72791.6800
Jobs with Justice Ballot FundPolitical Action11455.6537573573.2946135.400
AX PACPolitical Action0000000
Jefferson County Charitable FundPolitical Action8287.484.6381481.55443.773194.3400
Missouri Alliance For Freedom - Grace River PACPolitical Action277691.4815000015000020643749.600
Free and Fair Election FundPolitical Action284.361000200010722478.600
Freedom PACPolitical Action543.911000200010722478.600
Prosperous Missouri PACPolitical Action3953.48000000
Associated Industries of Missouri Political Action CommitteePolitical Action8034.171000.8225958.5902315.330175.15
MO Energy Dev Association Gateway Political Action CommitteePolitical Action24341.4600359575.500
Missouri Optometric Association PACPolitical Action170351.787966.21131599.81036500
MO Energy Dev Association State Line Political CommitteePolitical Action32838.900359575.500
Lincoln PACPolitical Action44620.9217750922507054.628404.5300
Dade County Democratic Support GroupPolitical Action210003900
Accountability Matters PACPolitical Action5098152000520001019101900
Purple PACPolitical Action59516.563300059540023.4400
Quarry Maint and Allied Trade Quarry and Allied Wkrs Lcl 830 Political Action CommitteePolitical Action0000000
Kansas City Southern Employees PAC (Federal Committee)Political Action2687.490.329824.93029.9400
Central to Good Government PACPolitical Action15080.65000000
Conservative Citizens CoalitionPolitical Action383.050115000503.600
National Health Corporation Missouri Federal CommitteePolitical Action13730.9615000.3415000.960000
Missouri Chiropractors PACPolitical Action30300.85396.0467281.094395.7435822.6600
Forward KearneyPolitical Action809071000756700
St. Louis Young DemocratsPolitical Action9831.6418072432101.55131.5500
27th Ward Independent OrganizationPolitical Action153.87125.582800.55120024719001200
GCLA PACPolitical Action4721.960517.50000
Missouri Voter Project Federal CommitteePolitical Action230936251372514161141600
Chesterfield Township Democrats ClubPolitical Action1700.32252514.9914.9900
Your Vote Matters MOPolitical Action6651.05210077001028.951048.9500
Democracy 2.0Political Action73849.820148646.2375051976.4100
Missourians for a Fiscally Responsible FuturePolitical Action902.25021006151197.7500
Show Me Trump 2020Political Action2256.4211885.7411885.741183.191920.6800
Dr PACPolitical Action11248.16000000
314 ForwardPolitical Action100561000010100124400
Jefferson Township Democratic ClubPolitical Action3202.6590909900
Progress for Wildwood PACPolitical Action1011000000
Callaway County Democratic ClubPolitical Action2807.65202156.120685.3800
Missouri SolutionsPolitical Action717.2800367200
UFCW Local 88 PAC FundPolitical Action31.74100010000000
Unified Democratic Township Organization LLCPolitical Action4967.541560.58703.85501.793855.200
Local Union No 777 Separate Segregated FundPolitical Action8023.311081.678309.8115620.7400
Pike County Democratic ClubPolitical Action2849.63337.531752751727.1600
#NorthCountyExcellencePolitical Action2600250026000000
Joplin Fraternal Order of Police Political Action CommitteePolitical Action2629.0416768486.6505857.6100
Show Me Growth PACPolitical Action42559.85068817557919916.1500
Majority ForwardPolitical Action229302.61000231046.79515611086.3200
Southwest Missouri Patriot PACPolitical Action24530266604700
University Township Democratic Organization IncPolitical Action321.9500151500
Conservative Leadership of the OzarksPolitical Action38753240032400285252852500
Monarch Firefighters for Public Awareness Political Action2325.05225094000000
Keep Government AccountablePolitical Action1635314.376989509295003208.715257.9800
RSLC-Missouri PACPolitical Action2746.75500001053005711500
MO Cable PACPolitical Action36726.89031167.950000
UAW Region 5 Midwest States Political Action Committee (PAC) (MO)Political Action39122.7560001053000000
UAW Region 5 PACPolitical Action151591.46735.613273.310000
MWLC PACPolitical Action116159916691808000
Missouri Psychological AssociationPolitical Action15643.7100010000000
Spirit of MissouriPolitical Action59906.41075001852005001593.600
Shelter Insurance Missouri PACPolitical Action16702.465435.4283641.4901001.1900
Credit Union Political Action Committee of MissouriPolitical Action214020.434483.3894049.56894.061039.1100
Independent Electrical ContractorsPolitical Action12162.3665535712.70235.620116.37
Missouri AFL-CIO Committee on Political EducationPolitical Action83139.725123.65100033.720000
Citizens United to Back the BluePolitical Action14376.541.077588.70125.6200
Committee for Economic LibertyPolitical Action2469.7200244800
HBS MO State PACPolitical Action14475.52502500000
Leadership For AmericaPolitical Action515784.5792449.09600325.8113614.85105980.4100
Ecumenical Leadership Council of MO Political Action CommitteePolitical Action15118000534000
ASAPAC MO Federal CommitteePolitical Action24705250052500303000
AGC of MO PACPolitical Action131707.643500317775.261497.431850.740698.29
Airport Township Regular Republican ClubPolitical Action460.01060207000
HR Green Missouri PACPolitical Action7207.710707207.70000
Missouri Realtors PAC, IncPolitical Action434982.3269118341842.327629.7846760.7200
Hy-Vee Employees PAC Federal Committee - MissouriPolitical Action561.56300023650038.4400
IBEW Local Union 1439 Political Action CommitteePolitical Action40886.84013562.920000
Southeast Missouri Central Labor Council Political Action CommitteePolitical Action6176.06000000
STL Justice Political Action12.1610010087.8487.8400
Cole County Republican ClubPolitical Action4514.991250162870600.7600
Local 41 Political Action FundPolitical Action109729.762.9102482.9510.951949.6900
The Government by the People FundPolitical Action26.82010413.2825.5210156.7400
Teamsters Local 838 Political Action FundPolitical Action2979.41463.591746.320000
Mo Coalition for Fair CompetitionPolitical Action23651.014144119423.033115118139.3800
Dred Scott Advocates for Justice and EquityPolitical Action1036.143312771.14096000
Firefighters of North County PACPolitical Action14060.891108158369.2100036258.3100
United Parcel Service Inc. Political Action Committee Missouri - Federal CommitteePolitical Action4741.0145005950729.481208.9900
Missouri A/C and Mechanical ContractorsPolitical Action25470.781000067969.2210123398.4400
Gasconade County Democrat ClubPolitical Action678.960733.0809000
Missourians for Effective Leadership PACPolitical Action11904.97020411305141000
SOCO Red PACPolitical Action22780430062200
Ameren Missouri Political Action CommitteePolitical Action16635.28824.746214.730300
True Republicans UnitedPolitical Action4356.937515080.5106300.070100
9th Ward Democratic OrganizationPolitical Action4124.695.615.610000
Fifth Ward Democratic OrganizationPolitical Action1976.21500553021820.6736986.085003760
Tony PACPolitical Action25127.6505000153000
Truth in CampaignsPolitical Action79266.6502500525.151917.0600
Future Leaders of AmericaPolitical Action8452.890046846800
Missouri Federation of Young RepublicansPolitical Action520.98000000
Southern Missouri Conservative Fund Political Action483601200015491.9600
NOVA PACPolitical Action1001071077700
United Association Political Education Missouri Committee - Federal CommitteePolitical Action1240050000500000000
MoCannTrade PACPolitical Action16780.5300018000182.9219.500
Sierra Club Missouri Political CommitteePolitical Action12451.75130330045.5900
Holly PACPolitical Action62861640064006329678900
Justice for All PACPolitical Action8961.3100829128900
North Missouri Leadership PACPolitical Action6063.1522203220829128900
Ozark Gateway Leadership PACPolitical Action440610110006279673900
Team Robert PACPolitical Action712052450028000429128900
Sheet Metal Workers Local No 36 Voluntary Political FundPolitical Action20265.7274822807.6601196.6600
Missouri Senate Conservatives FundPolitical Action57827.1650000500002179.63800.2092630
St. Charles County Association of REALTORS Political Action Committee Political Action55079086790417300
National Federation of Independent Business Missouri Political Action CommitteePolitical Action13636.731412.512325.020000
Missouri UnitedPolitical Action7966.71225023402.27936.727054.7900
Lewis County Democrats and FriendsPolitical Action2526.17025545001551.3100
Bank Of America Missouri Political Action CommitteePolitical Action2590.3566013200000
American Property Casualty Insurance Association Political AccountPolitical Action430016.04756244769270000
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1287Political Action6020.963011.8911155.96353500
Plumbers Local Union No. 8Political Action189945.7511485.28154083.4202255.0503000
MO Petroleum Marketers + Convenience Store Assoc PACPolitical Action33583.96515.563681.53740.851606.775375
Teamsters Local 823 Political Action FundPolitical Action4719.1667412730000
Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association PACPolitical Action2912.150.72501.70000
Laborers Local Union No 264-PACPolitical Action48599.7313154.7615729.250000
DentaQuest PAC-TN-IPolitical Action6575.2650065000000
Silver Dollar City Branson Area Communities Political Action Committee IncPolitical Action9741.660109002501651.2500
KC Neighbors for ProgressPolitical Action2468619500195005750605000
LeadingAge Missouri Political Action CommitteePolitical Action19921.792.37955.460000
Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes PACPolitical Action17895.65039453.84396.993920.7700
MO Independent Bankers Assoc PACPolitical Action133199.8323805407522.93090000
B L E T Missouri PACPolitical Action29354.76922448709.2504900
International Union of Operating Engineers Political & Educational FundPolitical Action189884.832732.6565465.31450155000
Iron Workers Local #396 Voluntary FundPolitical Action89996.24106.9528234.230000
Missouri Health Care Association PACPolitical Action871.540.40.810000
MO Orthopaedic PACPolitical Action24087.703070924.9512102.4600
KC BizPAC The Political Action Committee of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce in Partnership with the Civic Council of Greater Kansas CityPolitical Action10678.370820353005416.0800
John H. Haake Branch 343 National Association of Letter Carriers Political Action FundPolitical Action14126.661347.374465.7949.5649.5600
SE Missouri Building Trades CouncilPolitical Action22140.94690293103501883.0600
North East Building Trades Council PAC FundPolitical Action5231.950.130.130000
Professional Firefighters and Paramedics of Lemay P.A.C.Political Action6284.9302.430000
NRA Political Victory FundPolitical Action0000000
Missouri Central Labor Council PACPolitical Action10016.041500.81500.80000
Missouri Coin Operators Association PACPolitical Action1250000000
Cerner PAC MO – Federal CommitteePolitical Action25856.990250000000
USW Local 169G PACPolitical Action7315.67970293915.4551.500
MO National Education Assoc-PACPolitical Action580171.278422.88267343.671018180.767103141.9
Educators Support Public Education (ESPE)Political Action22674.89019176.50700
Stand Up for Missouri, LCPolitical Action5505005000000
Taxpayers in Support of Public EducationPolitical Action17440.38023850000
Unite. Inspire. LeadPolitical Action63934.7725097.9263934.770000
Univ of MO Flagship Council PACPolitical Action104101.824703.844703.84151.45151.4500
Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 178 PAC FundPolitical Action8727.763111.7718125.75.292269.5500
Graves Garrett, LLC PACPolitical Action19134.32.3236315.55031.2500
Jefferson County Republican ClubPolitical Action3176.0219012771.205766.1800
American Democracy Alliance - Ridgely PACPolitical Action282240.61150017.74500086.48035500
St Louis Labor Council AFL-CIO Project 2000Political Action4310.03077900000
Mo Medical - PACPolitical Action104721.614050165800000
JCDC Truman PACPolitical Action5150.3250018763.910454.4500
Chouteau PACPolitical Action63509.329.94131161.56530.312863.6600
MONA PACPolitical Action4055.72870131600924.6900
Machinists District No. 9 PACPolitical Action7099.592.469898.4602542.3300
HNTB Missouri PAC - Federal CommitteePolitical Action3900250075000000
MOVE Ballot FundPolitical Action16123.410033.7567.500
Planned Parenthood Votes-St Louis and Southwest MissouriPolitical Action48087.9810501125409.221110.63-615.720
South County ForwardPolitical Action42079.92150042120040.100
Jeffco WatchPolitical Action8879.9025150016228.8200
MO State Troopers Assoc PACPolitical Action2278.13300030000000
Grade A For ChangePolitical Action2933.74014509.78016506.0204263.68
FEAPAC of MissouriPolitical Action18742.0410334214740000
Lee's Summit DemocratsPolitical Action2298.5811036793294.15681.4500
KCFOP PACPolitical Action64433.3837215731850000
Commerce Bancshares Inc PACPolitical Action98733.3511807.6325086.080000
Nexus PACPolitical Action15491.4540000235500023288.2500
United Democratic Club of Northwest MissouriPolitical Action5714.85021118.59015418.4800
Heartland Fund INCPolitical Action2246.4825602560313.52313.5200
11th Ward Democratic OrganizationPolitical Action6865.3500050500
Citizen Engaged PACPolitical Action88510051005012501200
Our Revolution - Saint Joseph, MOPolitical Action6003.174222.554966.7554.96333.9800
FirePAC 3133Political Action63551.442992.5111353.2035722.3100
Foundation for Columbia's FuturePolitical Action1254.150.270.270000
Cedar County Democrat Commitee PACPolitical Action260.762102939.33501027.1700
We the PeoplePolitical Action1957.110120.72106607.300
Bootheel Conservative RepublicansPolitical Action10870.556430.519497.244984.4713696.0400
International Union of Painters & Allied Trades PAT Federal PACPolitical Action4303.85065000000
Believe in Life and Liberty - BILL PACPolitical Action438751.5640000429804696532441.6600
Consulting Engineers Council of MO-PACPolitical Action38656.67454.481961.60000
Southwest Missouri Leadership PACPolitical Action29601.63000000
Freeman Physicians Group Political Action CommitteePolitical Action43993.311750325030060000
Committee for Quality HealthcarePolitical Action14605.31005305308585
Enterprise Holdings, Inc. PAC Political Action794738.665027.28726576.180366160.9700
Grain Valley DemocratsPolitical Action1350833.583475.6100
CWA-COPE Political Contributions Federal CommitteePolitical Action0082755027000
CLEAN MissouriPolitical Action817004.78960422.51333097.58191972.4483100.3500
POL PACPolitical Action38158.7406000011102000875875
Access MOPolitical Action6093.69125522308.39540.231563.3100
MO State Teachers Assoc Legislative Impact CoPolitical Action116536.0416392.9222127.254209207575
Brattin Brigade PACPolitical Action11455.950083021.7584521.7500
CL PACPolitical Action363451.7411000011000090002376000
Missourians for Affordable EnergyPolitical Action142620.2200107020422.76135135
Freedom's Promise PACPolitical Action120977.7350082503500500000
Table Rock Conservative PACPolitical Action78850.77100011000125627.9327127.9300
Mighty Missouri PACPolitical Action219586.61650001316632492.3813992.3800
Pro-Life Pioneer PACPolitical Action50000000
Jackson County Leadership PACPolitical Action1527.7015000000
Missouri Senate Campaign CommitteePolitical Action653189.492750018200032450.2272346.141512.485647.48
Next Gen GOP PACPolitical Action20679.76002120362000
Missouri Corn Growers Association State Political Action CommitteePolitical Action83147.692100172350000
Spire Political Action CommitteePolitical Action15806.5513607.4864112.3202348.8700
AFT Local 691 State & Local COPEPolitical Action5470.021018.331017.11157774.9200
Coalition for Kansas City Economic Development Reform PACPolitical Action1275.3706935.0604280.200
Centene Corporation Political Action Committee d/b/a Centene Missouri Federal PACPolitical Action11550535053500000
JOHNSON & JOHNSON PAC MISSOURI (affiliated with Johnson & Johnson Federal PAC)Political Action895.950089.85179.700
Health Education and Learning Political Action Committee, Inc (HEALPAC)Political Action10157.05090003002007.4600
Let Voters DecidePolitical Action6147.14002941.754033.7500
MILA PACPolitical Action36082.42666047530.577481900
American Dream PACPolitical Action185593.02158650254650379172667686.95129981133286
Stand Up MissouriPolitical Action25.622552553101961.0500
Heartland Regional PACPolitical Action2482.7600945300
Life, Liberty, and Property PACPolitical Action2423.42000200035.651123.2500
ASA Midwest PACPolitical Action103417.04017627.660000
Civic Progress Action CommitteePolitical Action126909.2540000101000246004710000
Missouri Priorities PACPolitical Action370095400
House Republican Campaign Committee, IncPolitical Action658409.6515750031240273570.84151220.3200
MLPACPolitical Action2321.3509556.27319.657234.9200
St. Francois County DemocratsPolitical Action2113.903180000
Make Liberty Win-Federal CommitteePolitical Action0000000
SHC PACPolitical Action4360.080044544520100
MO Soybean Association State PAC (MO SoyPAC)Political Action28344.16880058396.25090000
Missouri Farmers CarePolitical Action6532.280000020527.93
American Family Political Action Committee - MOPolitical Action32006.266853.5137070000
Franklin County Labor Political CommitteePolitical Action4523.0401041906242.1800
Missouri Health Plan Association PACPolitical Action40379.9725000250000000
IBEW Local 1464 CopePolitical Action24766.77323465650000
Change STL PACPolitical Action178575.94109701614251435675.06435675.0600
It Starts Today MissouriPolitical Action62180.921932.0222041518837.57108652.4200
Accountability PACPolitical Action10750.192500455006634746.8100
Coalition For Building A Better TomorrowPolitical Action10183324005450100001000000
BHA PACPolitical Action4154.74160003050212502313.4200
MO Court Reporters Assoc PACPolitical Action6615.293019650000
Concord Democratic ClubPolitical Action3091.791002974.5701345.5500
DougPacPolitical Action66275.54810048100925137000
Expand MissouriPolitical Action11280.010112001187.54312.500
Missouri's Energy Future PACPolitical Action11829.9720000210001090138000
Good Government for MissouriPolitical Action11298.5820001575029.3290.500
Health Care Leadership CommitteePolitical Action14909.46025000158500
Missouri Grape & Wine Alliance PACPolitical Action60.19000000
Fauss Campaign FundPolitical Action35.325005500000
MidMO Leadership FundPolitical Action2150.54020001062.52187.500
Republican Governors Association - Missouri 2020Political Action129898.5311500001150000101.47101.4700
Protect Missouri Workers PACPolitical Action12466.9710000200001251166800
Missouri Growth Association PACPolitical Action8541.55075000000
Missouri Gaming PACPolitical Action1025010000102500000
PG PACPolitical Action2116.164500145000112500
MO Pork-PACPolitical Action203153.2343846.978778.8313231.218586.71352.22352.22
MO Association of Trial Attorneys Political Action Committee (MATA-PAC)Political Action391.770016032000
SWMO Healthcare CommitteePolitical Action19313.39021120875929.0300
Professional Firefighters & Paramedics of Franklin County PAC FundPolitical Action6840.896025680000
The PACPolitical Action1644.165005000000
Missouri's FuturePolitical Action133.56200.02200.0216016000
WPG PACPolitical Action7878.6612000775001487.51487.500
St Louis Association of Realtors-PACPolitical Action107104.31589.05114168.060000
Missourians for Sporting PursuitsPolitical Action523.50802.150182.6800
Kansas City Regional Association Of Realtors Missouri RPACPolitical Action53836.873985.4127701.410000
Six County PACPolitical Action10100101651016565656565
Safer Families for MissouriPolitical Action18804.9211152.1518054.17160387.2500
New Approach PACPolitical Action796.2635000994000133889925014.453375563162.35
Pfizer Missouri Political Action Committee - Federal CommitteePolitical Action024000240000000
Deere & Company Political Action Committee MO-Federal CommitteePolitical Action22.380174.0277.62151.6400
Working Americans Leadership PACPolitical Action1023.5066.75046.500
Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 Political Education FundPolitical Action110742.924.6130226.4104730.400
MO Republican Attorneys for Civil Justice PACPolitical Action18940.829252.0314054.2316016000
St James - Stone Hill Missouri Wines PACPolitical Action7774.92000000
The American Statesman SuperPACPolitical Action0000000
Conservative Solutions for Missouri PACPolitical Action1849.79020009150.2100
Site Improvement Association Of Missouri-PAC (SITE PAC)Political Action1518117375477250500000
Promo PACPolitical Action9010.573454.0410690.4304818.6700
Neosho Good Government CommitteePolitical Action916.954051303203.82386.0500
The Downtown Council Political Action CommitteePolitical Action7266.680227650000
Missouri Club for Growth Political Action CommitteePolitical Action264894.84003184.197498.1900
Missouri Farm Bureau Federation State PACPolitical Action79022.4615938.0434673.950868.7100
Real Justice PAC-Federal CommitteePolitical Action5329.82002665268013251325
Professional Firefighters of Central St. Louis County PACPolitical Action7787.616821354002113.4800
MO Opportunity PACPolitical Action1939385.6314899.5387899.535332.877028.1800
Greater KC Bldg & Construction Trades-PECPolitical Action3699.218672.468672.460000
Citizens for Good GovernmentPolitical Action4557.752000725002403.5800
HDR Inc. Political Action Committee - MissouriPolitical Action4803.805830.2289.671026.4200
IBEW Local Union #545 PAC FundPolitical Action7972.96781.268972.960000
SEIU HCII Missouri PACPolitical Action24740.0605000011.992604.8700
Professional Firefighters of North St Louis County PACPolitical Action2611.67925099500000
MOSFA PAC IncPolitical Action61994.5127388.2949445.0154001335000
MO Dental Hygienists PACPolitical Action6108.05225.7633662.4810.381650.2400
XCaliber MOPACPolitical Action38131.37000000
Professional Firefighters of Tri-County PACPolitical Action14254.2850001610004062.8500
Boone County MuleskinnersPolitical Action9141.54303.032168.0634.21792.7700
St Louis Police Officers Assoc PACPolitical Action17657.424761.0532029.5903520.4100
Professional Fire Fighters of Eastern Missouri 2665 PAC Fund Political Action2014.7329711.538739.50350400
Ready By FivePolitical Action4619.171125112256605.836605.8300
Mineral Area Labor Legislative ClubPolitical Action1238.790024252200
Uniting Missouri PACPolitical Action5142758.5416014002453640.25382107.772414815.9491726.03105024.66
Nucor Missouri PACPolitical Action17539.22313664630000
Citizens for a Better District 1Political Action410034850348503160160160950
Ameren Federal Political Action Committee (AMEREN FEDPAC)Political Action91100.4746193.4392928.9703500
Truman Day RallyPolitical Action2081.29000000
Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Political Fund Account No. 1Political Action13202.318232.4414454.280000
Local Union 45 Political Action CommitteePolitical Action39442671.2521635.38151500
Buchanan County Women's Democratic ClubPolitical Action1251.9729517093.7201390.8200
BUILD St. Louis PAC, Inc.Political Action283154.2378878.486741.671983.563261.0600
Missourians FirstPolitical Action24.502220009222975.5900
Great St LouisPolitical Action1040.4500195112600
MO State Council of Fire Fighters PACPolitical Action98190.4810339.42138423.82099865.2700
St Charles County Democratic ClubPolitical Action2199.261251650244.4500
Springfield Good Government CommitteePolitical Action114748.3810416.6355660.63026197.8200
Grow MissouriPolitical Action22176.927000108000212.251118.4800
Stoddard County Democrat ClubPolitical Action1779.930330510003483.8500
Don't Tread on MO PACPolitical Action38643.81140002.54140502.571856.321858.8200
KC Forward ProgressPolitical Action62812.2062812.20000
Relax PACPolitical Action363.61750267501813000
Sixth District Federated Women's Democratic ClubPolitical Action3114.41278.671810.6701794.0200
Southwest Missouri Conservative Values PACPolitical Action3344533000365003055305500
IST MO GUN REFORM NOMINEE PAC NUMBER ONEPolitical Action2649.22234.682478.1301000
Citizens for A Better ParkvillePolitical Action29202810.78099400
St. Louis RisingPolitical Action9914.16475834.99475834.9987.8487.8400
Lincoln County Republican ClubPolitical Action8144.780146025168.9400
One St Louis PACPolitical Action343350007000096700
Supporters of Health Research and TreatmentsPolitical Action234269.3925000248550116.962388.6500
Missourians for Research and InnovationPolitical Action65745.28200005790006600
Missouri Growth PACPolitical Action92699.8990000900001501500500
Columbia Professional Firefighters Political Action CommitteePolitical Action9291.15013952.4803952.7400
HUB Employees PACPolitical Action572.4334400344000000
Missouri Justice & Public Safety PACPolitical Action00077803.5677803.5677803.5677803.56
Gate Way PACPolitical Action1864.951000010000635.05635.0500
Evergy Employee PowerPAC - MissouriPolitical Action5993.7120000200000000
Western Missouri Leadership FundPolitical Action34056.9921000.0161025.99220522224300
Emily Newell Blair Women's Democratic ClubPolitical Action194.9249.96112.51010200
The Madison PACPolitical Action26766.984007.1285312.6801770.700
ProgresswomenPolitical Action19988.167058.556256.448328.4235464.6700
IST-MO Nominee PAC Number OnePolitical Action75491.637028.0674153.530178.700
Heartland Action PACPolitical Action52730.342350057021.7578376.1600
Home Builders Assoc of Greater KC-PACPolitical Action32793.323260.895111.4630030000
House Democratic Campaign CommitteePolitical Action191234.546046.2219742.4152857.36119905.7300
Oregon County Republican CommitteePolitical Action916127127012700
Local 257 IBEW Voluntary Political FundPolitical Action15584.8632762848405900
Voters for Good GovernmentPolitical Action27684.91173501735028457.0728674.272625034161.35
The Jackson County Sheriff PACPolitical Action2502502500000
Pulaski County Republican ClubPolitical Action8912.5832649071.012066.445044.8200
Page PACPolitical Action860937.87653720928681.7562858.2364762.1300
Builders Association PACPolitical Action54130.61023825036.5800
No on 2 in AugustPolitical Action2002002000000
Women DemsPolitical Action19792.988705389187711585.2700
Missouri C PACPolitical Action3099.670720491508892.2300
Missourians for a Responsible BudgetPolitical Action131414.75500174450915535535.300
MO-DSV PACPolitical Action43043.94000000
MO State Council of Machinists PACPolitical Action27538.3225842.2425842.240000
MO Architects-PACPolitical Action34425.6316145321450000
RQC PACPolitical Action32479.31000000
29th Senate District Leadership PACPolitical Action60000155000000
Eastside Forward PACPolitical Action2404124108.2524108.2567.2567.2500
Missouri Alliance PACPolitical Action4377.175000155000000
Conservative Leaders of MissouriPolitical Action778.28027500150107800
MSCEW PAC Federal CmtePolitical Action23720.269056.6138602.71012300
