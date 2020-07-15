July 2020 quarterly filing reports: PACs

Here are the July 2020 quarterly filing reports for Political Action Committees. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC.
|Committee Name
|Committee Type
|Money on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|St. Francois County Emergency Service Local 3705 PAC Fund
|Political Action
|1677.58
|0
|0
|15
|30
|0
|0
|Missouri Asphalt Pavement Association Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|34318.98
|0
|18585
|1332.26
|2423.58
|0
|0
|Greene County Republican Women
|Political Action
|2143.74
|265
|3890
|182.98
|3248.82
|0
|0
|Benton County Democratic Party Club
|Political Action
|3143.08
|40
|5997.35
|0
|2562.96
|0
|0
|Glaziers Architectural Metal & Glassworkers Local Union No 513 Political Action Fund
|Political Action
|40996.27
|0
|360
|0
|3535
|0
|0
|MO Dump Truckers-PAC
|Political Action
|299.69
|1100
|2700.01
|0
|600.57
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 955 Political Action Fund
|Political Action
|7899.28
|801.75
|1578
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sprinkler Fitters Political Educ & Legislative Committee
|Political Action
|72927.1
|8789.36
|16710.84
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Forest Products Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|45671.26
|11360.5
|16760.5
|0
|1954.99
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Better Grain Valley
|Political Action
|363.37
|0
|4930
|0
|3336.63
|0
|0
|MO Rental Dealers Association PAC
|Political Action
|13954.89
|2700
|2700
|20
|90
|0
|0
|Growth and Opportunity PAC
|Political Action
|3591.69
|0
|7500
|12908.31
|12908.31
|0
|0
|Missouri River Township Democratic Club
|Political Action
|980.56
|10.11
|670.57
|0
|675
|0
|0
|314 Forward Together
|Political Action
|100
|0
|100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Land Title PAC
|Political Action
|4100.86
|1454
|9430.67
|70
|140
|0
|0
|Lincoln County Democrat Club
|Political Action
|13117.3
|475
|3549
|0
|2065.86
|0
|0
|Missouri SMART TD PAC
|Political Action
|1506.76
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coalition For Disability Rights
|Political Action
|8.55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Responsible Building PAC
|Political Action
|6.05
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for New Health Care Concepts
|Political Action
|573.15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri National Org For Women PAC
|Political Action
|1460.35
|1316
|1316
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Advocacy for Special Needs
|Political Action
|278.55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alliance for Business and Technical Education
|Political Action
|908.45
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alliance for Elderly Health Care
|Political Action
|774.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alliance for Higher Education
|Political Action
|67.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Mortgage Bankers PAC
|Political Action
|1186.24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Glazer's Missouri PAC
|Political Action
|3953.64
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Building a Better Central Missouri Fund
|Political Action
|2979.38
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors PAC (MOAIFA)
|Political Action
|3869.44
|1136.4
|2093.6
|20
|90
|0
|0
|IBEW Local Union #124 Voluntary PAC
|Political Action
|47898.13
|12054.66
|32371.41
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CLCP PAC
|Political Action
|73.35
|100
|100
|110.65
|110.65
|84
|84
|Operating Engineers Local 101 Political Fund
|Political Action
|97200
|0
|1032350
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teamsters 245 PAF
|Political Action
|29108.25
|12131.73
|26123.11
|400
|400
|0
|0
|SEIU Local 1 Missouri Division PAC
|Political Action
|4260.91
|0
|7500
|0
|42
|0
|0
|Lyda Krewson Leadership PAC (aka Lyda PAC)
|Political Action
|17058.3
|0
|10000
|250
|1500
|0
|0
|Roofers Local # 20 PAC
|Political Action
|16847.48
|3450.67
|3450.67
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Warren Co Labor Legislative Club
|Political Action
|13110
|0
|17310
|0
|2410
|0
|0
|United Union of Roofers Waterproofers & Allied Workers Political Education & Legislative Fund of MO
|Political Action
|10662.99
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|IUEC Local 3 PAC Fund
|Political Action
|16373.04
|0
|18061.58
|66.71
|625.71
|0
|0
|Citizens for Responsible Community
|Political Action
|673.35
|0
|0
|0
|106
|0
|0
|SEIU Missouri State Council PAC
|Political Action
|15350.71
|60000
|60000
|30
|30
|0
|0
|Laborers Union Local #110 Voluntary Political Fund
|Political Action
|3095.36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FirePAC
|Political Action
|5044.1
|500
|1250
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Democrats of Norwood Township
|Political Action
|100
|100
|100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8th District Womens Democrat Club
|Political Action
|3479.45
|6
|56
|0
|44.2
|0
|0
|Monroe County Democratic Club
|Political Action
|1378.4
|301
|4090.75
|0
|536.17
|0
|0
|20th Ward Democratic Organization
|Political Action
|83.89
|0
|221
|2.2
|131.2
|0
|0
|Progressive Democrats of Lemay
|Political Action
|2499.39
|30
|23311.38
|0
|12033.99
|0
|0
|Quality Platte County R-III Schools
|Political Action
|6021.26
|0
|39141.97
|0
|33801.66
|0
|0
|TranSystems Corporation Missouri PAC - Federal
|Political Action
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BAC ADC of Eastern MO PAC Fund
|Political Action
|8241.93
|1398
|2079
|187.5
|1529.85
|0
|0
|Springfield Building & Construction Trades-PAC
|Political Action
|2582.26
|562.8
|11129.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri State Assessors Association PAC
|Political Action
|3281.22
|0
|5930.76
|0
|149.54
|0
|0
|Emergency Medicine PAC (EMPAC)
|Political Action
|18455.55
|656.37
|1980.55
|0
|126.1
|0
|0
|Labor's Education and Political Club Independent Corporation
|Political Action
|19714.83
|4.45
|28
|400
|4176.24
|0
|0
|Home PAC
|Political Action
|23.83
|0
|500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Independent Physicians PAC
|Political Action
|295.77
|0
|0
|20.85
|41.7
|0
|0
|MADA Dealers Interested In Government
|Political Action
|70770.44
|11675.12
|96467.77
|130
|130
|0
|10000
|Destiny PAC
|Political Action
|768.08
|0
|768.08
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Local 610 Political Action Committee Fund
|Political Action
|5401.51
|992.85
|2259.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Physician Assistant Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|3645.57
|920
|1195
|20.65
|20.98
|0
|0
|Missouri and Kansas Laborers' PAC
|Political Action
|1360018.8
|424938.09
|510368.24
|135
|435
|0
|0
|Carpenters Help in the Political Process (CHIPP)
|Political Action
|1912255.3
|476416.97
|3210854.57
|50438.14
|557493.65
|0
|0
|MO - ACTE PAC
|Political Action
|6660.84
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO FOP PAC
|Political Action
|4992.62
|4000
|7000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Assisted Living PAC
|Political Action
|10708.95
|0
|0
|750
|1500
|0
|0
|MO Cattlemens Association PAC
|Political Action
|92584.03
|2295
|247313.54
|0
|120405.43
|0
|17104.28
|Mechanical Contractors Association of Kansas City Continuation Committee
|Political Action
|33113.26
|4300
|9575
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Butler County Women's Democrat Club
|Political Action
|4660.4
|0
|2271.29
|100
|360
|0
|0
|Fire Fighters Committee To Elect
|Political Action
|2449.67
|0
|4216.31
|0
|7631.23
|0
|0
|12th Ward Regular Democratic Organization
|Political Action
|3713.54
|0
|7210
|49.81
|3933.41
|0
|0
|Womens Political Caucus Eastern Missouri PAC
|Political Action
|55891.56
|62930
|62930
|7500
|7500
|0
|0
|MO Beverage PAC
|Political Action
|16983.44
|5223.14
|15395
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greater Kansas City AFL-CIO Project 2000
|Political Action
|2567.82
|0
|17200
|0
|78
|0
|0
|Missouri Patient Advocacy Council PAC
|Political Action
|8004.53
|0
|0
|20.85
|41.75
|0
|0
|Committee for Responsible Community Growth
|Political Action
|2019.43
|0
|0
|50
|50
|0
|0
|Norwood Township Democratic Club
|Political Action
|3496.63
|0
|0
|2758.52
|2958.52
|0
|0
|Citizens for Quality Parks & Healthy Lifestyles
|Political Action
|3899.28
|0
|11115.56
|0
|8025.49
|0
|0
|MO Residential Care-PAC (MORES PAC)
|Political Action
|10331.49
|2070
|4490
|819.18
|1632.01
|0
|0
|MO Manufactured Housing Institute Inc.
|Political Action
|36083.45
|0
|28241.5
|0
|9802.9
|0
|0
|Friends of SJSD
|Political Action
|8805.99
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis Building Trades PAC
|Political Action
|24921.18
|1251.61
|71836.54
|0.06
|31626.03
|0
|0
|Plasterers & Cement Masons Local No. 3 Voluntary Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|13694.65
|2340.69
|3604.37
|23.49
|155.19
|0
|0
|MO Restaurant Association PAC
|Political Action
|10963.44
|100.04
|54422.35
|0
|33090.44
|0
|0
|MO Academy of Family Physicians Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|5685.94
|800
|3375
|118.73
|158.96
|0
|0
|24WPD
|Political Action
|763.02
|40
|315
|0
|18.38
|0
|83.31
|Cape County Democrat Women
|Political Action
|2100.88
|0
|3550.16
|220
|2166.77
|0
|0
|Branson Cares Committee
|Political Action
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakville Democratic Organization
|Political Action
|8378.36
|117.55
|4085.55
|603.28
|2151.67
|0
|0
|Rockwood Labor Club
|Political Action
|15251.81
|0
|54386.84
|34.54
|17056.68
|0
|0
|Moniteau County Democratic Club
|Political Action
|4222.92
|45
|13161.72
|151.15
|8252.65
|0
|0
|Gentry County Democratic Central Committee
|Political Action
|312.97
|200
|200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moniteau County Republican Club
|Political Action
|8952.96
|0
|5950
|0
|3577.72
|0
|0
|Mark Twain Federated Democratic Club
|Political Action
|1718.51
|0
|260
|30
|84.8
|0
|0
|United Ralls County Democrat Club
|Political Action
|1118.58
|0
|614
|0
|80.6
|0
|0
|Citizens for Safe Neighborhoods
|Political Action
|1531.57
|0.2
|0.44
|200
|458.25
|0
|2000
|Jefferson Bank PAC
|Political Action
|928.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wild Horse Township Republicans
|Political Action
|1553.24
|0
|440
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Republicans of Pike County (Club)
|Political Action
|3348.1
|260
|931
|274.5
|1799.5
|0
|0
|Forward Kansas City
|Political Action
|2183.81
|0
|10965
|377.76
|21508.63
|0
|0
|Mednax Inc PAC Missouri - Federal Committee
|Political Action
|9836.85
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Warren County Democrats
|Political Action
|1594.48
|0
|3579.36
|136
|1812.74
|0
|0
|Jackson County Republican Club
|Political Action
|8317.21
|990
|2210
|927.41
|1953.64
|0
|0
|Women's Democratic Club of Livingston County, MO
|Political Action
|724.78
|40
|40
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gentry County Democratic Federated Women's Club
|Political Action
|477.66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mid-Missouri Labor Club
|Political Action
|3844.69
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MR PAC
|Political Action
|29.34
|1000
|1000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mo Concrete Association Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|2620.71
|300
|2185
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Limited Government PAC
|Political Action
|1884.98
|0
|13050
|0
|1065.02
|0
|0
|Brush Fires PAC
|Political Action
|2962.14
|0
|89400
|0
|81437.86
|0
|0
|Cigna Corporation Missouri PAC - Federal Committee
|Political Action
|63100
|0
|60500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UFCW Local 655 Elect Club
|Political Action
|20443.1
|16713.34
|28044.46
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Republican Women of Newton County
|Political Action
|8901.58
|90
|9392.11
|0
|1465.07
|0
|0
|Conservatives United for Missouri PAC
|Political Action
|7600
|4500
|12000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Local 148 International Union of Operating Engineers MO PAC
|Political Action
|13388.93
|4136.76
|4522.52
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Insurance Coalition PAC
|Political Action
|129265.27
|1990.97
|42266.3
|43.45
|5456.29
|0
|0
|St Louis Firefighters Local No 73 PAC
|Political Action
|65091.07
|9381
|18654
|313.5
|3153
|0
|0
|Great Outdoors PAC
|Political Action
|2390.9
|0
|2600
|15
|30
|0
|0
|Laborers Local 660-PAC
|Political Action
|98514.56
|3441
|22217.45
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 600 Drive PAC
|Political Action
|13025.6
|5012
|9602.5
|406
|483
|0
|0
|Cooperative Owners Political Action Committee (COPAC)
|Political Action
|265049.36
|549.61
|1209.87
|365
|899.55
|0
|0
|United Steel Workers Local 11-6 Gasworkers Voluntary PAC
|Political Action
|9890.59
|8589.5
|15277.5
|4728.6
|5499.83
|0
|0
|Charter Communications, Inc. Missouri PAC
|Political Action
|116377.83
|28033.85
|54826
|98.62
|198.4
|0
|0
|Missouri American Water Company Employees Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|40793.31
|23344.4
|346818.77
|0
|40488.17
|0
|0
|Laborers Local Union No 579 PAC
|Political Action
|2051.94
|0
|9550
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CenturyLink Missouri Federal Employees Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|16910
|15000
|49910
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Capaha PAC
|Political Action
|50
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greater Kansas City Woman's Political Caucus Segregated Fund
|Political Action
|8482.58
|2500
|2500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Union Pacific Corp FFEG MO Federal Committee
|Political Action
|15000
|15000
|15000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Bankers Association State-PAC
|Political Action
|22974.01
|506.1
|512.16
|254.75
|254.75
|0
|0
|Association of MO Electric Cooperatives (AMEC PAC)
|Political Action
|272136.34
|11098.2
|64702.25
|0
|1202.93
|0
|0
|MO Society of Anesthesiologists Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|7540.04
|1750
|1750
|20.85
|41.7
|0
|0
|MBA Pony Express Region PAC
|Political Action
|36144.67
|4993.97
|8311.97
|254.75
|254.75
|0
|0
|Building Communities PAC Inc
|Political Action
|0
|20000
|20000
|20000
|20000
|0
|0
|MBA Mark Twain Region PAC
|Political Action
|52089.71
|8089.18
|15137.68
|254.75
|254.75
|0
|0
|MBA Truman Region PAC
|Political Action
|29934.56
|12568.12
|12572.68
|254.75
|254.75
|0
|0
|IBEW Local 53 Voluntary Political Fund
|Political Action
|57630.55
|12000
|24000
|0
|2074.28
|0
|0
|Florissant Township Open Democratic Club
|Political Action
|1701.25
|319.5
|1881.5
|325
|352.5
|0
|0
|MBA Capitol Region PAC
|Political Action
|67010.24
|9242.69
|23112.89
|254.75
|254.75
|0
|0
|Firefighters for Progress
|Political Action
|19263.81
|1385.22
|10576.93
|0
|19193.72
|-2354
|0
|Tri-County PAC
|Political Action
|1600
|1000
|1000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Local 682 Teamsters PAC
|Political Action
|2219.48
|1088
|1088
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Chamber PAC
|Political Action
|33469.37
|5004
|10011.01
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laborers' Local 840 Voluntary Political Fund
|Political Action
|300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Equal Rights Amendment Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|432.99
|0.03
|0.06
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MBA Gateway Region PAC
|Political Action
|32781.78
|15063.73
|15068.64
|254.75
|254.75
|0
|0
|Physician Led Anesthesia Care PAC
|Political Action
|27443.93
|0
|25000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|STJ Business PAC
|Political Action
|2068
|250
|18100
|0
|32
|0
|0
|MBA Ozark Region PAC
|Political Action
|58246.78
|15349.54
|17360.96
|254.75
|254.75
|0
|0
|Mo Association Of Criminal Defense Lawyers Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|28651.19
|1050
|10365
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Committee for the Future
|Political Action
|27072.04
|0
|0
|24
|24
|0
|0
|MBA River Heritage Region PAC
|Political Action
|61586.2
|1729.92
|4077.32
|255.11
|255.11
|0
|0
|Residential Care Facility PAC (RCF-PAC)
|Political Action
|8337.28
|0
|0
|750
|1500
|0
|0
|Missouri Organization of Defense Lawyers Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|10939.67
|4260
|15310
|0
|0
|0
|0
|417 PAC
|Political Action
|62736.49
|2500
|2500
|800
|1250
|0
|0
|Rural Telecommunications PAC
|Political Action
|78719.06
|2000
|42535.95
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MBA Young Bankers PAC
|Political Action
|2351.06
|0.6
|1.18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MPGA Propane PAC
|Political Action
|1222.68
|50.94
|25167.16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Democratic Alliance
|Political Action
|2656.83
|25.07
|775.14
|0
|593.12
|0
|0
|Committee for Fair Apartment Legislation-PAC
|Political Action
|2711.65
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Major Brands Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|64158.21
|2124.35
|19100.57
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Leadership Forum
|Political Action
|51482.72
|0
|199333.33
|2128.74
|43750.61
|0
|0
|St Louis Area Hotel Association Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|44639.18
|0
|12766
|850
|1700
|0
|0
|Laborers Local No 1104 Voluntary PAC
|Political Action
|28340.92
|0
|74000
|0
|169.5
|0
|0
|MO Dermatological Society Association Inc PAC
|Political Action
|10791.28
|0
|24150
|0
|13965
|0
|0
|13th Ward Regular Democratic Club
|Political Action
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MASCA PAC
|Political Action
|8360.37
|0
|46450
|0
|15
|0
|0
|Surgery by Surgeons PAC
|Political Action
|26644.37
|0
|107725
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Old Drum Conservative PAC
|Political Action
|74996.68
|2500
|2750
|400
|670
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 618 Drive Fund
|Political Action
|3091.98
|1500
|27000
|44.76
|576.06
|0
|0
|Kingdom Leadership PAC
|Political Action
|891.1
|500
|500
|0
|60
|0
|0
|EFM PAC
|Political Action
|90
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lathrop Gage Consulting Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|10242.7
|80000
|80000
|8
|8
|0
|0
|Missouri Womens Health PAC
|Political Action
|2697.1
|0
|0
|39.7
|39.7
|0
|0
|Coalition for Advanced Learning
|Political Action
|208.45
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for Insurance Reform
|Political Action
|7.75
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Right to Life Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|6297.86
|5457
|6968
|3602.52
|5497.13
|0
|0
|Living Well PAC
|Political Action
|3011.96
|10000
|10000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lake of the Ozarks Federation of Democratic Women
|Political Action
|2852.01
|928
|928
|42.25
|42.25
|42.25
|42.25
|IATSE St. Louis Theatrical Brotherhood Local No 6 PAC
|Political Action
|1096.03
|0
|31386.44
|0
|4785.63
|0
|0
|MAPAC
|Political Action
|64989.35
|4000
|10350
|35
|117.96
|0
|0
|23rd Ward Regular Democratic Organization
|Political Action
|315.84
|0
|0
|0
|58.63
|0
|0
|Missouri Black Political Forum PAC
|Political Action
|30490.26
|2011.3
|2021.95
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Leadership Fund
|Political Action
|913.2
|0
|10000
|4600
|8610.9
|0
|0
|JeffCo Mo Engaged Citizens
|Political Action
|1994.45
|0
|3731.19
|0
|149.04
|0
|0
|Saint Charles County Regional Leadership Fund
|Political Action
|9034.61
|5000
|12800
|0
|4974.75
|0
|0
|Saint Charles Organization of Republicans
|Political Action
|19754.26
|10500
|29000
|0
|2094
|0
|0
|Missourians for Life
|Political Action
|17261.02
|10500
|10500
|0
|1000
|0
|0
|Missourians for Better Health Care
|Political Action
|12418.29
|10000
|10000
|0
|1606
|0
|0
|The Republican Freedom Fund
|Political Action
|1356.71
|0
|750
|0
|1779.38
|0
|0
|Missourians for Quality Education
|Political Action
|3688.2
|1000
|1000
|0
|1000
|0
|0
|The Good Government Committee
|Political Action
|12223.62
|10000
|10000
|0
|1050
|0
|0
|Dent County Democratic Club
|Political Action
|1517.74
|442.64
|2440.73
|649.15
|1361.59
|0
|0
|Citizens for Center
|Political Action
|4066.64
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Government Affairs Comm St Louis Chapter NECA
|Political Action
|35879.55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H-PAC
|Political Action
|11538.31
|0
|5000
|400
|1260
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 6 Political Action Fund
|Political Action
|12706.95
|4652
|4652
|336.5
|3107.25
|0
|0
|BOLD PAC
|Political Action
|130361.87
|0
|14350
|2885.5
|5285.5
|0
|0
|Missouri Civil Justice PAC
|Political Action
|997
|0
|0
|100
|100
|0
|0
|Doug For Freedom PAC
|Political Action
|2000
|2000
|2000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teamsters Joint Council No 13 Drive Political Fund
|Political Action
|5629.89
|1000
|8500
|0
|756.5
|0
|0
|Laborers Union Local #42 Voluntary Political Fund
|Political Action
|4012.96
|35000
|40142
|106.8
|236.66
|0
|0
|MO Drive Fund
|Political Action
|194.78
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emerson's Missouri Responsible Government Fund
|Political Action
|2905.28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camden County Republican Club
|Political Action
|10898.56
|960
|8997.35
|164.85
|1666.67
|0
|0
|Democratic Governors Association - Missouri
|Political Action
|0
|0
|47000
|0
|39167
|0
|7833
|AT&T Missouri Employee Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|68077.83
|14713.64
|30560.26
|0
|79.9
|0
|0
|Democratic Action - Missouri
|Political Action
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|La Raza Political Club Inc
|Political Action
|923.7
|0
|0
|21
|241
|0
|0
|Bates County Democrat Women's Club
|Political Action
|871.66
|0
|1893
|0
|432.19
|0
|0
|The Empire District Electric Company and Liberty Utilities Co. Political Action Committee d/b/a Liberty Utilities PAC (federal committee)
|Political Action
|90266.03
|10536.86
|21830.96
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Osage County Democrat Club
|Political Action
|4617.01
|0
|13802
|0
|9978.42
|0
|0
|Quality Building PAC
|Political Action
|4532.29
|2500
|2500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local Union No 688 Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|38092.17
|10588.17
|20325.92
|0
|2242.5
|0
|0
|Missouri Veterinary Medical PAC
|Political Action
|56154.85
|1569.18
|6045.45
|3.25
|110.77
|0
|0
|We Bellieve PAC
|Political Action
|100
|0
|100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Independent Accountants-PAC
|Political Action
|19589.09
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bayer US LLC Missouri PAC
|Political Action
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freedom of Road Riders, Inc-PAC
|Political Action
|31344.28
|8231.79
|26869.79
|0
|3480.3
|0
|0
|Missourians Against Illegal Immigration
|Political Action
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians Against Unfair Taxes
|Political Action
|5663.99
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|Jefferson County Labor Political Committee
|Political Action
|7820.7
|0
|1430
|1250
|1570
|0
|0
|Committee for Excellence
|Political Action
|1629.95
|0
|0
|0
|2524.54
|0
|0
|Sprinkler Fitters Local #314 Political Fund
|Political Action
|7156.46
|4601.76
|4601.76
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boilermakers Local #27 Voluntary Fund
|Political Action
|90130.73
|6049.24
|6049.24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pharmacist Political Action Committee of Missouri
|Political Action
|16211.96
|5075
|12500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City Life Employees Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|27434.41
|288
|288
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Catalyst PAC
|Political Action
|33478.5
|0
|201000
|971.5
|3491.25
|0
|0
|Unite Here Tip Missouri State and Local Fund
|Political Action
|32267.01
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FHSD Strong
|Political Action
|205.75
|0
|1468
|59
|1012.25
|0
|0
|Merck & Co., Inc. Employees Missouri PAC Federal Committee
|Political Action
|120
|0
|0
|15
|30
|0
|0
|MLPA Legislative Fund
|Political Action
|32941.45
|0
|167949.86
|1737.07
|64479.6
|0
|0
|Mason Contractors Association Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|14021.97
|100.35
|14181.35
|0
|3691.52
|0
|0
|Missouri First
|Political Action
|12957.06
|30500
|32550
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for Francis Howell
|Political Action
|22927.09
|0
|16500
|0
|8952.11
|-87
|0
|Cement Mason Local Union # 518-Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|12451.21
|3387.95
|3387.95
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boone County Federation of Republican Women
|Political Action
|1663.29
|640
|640
|80
|693
|0
|0
|Missouri Association of Nurse Anesthetists Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|3340.84
|19513.25
|27821.19
|256.5
|536.85
|-5500
|82500
|Adair County Republican Club
|Political Action
|8772.47
|400
|4420
|28
|192.87
|0
|0
|Ford Motor Company Civic Action Fund - MO
|Political Action
|6510.4
|0
|500
|89.85
|119.8
|0
|0
|PT-PAC of Missouri
|Political Action
|7503.85
|17090
|21745
|255.85
|470.77
|-2150
|53085
|General Motors Company PAC Missouri - Federal Committee
|Political Action
|15465
|35000
|36000
|0
|35
|0
|0
|Midwest Region Laborers' Political League Education Fund
|Political Action
|134153.64
|20053.32
|39279.89
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Committee for Liberty
|Political Action
|98527.7
|0
|3000
|1500
|3000
|0
|0
|IBEW Local No. 412 COPE
|Political Action
|3322.79
|372
|847.5
|0
|247.54
|0
|0
|Conservative Future Fund
|Political Action
|31982.51
|25000
|26000
|6546.19
|8046.19
|0
|0
|Franklin County Leadership PAC
|Political Action
|25604.19
|8500
|15000
|1500
|3000
|0
|0
|JW Leadership Fund
|Political Action
|31533.19
|0
|1000
|1500
|3000
|0
|0
|Patriot PAC
|Political Action
|25000
|25000
|25000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A Better Missouri Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|17292.05
|33000
|36000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HealthPAC
|Political Action
|258604.48
|226103.61
|228650.85
|60.63
|875.27
|0
|0
|Health Care Issues Committee of the Missouri Hospital Association
|Political Action
|288004.29
|520950.54
|937297.65
|25000
|25136
|0
|0
|MO Dental PAC
|Political Action
|158113.82
|13495.78
|32234.43
|1500.5
|4046.31
|0
|0
|Citizens for Ritenour's Future
|Political Action
|10534.54
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Political Action Committee of the Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants
|Political Action
|37447.78
|8865
|8865
|0
|700
|0
|0
|15th Ward Democrats
|Political Action
|1487.16
|0
|9.6
|27
|510.11
|0
|0
|HCA Missouri Good Government Fund
|Political Action
|16360.76
|0
|50000
|1272.37
|1272.37
|0
|0
|MO Council of School Administrators PAC
|Political Action
|2566.87
|0.31
|0.63
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heavy Construction Laborers Local Union No. 663 PAC
|Political Action
|346.66
|1275.17
|1275.17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|United Eastern Democrats
|Political Action
|1013.25
|100
|3850
|244.61
|3567.3
|0
|0
|MOTruck PAC
|Political Action
|124418.55
|44997.53
|55706.28
|24726.72
|25206.47
|0
|0
|South St Louis County Labor Political Organization
|Political Action
|5927.49
|0
|12166
|0
|7394.61
|0
|0
|St. Louis Progress
|Political Action
|12299.21
|22300
|34900
|16054.97
|20165.65
|0
|0
|UFCW Active Ballot Club-Missouri Federal Committee
|Political Action
|0
|7500
|67350
|45
|90
|0
|0
|Aerospace District Lodge 837-IAMAW PAC
|Political Action
|11222.12
|1256.2
|22674.39
|0
|501
|0
|0
|Great Southern Employees Good Government Committee
|Political Action
|4696.11
|570
|14275
|0
|1750
|0
|0
|Heat & Frost Insulators Local 27 Political Education Committee
|Political Action
|84829.2
|4475.55
|123229.25
|57.63
|1204.44
|0
|0
|Public Safety Concern
|Political Action
|9072.96
|7120
|11480
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laborers Local Union 662 Voluntary Political Fund
|Political Action
|11459.05
|770
|8453
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No MO Flooding
|Political Action
|9025.52
|0
|40050
|0
|24.48
|0
|0
|True North PAC
|Political Action
|96323.28
|20002
|81502
|338.5
|543
|0
|0
|Missouri Energy Development Association Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|72997.28
|0
|14000
|676.5
|676.5
|0
|0
|Better Schools for Missouri
|Political Action
|46147.5
|11084.7
|17299.36
|584.72
|791.68
|0
|0
|Jobs with Justice Ballot Fund
|Political Action
|11455.65
|375
|735
|73.29
|46135.4
|0
|0
|AX PAC
|Political Action
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson County Charitable Fund
|Political Action
|8287.48
|4.63
|81481.55
|443.7
|73194.34
|0
|0
|Missouri Alliance For Freedom - Grace River PAC
|Political Action
|277691.48
|150000
|150000
|2064
|3749.6
|0
|0
|Free and Fair Election Fund
|Political Action
|284.36
|1000
|2000
|1072
|2478.6
|0
|0
|Freedom PAC
|Political Action
|543.91
|1000
|2000
|1072
|2478.6
|0
|0
|Prosperous Missouri PAC
|Political Action
|3953.48
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Associated Industries of Missouri Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|8034.17
|1000.82
|25958.59
|0
|2315.33
|0
|175.15
|MO Energy Dev Association Gateway Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|24341.46
|0
|0
|359
|575.5
|0
|0
|Missouri Optometric Association PAC
|Political Action
|170351.78
|7966.21
|131599.81
|0
|365
|0
|0
|MO Energy Dev Association State Line Political Committee
|Political Action
|32838.9
|0
|0
|359
|575.5
|0
|0
|Lincoln PAC
|Political Action
|44620.92
|17750
|92250
|7054.6
|28404.53
|0
|0
|Dade County Democratic Support Group
|Political Action
|21
|0
|0
|0
|39
|0
|0
|Accountability Matters PAC
|Political Action
|50981
|52000
|52000
|1019
|1019
|0
|0
|Purple PAC
|Political Action
|59516.56
|33000
|59540
|0
|23.44
|0
|0
|Quarry Maint and Allied Trade Quarry and Allied Wkrs Lcl 830 Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City Southern Employees PAC (Federal Committee)
|Political Action
|2687.49
|0.32
|9824.93
|0
|29.94
|0
|0
|Central to Good Government PAC
|Political Action
|15080.65
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conservative Citizens Coalition
|Political Action
|383.05
|0
|11500
|0
|503.6
|0
|0
|National Health Corporation Missouri Federal Committee
|Political Action
|13730.96
|15000.34
|15000.96
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Chiropractors PAC
|Political Action
|30300.8
|5396.04
|67281.09
|4395.74
|35822.66
|0
|0
|Forward Kearney
|Political Action
|809
|0
|7100
|0
|7567
|0
|0
|St. Louis Young Democrats
|Political Action
|9831.64
|1807
|2432
|101.55
|131.55
|0
|0
|27th Ward Independent Organization
|Political Action
|153.87
|125.58
|2800.55
|1200
|2471
|900
|1200
|GCLA PAC
|Political Action
|4721.96
|0
|517.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Voter Project Federal Committee
|Political Action
|2309
|3625
|13725
|1416
|11416
|0
|0
|Chesterfield Township Democrats Club
|Political Action
|1700.32
|25
|25
|14.99
|14.99
|0
|0
|Your Vote Matters MO
|Political Action
|6651.05
|2100
|7700
|1028.95
|1048.95
|0
|0
|Democracy 2.0
|Political Action
|73849.82
|0
|148646.23
|750
|51976.41
|0
|0
|Missourians for a Fiscally Responsible Future
|Political Action
|902.25
|0
|2100
|615
|1197.75
|0
|0
|Show Me Trump 2020
|Political Action
|2256.42
|11885.74
|11885.74
|1183.19
|1920.68
|0
|0
|Dr PAC
|Political Action
|11248.16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|314 Forward
|Political Action
|10056
|10000
|10100
|12
|44
|0
|0
|Jefferson Township Democratic Club
|Political Action
|3202.65
|90
|90
|9
|9
|0
|0
|Progress for Wildwood PAC
|Political Action
|1011
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Callaway County Democratic Club
|Political Action
|2807.65
|20
|2156.12
|0
|685.38
|0
|0
|Missouri Solutions
|Political Action
|717.28
|0
|0
|36
|72
|0
|0
|UFCW Local 88 PAC Fund
|Political Action
|31.74
|1000
|1000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Unified Democratic Township Organization LLC
|Political Action
|4967.54
|1560.5
|8703.85
|501.79
|3855.2
|0
|0
|Local Union No 777 Separate Segregated Fund
|Political Action
|8023.31
|1081.67
|8309.81
|15
|620.74
|0
|0
|Pike County Democratic Club
|Political Action
|2849.63
|337.5
|3175
|275
|1727.16
|0
|0
|#NorthCountyExcellence
|Political Action
|2600
|2500
|2600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joplin Fraternal Order of Police Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|2629.04
|1676
|8486.65
|0
|5857.61
|0
|0
|Show Me Growth PAC
|Political Action
|42559.85
|0
|68817
|5579
|19916.15
|0
|0
|Majority Forward
|Political Action
|229302.6
|1000
|231046.79
|5156
|11086.32
|0
|0
|Southwest Missouri Patriot PAC
|Political Action
|2453
|0
|2666
|0
|47
|0
|0
|University Township Democratic Organization Inc
|Political Action
|321.95
|0
|0
|15
|15
|0
|0
|Conservative Leadership of the Ozarks
|Political Action
|3875
|32400
|32400
|28525
|28525
|0
|0
|Monarch Firefighters for Public Awareness
|Political Action
|2325.05
|2250
|9400
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Keep Government Accountable
|Political Action
|1635314.37
|698950
|929500
|3208.71
|5257.98
|0
|0
|RSLC-Missouri PAC
|Political Action
|2746.75
|50000
|105300
|57
|115
|0
|0
|MO Cable PAC
|Political Action
|36726.89
|0
|31167.95
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UAW Region 5 Midwest States Political Action Committee (PAC) (MO)
|Political Action
|39122.75
|6000
|105300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UAW Region 5 PAC
|Political Action
|151591.46
|735.6
|13273.31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MWLC PAC
|Political Action
|1161
|5991
|6691
|80
|80
|0
|0
|Missouri Psychological Association
|Political Action
|15643.7
|1000
|1000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Spirit of Missouri
|Political Action
|59906.4
|107500
|185200
|500
|1593.6
|0
|0
|Shelter Insurance Missouri PAC
|Political Action
|16702.46
|5435.42
|83641.49
|0
|1001.19
|0
|0
|Credit Union Political Action Committee of Missouri
|Political Action
|214020.43
|4483.38
|94049.56
|894.06
|1039.11
|0
|0
|Independent Electrical Contractors
|Political Action
|12162.36
|655
|35712.7
|0
|235.62
|0
|116.37
|Missouri AFL-CIO Committee on Political Education
|Political Action
|83139.72
|5123.65
|100033.72
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens United to Back the Blue
|Political Action
|14376.54
|1.07
|7588.7
|0
|125.62
|0
|0
|Committee for Economic Liberty
|Political Action
|2469.72
|0
|0
|24
|48
|0
|0
|HBS MO State PAC
|Political Action
|14475.5
|250
|250
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leadership For America
|Political Action
|515784.57
|92449.09
|600325.81
|13614.85
|105980.41
|0
|0
|Ecumenical Leadership Council of MO Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|15118
|0
|0
|0
|5340
|0
|0
|ASAPAC MO Federal Committee
|Political Action
|2470
|52500
|52500
|30
|30
|0
|0
|AGC of MO PAC
|Political Action
|131707.64
|3500
|317775.26
|1497.4
|31850.74
|0
|698.29
|Airport Township Regular Republican Club
|Political Action
|460.01
|0
|60
|20
|70
|0
|0
|HR Green Missouri PAC
|Political Action
|7207.7
|1070
|7207.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Realtors PAC, Inc
|Political Action
|434982.32
|69118
|341842.32
|7629.78
|46760.72
|0
|0
|Hy-Vee Employees PAC Federal Committee - Missouri
|Political Action
|561.56
|3000
|23650
|0
|38.44
|0
|0
|IBEW Local Union 1439 Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|40886.84
|0
|13562.92
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southeast Missouri Central Labor Council Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|6176.06
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|STL Justice
|Political Action
|12.16
|100
|100
|87.84
|87.84
|0
|0
|Cole County Republican Club
|Political Action
|4514.99
|1250
|1628
|70
|600.76
|0
|0
|Local 41 Political Action Fund
|Political Action
|109729.76
|2.9
|102482.95
|10.95
|1949.69
|0
|0
|The Government by the People Fund
|Political Action
|26.82
|0
|10413.28
|25.52
|10156.74
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 838 Political Action Fund
|Political Action
|2979.4
|1463.5
|91746.32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mo Coalition for Fair Competition
|Political Action
|23651.01
|4144
|119423.03
|3115
|118139.38
|0
|0
|Dred Scott Advocates for Justice and Equity
|Political Action
|1036.14
|331
|2771.14
|0
|960
|0
|0
|Firefighters of North County PAC
|Political Action
|14060.89
|11081
|58369.2
|1000
|36258.31
|0
|0
|United Parcel Service Inc. Political Action Committee Missouri - Federal Committee
|Political Action
|4741.01
|4500
|5950
|729.48
|1208.99
|0
|0
|Missouri A/C and Mechanical Contractors
|Political Action
|25470.78
|10000
|67969.22
|1012
|3398.44
|0
|0
|Gasconade County Democrat Club
|Political Action
|678.96
|0
|733.08
|0
|90
|0
|0
|Missourians for Effective Leadership PAC
|Political Action
|11904.97
|0
|2041
|1305
|1410
|0
|0
|SOCO Red PAC
|Political Action
|2278
|0
|4300
|6
|22
|0
|0
|Ameren Missouri Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|16635.28
|824.74
|6214.73
|0
|3
|0
|0
|True Republicans United
|Political Action
|4356.93
|75
|15080.51
|0
|6300.07
|0
|100
|9th Ward Democratic Organization
|Political Action
|4124.69
|5.61
|5.61
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fifth Ward Democratic Organization
|Political Action
|1976.21
|500
|55302
|1820.67
|36986.08
|500
|3760
|Tony PAC
|Political Action
|25127.65
|0
|5000
|15
|30
|0
|0
|Truth in Campaigns
|Political Action
|79266.65
|0
|2500
|525.15
|1917.06
|0
|0
|Future Leaders of America
|Political Action
|8452.89
|0
|0
|468
|468
|0
|0
|Missouri Federation of Young Republicans
|Political Action
|520.98
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Missouri Conservative Fund
|Political Action
|4836
|0
|12000
|15
|491.96
|0
|0
|NOVA PAC
|Political Action
|100
|107
|107
|7
|7
|0
|0
|United Association Political Education Missouri Committee - Federal Committee
|Political Action
|12400
|50000
|50000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MoCannTrade PAC
|Political Action
|16780.5
|3000
|18000
|182.9
|219.5
|0
|0
|Sierra Club Missouri Political Committee
|Political Action
|12451.75
|130
|330
|0
|45.59
|0
|0
|Holly PAC
|Political Action
|62861
|6400
|6400
|6329
|6789
|0
|0
|Justice for All PAC
|Political Action
|8961.31
|0
|0
|829
|1289
|0
|0
|North Missouri Leadership PAC
|Political Action
|6063.15
|2220
|3220
|829
|1289
|0
|0
|Ozark Gateway Leadership PAC
|Political Action
|44061
|0
|11000
|6279
|6739
|0
|0
|Team Robert PAC
|Political Action
|71205
|24500
|28000
|429
|1289
|0
|0
|Sheet Metal Workers Local No 36 Voluntary Political Fund
|Political Action
|20265.72
|748
|22807.66
|0
|1196.66
|0
|0
|Missouri Senate Conservatives Fund
|Political Action
|57827.16
|50000
|50000
|2179.6
|3800.2
|0
|92630
|St. Charles County Association of REALTORS Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|55079
|0
|8679
|0
|4173
|0
|0
|National Federation of Independent Business Missouri Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|13636.73
|1412.51
|2325.02
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri United
|Political Action
|7966.71
|2250
|23402.27
|936.72
|7054.79
|0
|0
|Lewis County Democrats and Friends
|Political Action
|2526.17
|0
|2554
|500
|1551.31
|0
|0
|Bank Of America Missouri Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|2590.35
|660
|1320
|0
|0
|0
|0
|American Property Casualty Insurance Association Political Account
|Political Action
|430016.04
|75624
|476927
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1287
|Political Action
|6020.96
|3011.89
|11155.96
|35
|35
|0
|0
|Plumbers Local Union No. 8
|Political Action
|189945.75
|11485.28
|154083.42
|0
|2255.05
|0
|3000
|MO Petroleum Marketers + Convenience Store Assoc PAC
|Political Action
|33583.96
|515.56
|3681.53
|740.85
|1606.7
|75
|375
|Teamsters Local 823 Political Action Fund
|Political Action
|4719.16
|674
|1273
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association PAC
|Political Action
|2912.15
|0.72
|501.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laborers Local Union No 264-PAC
|Political Action
|48599.73
|13154.76
|15729.25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DentaQuest PAC-TN-I
|Political Action
|6575.2
|6500
|6500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Silver Dollar City Branson Area Communities Political Action Committee Inc
|Political Action
|9741.66
|0
|10900
|250
|1651.25
|0
|0
|KC Neighbors for Progress
|Political Action
|24686
|19500
|19500
|5750
|6050
|0
|0
|LeadingAge Missouri Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|19921.79
|2.37
|955.46
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes PAC
|Political Action
|17895.65
|0
|39453.84
|396.99
|3920.77
|0
|0
|MO Independent Bankers Assoc PAC
|Political Action
|133199.83
|23805
|407522.93
|0
|900
|0
|0
|B L E T Missouri PAC
|Political Action
|29354.76
|9224
|48709.25
|0
|49
|0
|0
|International Union of Operating Engineers Political & Educational Fund
|Political Action
|189884.8
|32732.65
|65465.3
|1450
|1550
|0
|0
|Iron Workers Local #396 Voluntary Fund
|Political Action
|89996.24
|106.95
|28234.23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Health Care Association PAC
|Political Action
|871.54
|0.4
|0.81
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Orthopaedic PAC
|Political Action
|24087.7
|0
|30709
|24.95
|12102.46
|0
|0
|KC BizPAC The Political Action Committee of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce in Partnership with the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City
|Political Action
|10678.37
|0
|82035
|300
|5416.08
|0
|0
|John H. Haake Branch 343 National Association of Letter Carriers Political Action Fund
|Political Action
|14126.66
|1347.37
|4465.79
|49.56
|49.56
|0
|0
|SE Missouri Building Trades Council
|Political Action
|22140.94
|690
|29310
|350
|1883.06
|0
|0
|North East Building Trades Council PAC Fund
|Political Action
|5231.95
|0.13
|0.13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Professional Firefighters and Paramedics of Lemay P.A.C.
|Political Action
|6284.93
|0
|2.43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NRA Political Victory Fund
|Political Action
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Central Labor Council PAC
|Political Action
|10016.04
|1500.8
|1500.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Coin Operators Association PAC
|Political Action
|1250
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cerner PAC MO – Federal Committee
|Political Action
|25856.99
|0
|25000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|USW Local 169G PAC
|Political Action
|7315.67
|970
|2939
|15.45
|51.5
|0
|0
|MO National Education Assoc-PAC
|Political Action
|580171.27
|8422.88
|267343.6
|710
|18180.76
|710
|3141.9
|Educators Support Public Education (ESPE)
|Political Action
|22674.89
|0
|19176.5
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Stand Up for Missouri, LC
|Political Action
|550
|500
|500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taxpayers in Support of Public Education
|Political Action
|17440.38
|0
|2385
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Unite. Inspire. Lead
|Political Action
|63934.77
|25097.9
|263934.77
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Univ of MO Flagship Council PAC
|Political Action
|104101.82
|4703.84
|4703.84
|151.45
|151.45
|0
|0
|Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 178 PAC Fund
|Political Action
|8727.76
|3111.77
|18125.7
|5.29
|2269.55
|0
|0
|Graves Garrett, LLC PAC
|Political Action
|19134.3
|2.32
|36315.55
|0
|31.25
|0
|0
|Jefferson County Republican Club
|Political Action
|3176.02
|190
|12771.2
|0
|5766.18
|0
|0
|American Democracy Alliance - Ridgely PAC
|Political Action
|282240.61
|150017.74
|500086.48
|0
|355
|0
|0
|St Louis Labor Council AFL-CIO Project 2000
|Political Action
|4310.03
|0
|7790
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mo Medical - PAC
|Political Action
|104721.61
|4050
|16580
|0
|0
|0
|0
|JCDC Truman PAC
|Political Action
|5150.32
|500
|18763.91
|0
|454.45
|0
|0
|Chouteau PAC
|Political Action
|63509.32
|9.94
|131161.56
|530.3
|12863.66
|0
|0
|MONA PAC
|Political Action
|4055.72
|870
|13160
|0
|924.69
|0
|0
|Machinists District No. 9 PAC
|Political Action
|7099.59
|2.46
|9898.46
|0
|2542.33
|0
|0
|HNTB Missouri PAC - Federal Committee
|Political Action
|3900
|2500
|7500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MOVE Ballot Fund
|Political Action
|16123.41
|0
|0
|33.75
|67.5
|0
|0
|Planned Parenthood Votes-St Louis and Southwest Missouri
|Political Action
|48087.98
|1050
|1125
|409.22
|1110.63
|-615.72
|0
|South County Forward
|Political Action
|42079.9
|21500
|42120
|0
|40.1
|0
|0
|Jeffco Watch
|Political Action
|8879.9
|0
|25150
|0
|16228.82
|0
|0
|MO State Troopers Assoc PAC
|Political Action
|2278.13
|3000
|3000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grade A For Change
|Political Action
|2933.74
|0
|14509.78
|0
|16506.02
|0
|4263.68
|FEAPAC of Missouri
|Political Action
|18742.04
|10334
|21474
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lee's Summit Democrats
|Political Action
|2298.58
|1103
|6793
|294.15
|681.45
|0
|0
|KCFOP PAC
|Political Action
|64433.38
|37215
|73185
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Commerce Bancshares Inc PAC
|Political Action
|98733.35
|11807.63
|25086.08
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nexus PAC
|Political Action
|15491.45
|40000
|235500
|0
|23288.25
|0
|0
|United Democratic Club of Northwest Missouri
|Political Action
|5714.85
|0
|21118.59
|0
|15418.48
|0
|0
|Heartland Fund INC
|Political Action
|2246.48
|2560
|2560
|313.52
|313.52
|0
|0
|11th Ward Democratic Organization
|Political Action
|6865.35
|0
|0
|0
|505
|0
|0
|Citizen Engaged PAC
|Political Action
|88
|5100
|5100
|5012
|5012
|0
|0
|Our Revolution - Saint Joseph, MO
|Political Action
|6003.17
|4222.55
|4966.75
|54.96
|333.98
|0
|0
|FirePAC 3133
|Political Action
|63551.44
|2992.5
|111353.2
|0
|35722.31
|0
|0
|Foundation for Columbia's Future
|Political Action
|1254.15
|0.27
|0.27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cedar County Democrat Commitee PAC
|Political Action
|260.76
|210
|2939.3
|350
|1027.17
|0
|0
|We the People
|Political Action
|1957.11
|0
|120.72
|106
|607.3
|0
|0
|Bootheel Conservative Republicans
|Political Action
|10870.55
|6430.5
|19497.24
|4984.47
|13696.04
|0
|0
|International Union of Painters & Allied Trades PAT Federal PAC
|Political Action
|4303.85
|0
|6500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Believe in Life and Liberty - BILL PAC
|Political Action
|438751.56
|40000
|429804
|6965
|32441.66
|0
|0
|Consulting Engineers Council of MO-PAC
|Political Action
|38656.67
|454.48
|1961.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southwest Missouri Leadership PAC
|Political Action
|29601.63
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman Physicians Group Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|43993.31
|1750
|3250
|300
|600
|0
|0
|Committee for Quality Healthcare
|Political Action
|14605.31
|0
|0
|530
|530
|85
|85
|Enterprise Holdings, Inc. PAC
|Political Action
|794738.66
|5027.28
|726576.18
|0
|366160.97
|0
|0
|Grain Valley Democrats
|Political Action
|135
|0
|833.58
|3
|475.61
|0
|0
|CWA-COPE Political Contributions Federal Committee
|Political Action
|0
|0
|82755
|0
|270
|0
|0
|CLEAN Missouri
|Political Action
|817004.78
|960422.5
|1333097.58
|191972.4
|483100.35
|0
|0
|POL PAC
|Political Action
|38158.74
|0
|60000
|1110
|2000
|875
|875
|Access MO
|Political Action
|6093.69
|1255
|22308.39
|540.23
|1563.31
|0
|0
|MO State Teachers Assoc Legislative Impact Co
|Political Action
|116536.04
|16392.92
|22127.25
|420
|920
|75
|75
|Brattin Brigade PAC
|Political Action
|11455.95
|0
|0
|83021.75
|84521.75
|0
|0
|CL PAC
|Political Action
|363451.74
|110000
|110000
|9000
|23760
|0
|0
|Missourians for Affordable Energy
|Political Action
|142620.22
|0
|0
|1070
|20422.76
|135
|135
|Freedom's Promise PAC
|Political Action
|120977.7
|3500
|8250
|3500
|5000
|0
|0
|Table Rock Conservative PAC
|Political Action
|78850.77
|10001
|10001
|25627.93
|27127.93
|0
|0
|Mighty Missouri PAC
|Political Action
|219586.61
|65000
|131663
|2492.38
|13992.38
|0
|0
|Pro-Life Pioneer PAC
|Political Action
|50
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson County Leadership PAC
|Political Action
|1527.7
|0
|1500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Senate Campaign Committee
|Political Action
|653189.49
|27500
|182000
|32450.22
|72346.14
|1512.48
|5647.48
|Next Gen GOP PAC
|Political Action
|20679.76
|0
|0
|2120
|3620
|0
|0
|Missouri Corn Growers Association State Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|83147.69
|2100
|17235
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Spire Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|15806.55
|13607.48
|64112.32
|0
|2348.87
|0
|0
|AFT Local 691 State & Local COPE
|Political Action
|5470.02
|1018.3
|31017.11
|15
|7774.92
|0
|0
|Coalition for Kansas City Economic Development Reform PAC
|Political Action
|1275.37
|0
|6935.06
|0
|4280.2
|0
|0
|Centene Corporation Political Action Committee d/b/a Centene Missouri Federal PAC
|Political Action
|11550
|5350
|5350
|0
|0
|0
|0
|JOHNSON & JOHNSON PAC MISSOURI (affiliated with Johnson & Johnson Federal PAC)
|Political Action
|895.95
|0
|0
|89.85
|179.7
|0
|0
|Health Education and Learning Political Action Committee, Inc (HEALPAC)
|Political Action
|10157.05
|0
|9000
|300
|2007.46
|0
|0
|Let Voters Decide
|Political Action
|6147.14
|0
|0
|2941.75
|4033.75
|0
|0
|MILA PAC
|Political Action
|36082.42
|6660
|47530.5
|774
|819
|0
|0
|American Dream PAC
|Political Action
|185593.02
|158650
|254650
|379172
|667686.95
|129981
|133286
|Stand Up Missouri
|Political Action
|25.62
|255
|255
|310
|1961.05
|0
|0
|Heartland Regional PAC
|Political Action
|2482.76
|0
|0
|9
|453
|0
|0
|Life, Liberty, and Property PAC
|Political Action
|2423.4
|2000
|2000
|35.65
|1123.25
|0
|0
|ASA Midwest PAC
|Political Action
|103417.04
|0
|17627.66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Civic Progress Action Committee
|Political Action
|126909.25
|40000
|101000
|24600
|47100
|0
|0
|Missouri Priorities PAC
|Political Action
|37
|0
|0
|9
|54
|0
|0
|House Republican Campaign Committee, Inc
|Political Action
|658409.65
|157500
|312402
|73570.84
|151220.32
|0
|0
|MLPAC
|Political Action
|2321.35
|0
|9556.27
|319.65
|7234.92
|0
|0
|St. Francois County Democrats
|Political Action
|2113.9
|0
|318
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Make Liberty Win-Federal Committee
|Political Action
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SHC PAC
|Political Action
|4360.08
|0
|0
|445
|445
|20
|100
|MO Soybean Association State PAC (MO SoyPAC)
|Political Action
|28344.16
|8800
|58396.25
|0
|900
|0
|0
|Missouri Farmers Care
|Political Action
|6532.28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20527.93
|American Family Political Action Committee - MO
|Political Action
|32006.26
|6853.5
|13707
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Franklin County Labor Political Committee
|Political Action
|4523.04
|0
|10419
|0
|6242.18
|0
|0
|Missouri Health Plan Association PAC
|Political Action
|40379.97
|25000
|25000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|IBEW Local 1464 Cope
|Political Action
|24766.77
|3234
|6565
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Change STL PAC
|Political Action
|178575.94
|109701
|614251
|435675.06
|435675.06
|0
|0
|It Starts Today Missouri
|Political Action
|62180.92
|1932.02
|220415
|18837.57
|108652.42
|0
|0
|Accountability PAC
|Political Action
|10750.19
|2500
|45500
|66
|34746.81
|0
|0
|Coalition For Building A Better Tomorrow
|Political Action
|101833
|2400
|5450
|10000
|10000
|0
|0
|BHA PAC
|Political Action
|4154.74
|16000
|30502
|1250
|2313.42
|0
|0
|MO Court Reporters Assoc PAC
|Political Action
|6615.29
|30
|1965
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Concord Democratic Club
|Political Action
|3091.79
|100
|2974.57
|0
|1345.55
|0
|0
|DougPac
|Political Action
|66275.5
|48100
|48100
|925
|1370
|0
|0
|Expand Missouri
|Political Action
|11280.01
|0
|11200
|1187.5
|4312.5
|0
|0
|Missouri's Energy Future PAC
|Political Action
|11829.97
|20000
|21000
|1090
|1380
|0
|0
|Good Government for Missouri
|Political Action
|11298.58
|2000
|15750
|29.3
|290.5
|0
|0
|Health Care Leadership Committee
|Political Action
|14909.46
|0
|25000
|15
|85
|0
|0
|Missouri Grape & Wine Alliance PAC
|Political Action
|60.19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fauss Campaign Fund
|Political Action
|35.32
|500
|550
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MidMO Leadership Fund
|Political Action
|2150.54
|0
|2000
|1062.5
|2187.5
|0
|0
|Republican Governors Association - Missouri 2020
|Political Action
|129898.53
|1150000
|1150000
|101.47
|101.47
|0
|0
|Protect Missouri Workers PAC
|Political Action
|12466.97
|10000
|20000
|1251
|1668
|0
|0
|Missouri Growth Association PAC
|Political Action
|8541.55
|0
|7500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Gaming PAC
|Political Action
|10250
|10000
|10250
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PG PAC
|Political Action
|2116.16
|4500
|14500
|0
|1125
|0
|0
|MO Pork-PAC
|Political Action
|203153.23
|43846.9
|78778.83
|13231.2
|18586.71
|352.22
|352.22
|MO Association of Trial Attorneys Political Action Committee (MATA-PAC)
|Political Action
|391.77
|0
|0
|160
|320
|0
|0
|SWMO Healthcare Committee
|Political Action
|19313.39
|0
|21120
|875
|929.03
|0
|0
|Professional Firefighters & Paramedics of Franklin County PAC Fund
|Political Action
|6840.8
|960
|2568
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The PAC
|Political Action
|1644.16
|500
|500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri's Future
|Political Action
|133.56
|200.02
|200.02
|160
|160
|0
|0
|WPG PAC
|Political Action
|7878.66
|12000
|77500
|1487.5
|1487.5
|0
|0
|St Louis Association of Realtors-PAC
|Political Action
|107104.31
|589.05
|114168.06
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians for Sporting Pursuits
|Political Action
|523.5
|0
|802.15
|0
|182.68
|0
|0
|Kansas City Regional Association Of Realtors Missouri RPAC
|Political Action
|53836.87
|3985.41
|27701.41
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Six County PAC
|Political Action
|10100
|10165
|10165
|65
|65
|65
|65
|Safer Families for Missouri
|Political Action
|18804.92
|11152.15
|18054.17
|160
|387.25
|0
|0
|New Approach PAC
|Political Action
|796.26
|35000
|994000
|133889
|925014.45
|33755
|63162.35
|Pfizer Missouri Political Action Committee - Federal Committee
|Political Action
|0
|24000
|24000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Deere & Company Political Action Committee MO-Federal Committee
|Political Action
|22.38
|0
|174.02
|77.62
|151.64
|0
|0
|Working Americans Leadership PAC
|Political Action
|1023.5
|0
|66.75
|0
|46.5
|0
|0
|Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 Political Education Fund
|Political Action
|110742.92
|4.61
|30226.41
|0
|4730.4
|0
|0
|MO Republican Attorneys for Civil Justice PAC
|Political Action
|18940.82
|9252.03
|14054.23
|160
|160
|0
|0
|St James - Stone Hill Missouri Wines PAC
|Political Action
|7774.92
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The American Statesman SuperPAC
|Political Action
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conservative Solutions for Missouri PAC
|Political Action
|1849.79
|0
|2000
|9
|150.21
|0
|0
|Site Improvement Association Of Missouri-PAC (SITE PAC)
|Political Action
|15181
|17375
|47725
|0
|5000
|0
|0
|Promo PAC
|Political Action
|9010.57
|3454.04
|10690.43
|0
|4818.67
|0
|0
|Neosho Good Government Committee
|Political Action
|916.95
|405
|1303
|203.82
|386.05
|0
|0
|The Downtown Council Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|7266.68
|0
|22765
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Club for Growth Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|264894.84
|0
|0
|3184.19
|7498.19
|0
|0
|Missouri Farm Bureau Federation State PAC
|Political Action
|79022.46
|15938.04
|34673.95
|0
|868.71
|0
|0
|Real Justice PAC-Federal Committee
|Political Action
|5329.82
|0
|0
|2665
|2680
|1325
|1325
|Professional Firefighters of Central St. Louis County PAC
|Political Action
|7787.6
|1682
|13540
|0
|2113.48
|0
|0
|MO Opportunity PAC
|Political Action
|1939385.6
|314899.5
|387899.5
|35332.8
|77028.18
|0
|0
|Greater KC Bldg & Construction Trades-PEC
|Political Action
|3699.21
|8672.46
|8672.46
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for Good Government
|Political Action
|4557.75
|2000
|7250
|0
|2403.58
|0
|0
|HDR Inc. Political Action Committee - Missouri
|Political Action
|4803.8
|0
|5830.22
|89.67
|1026.42
|0
|0
|IBEW Local Union #545 PAC Fund
|Political Action
|7972.96
|781.26
|8972.96
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SEIU HCII Missouri PAC
|Political Action
|24740.06
|0
|50000
|11.99
|2604.87
|0
|0
|Professional Firefighters of North St Louis County PAC
|Political Action
|2611.67
|9250
|9950
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MOSFA PAC Inc
|Political Action
|61994.51
|27388.29
|49445.01
|5400
|13350
|0
|0
|MO Dental Hygienists PAC
|Political Action
|6108.05
|225.76
|33662.48
|10.38
|1650.24
|0
|0
|XCaliber MOPAC
|Political Action
|38131.37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Professional Firefighters of Tri-County PAC
|Political Action
|14254.28
|5000
|16100
|0
|4062.85
|0
|0
|Boone County Muleskinners
|Political Action
|9141.54
|303.03
|2168.06
|34.21
|792.77
|0
|0
|St Louis Police Officers Assoc PAC
|Political Action
|17657.42
|4761.05
|32029.59
|0
|3520.41
|0
|0
|Professional Fire Fighters of Eastern Missouri 2665 PAC Fund
|Political Action
|2014.73
|29711.5
|38739.5
|0
|3504
|0
|0
|Ready By Five
|Political Action
|4619.17
|1125
|11225
|6605.83
|6605.83
|0
|0
|Mineral Area Labor Legislative Club
|Political Action
|1238.79
|0
|0
|242
|522
|0
|0
|Uniting Missouri PAC
|Political Action
|5142758.54
|1601400
|2453640.25
|382107.77
|2414815.94
|91726.03
|105024.66
|Nucor Missouri PAC
|Political Action
|17539.22
|3136
|6463
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Better District 1
|Political Action
|41003
|48503
|48503
|160
|160
|160
|950
|Ameren Federal Political Action Committee (AMEREN FEDPAC)
|Political Action
|91100.47
|46193.43
|92928.97
|0
|35
|0
|0
|Truman Day Rally
|Political Action
|2081.29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Political Fund Account No. 1
|Political Action
|13202.31
|8232.44
|14454.28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Local Union 45 Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|3944
|2671.25
|21635.38
|15
|15
|0
|0
|Buchanan County Women's Democratic Club
|Political Action
|1251.97
|295
|17093.72
|0
|1390.82
|0
|0
|BUILD St. Louis PAC, Inc.
|Political Action
|283154.23
|78878.4
|86741.67
|1983.56
|3261.06
|0
|0
|Missourians First
|Political Action
|24.5
|0
|222000
|9
|222975.59
|0
|0
|Great St Louis
|Political Action
|1040.45
|0
|0
|195
|1126
|0
|0
|MO State Council of Fire Fighters PAC
|Political Action
|98190.48
|10339.42
|138423.82
|0
|99865.27
|0
|0
|St Charles County Democratic Club
|Political Action
|2199.26
|125
|165
|0
|244.45
|0
|0
|Springfield Good Government Committee
|Political Action
|114748.38
|10416.63
|55660.63
|0
|26197.82
|0
|0
|Grow Missouri
|Political Action
|22176.92
|7000
|108000
|212.25
|1118.48
|0
|0
|Stoddard County Democrat Club
|Political Action
|1779.93
|0
|3305
|1000
|3483.85
|0
|0
|Don't Tread on MO PAC
|Political Action
|38643.81
|140002.54
|140502.57
|1856.32
|1858.82
|0
|0
|KC Forward Progress
|Political Action
|62812.2
|0
|62812.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Relax PAC
|Political Action
|363.6
|1750
|26750
|18
|130
|0
|0
|Sixth District Federated Women's Democratic Club
|Political Action
|3114.41
|278.67
|1810.67
|0
|1794.02
|0
|0
|Southwest Missouri Conservative Values PAC
|Political Action
|33445
|33000
|36500
|3055
|3055
|0
|0
|IST MO GUN REFORM NOMINEE PAC NUMBER ONE
|Political Action
|2649.22
|234.68
|2478.13
|0
|10
|0
|0
|Citizens for A Better Parkville
|Political Action
|292
|0
|2810.78
|0
|994
|0
|0
|St. Louis Rising
|Political Action
|9914.16
|475834.99
|475834.99
|87.84
|87.84
|0
|0
|Lincoln County Republican Club
|Political Action
|8144.78
|0
|1460
|25
|168.94
|0
|0
|One St Louis PAC
|Political Action
|3433
|5000
|7000
|0
|967
|0
|0
|Supporters of Health Research and Treatments
|Political Action
|234269.39
|25000
|248550
|116.96
|2388.65
|0
|0
|Missourians for Research and Innovation
|Political Action
|65745.28
|20000
|57900
|0
|66
|0
|0
|Missouri Growth PAC
|Political Action
|92699.89
|90000
|90000
|150
|150
|0
|500
|Columbia Professional Firefighters Political Action Committee
|Political Action
|9291.15
|0
|13952.48
|0
|3952.74
|0
|0
|HUB Employees PAC
|Political Action
|572.43
|34400
|34400
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Justice & Public Safety PAC
|Political Action
|0
|0
|0
|77803.56
|77803.56
|77803.56
|77803.56
|Gate Way PAC
|Political Action
|1864.95
|10000
|10000
|635.05
|635.05
|0
|0
|Evergy Employee PowerPAC - Missouri
|Political Action
|5993.71
|20000
|20000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Western Missouri Leadership Fund
|Political Action
|34056.99
|21000.01
|61025.99
|22052
|22243
|0
|0
|Emily Newell Blair Women's Democratic Club
|Political Action
|194.92
|49.96
|112.51
|0
|102
|0
|0
|The Madison PAC
|Political Action
|26766.98
|4007.12
|85312.68
|0
|1770.7
|0
|0
|Progresswomen
|Political Action
|19988.16
|7058.5
|56256.44
|8328.42
|35464.67
|0
|0
|IST-MO Nominee PAC Number One
|Political Action
|75491.63
|7028.06
|74153.53
|0
|178.7
|0
|0
|Heartland Action PAC
|Political Action
|52730.34
|23500
|57021.75
|78
|376.16
|0
|0
|Home Builders Assoc of Greater KC-PAC
|Political Action
|32793.32
|3260.89
|5111.46
|300
|300
|0
|0
|House Democratic Campaign Committee
|Political Action
|191234.5
|46046.2
|219742.41
|52857.36
|119905.73
|0
|0
|Oregon County Republican Committee
|Political Action
|916
|127
|127
|0
|127
|0
|0
|Local 257 IBEW Voluntary Political Fund
|Political Action
|15584.86
|3276
|28484
|0
|59
|0
|0
|Voters for Good Government
|Political Action
|27684.91
|17350
|17350
|28457.07
|28674.27
|26250
|34161.35
|The Jackson County Sheriff PAC
|Political Action
|250
|250
|250
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pulaski County Republican Club
|Political Action
|8912.58
|3264
|9071.01
|2066.44
|5044.82
|0
|0
|Page PAC
|Political Action
|860937.87
|653720
|928681.75
|62858.23
|64762.13
|0
|0
|Builders Association PAC
|Political Action
|54130.61
|0
|23825
|0
|36.58
|0
|0
|No on 2 in August
|Political Action
|200
|200
|200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Women Dems
|Political Action
|19792.98
|870
|5389
|1877
|11585.27
|0
|0
|Missouri C PAC
|Political Action
|3099.67
|0
|72049
|150
|8892.23
|0
|0
|Missourians for a Responsible Budget
|Political Action
|131414.7
|5500
|174450
|9155
|35535.3
|0
|0
|MO-DSV PAC
|Political Action
|43043.94
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO State Council of Machinists PAC
|Political Action
|27538.32
|25842.24
|25842.24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Architects-PAC
|Political Action
|34425.63
|16145
|32145
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RQC PAC
|Political Action
|32479.31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29th Senate District Leadership PAC
|Political Action
|6000
|0
|15500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eastside Forward PAC
|Political Action
|24041
|24108.25
|24108.25
|67.25
|67.25
|0
|0
|Missouri Alliance PAC
|Political Action
|4377.17
|5000
|15500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conservative Leaders of Missouri
|Political Action
|778.28
|0
|27500
|150
|1078
|0
|0
|MSCEW PAC Federal Cmte
|Political Action
|23720.26
|9056.61
|38602.71
|0
|123
|0
|0
