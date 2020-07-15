July 2020 quarterly filings: Statewide offices

Here are the July 2020 quarterly filing reports for those seeking election to statewide offices. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state. Data provided by the MEC.
|Committee Name
|Candidate First Name
|Candidate Last Name
|Office Sought
|Money on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|Elad Gross For Missouri
|Elad
|Gross
|Attorney General
|38515.3
|37289.47
|184098.24
|19651.8
|122299.41
|-1230.98
|1744.86
|Schmitt For Missouri
|Eric
|Schmitt
|Attorney General
|643808.02
|90575.85
|976218.3
|76171.89
|500216.18
|0
|0
|Finneran for Missouri
|Rich
|Finneran
|Attorney General
|78770.5
|79974.47
|246609.68
|78323.19
|158161.97
|0
|4200
|Combs for Missouri
|Rik
|Combs
|Governor
|1020.74
|980.7
|2031.58
|0
|678.67
|0
|0
|Committee To Elect Eric Morrison For Missouri
|Eric
|Morrison
|Governor
|880.85
|1490
|3687
|490.29
|1712.98
|0
|0
|Ritter for Missouri
|Raleigh
|Ritter
|Governor
|19.64
|2635.42
|4982.82
|2635.42
|3092.18
|0
|0
|Parson For Missouri
|Mike
|Parson
|Governor
|1547802.93
|481641.07
|3346280.54
|331215.06
|1569839.21
|7373.94
|12448.89
|Saundra McDowell for Missouri
|Saundra
|McDowell
|Governor
|8218.48
|26155.03
|26155.03
|17941.55
|17941.55
|5
|5
|6-Million Missourians For DIENOFF
|Arnie C. AC
|Dienoff
|Lieutenant Governor
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kelley Dragoo Committee to Elect
|Kelley
|Dragoo
|Lieutenant Governor
|221.97
|178.25
|227.25
|5.28
|5.28
|0
|0
|Upchurch4MO
|Gregory
|Upchurch
|Lieutenant Governor
|387
|0
|1050
|263.45
|663
|0
|0
|Citizens To Elect Mike Kehoe
|Mike
|Kehoe
|Lieutenant Governor
|359623.99
|148239.38
|1633252.94
|93300.87
|917177.14
|0
|0
|Ashcroft For Missouri
|John
|Ashcroft
|Secretary of State
|322591.86
|20065
|440639.82
|11436.46
|198702.45
|900
|991.15
|Faleti For Missouri
|Yinka
|Faleti
|Secretary of State
|182187.48
|154326.01
|337935.93
|75267.59
|143870.12
|0
|0
|Citizens for Vicki Lorenz Englund
|Vicki
|Englund
|State Treasurer
|16567.66
|31293.38
|80076.93
|37839
|54556.54
|0
|4000
|Fitzpatrick For Missouri
|Scott
|Fitzpatrick
|State Treasurer
|260035.25
|27250
|426787.17
|24794.09
|163558.65
|0
|0
|Sater For Senate
|David
|Sater
|Statewide Office
|189667.53
|0
|1750
|0
|8190.01
|0
|0
|Holsman For Missouri
|Jason
|Holsman
|Statewide Office
|79399.81
|219.58
|98160.4
|88.56
|108506.57
|0
|0
|Beard For House Of Representatives
|Nathan
|Beard
|Statewide Office
|22301.71
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens To Elect Ben Harris
|Ben
|Harris
|Statewide Office
|15030.38
|0
|3150
|0
|3788.48
|0
|0
|Committee To Elect Jill Schupp
|Jill
|Schupp
|Statewide Office
|129773.58
|0
|14089.71
|3000
|27248.71
|0
|0
|Wieland Now
|Paul
|Wieland
|Statewide Office
|54338.88
|6.81
|68286.61
|1211.17
|61860.81
|0
|0
|Friends Of Fred Wessels
|Alfred
|Wessels Jr
|Statewide Office
|1751.45
|0
|3000
|100
|7340.72
|0
|0
|Citizens For Ed Emery
|Ed
|Emery
|Statewide Office
|11819.45
|0
|70454.47
|5750.68
|73681.49
|0
|0
|Onder For Missouri
|Robert
|Onder
|Statewide Office
|157900.1
|500
|53601.6
|42457.08
|130677.94
|0
|0
|Friends Of Cora Faith Walker
|Cora
|Walker
|Statewide Office
|16312.6
|0
|440
|0
|5249.4
|0
|0
|Citizens For Shull
|Noel
|Shull
|Statewide Office
|45326.44
|0
|66464.06
|0
|88503.94
|0
|0
|Citizens For Aull
|Joe
|Aull
|Statewide Office
|30.34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Russ Carnahan For Missouri
|Russ
|Carnahan
|Statewide Office
|7002.37
|0
|54174.29
|1148.06
|44672.92
|0
|0
|Callahan For Missouri
|Victor
|Callahan
|Statewide Office
|486330.5
|0
|7732.32
|370
|15911.22
|0
|0
|Citizens For Don Phillips
|Donald
|Phillips
|Statewide Office
|803.9
|0
|12825
|0
|36486.03
|0
|0
|Friends For Gina Walsh
|Gina
|Walsh
|Statewide Office
|27472.67
|0
|114908.08
|22677.9
|124860.51
|0
|0
|Hegeman For Missouri
|Dan
|Hegeman
|Statewide Office
|106756.81
|3000
|54853.92
|1069.86
|37718.59
|-146.28
|0
|Friends For Muntzel
|Dave
|Muntzel
|Statewide Office
|14825.26
|2200
|16230
|1990.58
|18565.9
|0
|0
|Wright For Missouri
|Billy
|Wright
|Statewide Office
|1441.2
|3.66
|7.32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens For Donna Pfautsch
|Donna
|Pfautsch
|Statewide Office
|8312.43
|0
|85076.8
|7039.31
|90448.59
|0
|0
|People For Solon
|Sheila
|Solon
|Statewide Office
|6342.56
|0
|8600
|581.41
|6325.22
|0
|0
|Friends of Mike Cunningham
|Mike
|Cunningham
|Statewide Office
|53108.51
|228.4
|149073.4
|26107.57
|163218.15
|0
|0
|Committee To Elect David Wood Representative
|David
|Wood
|Statewide Office
|4301.98
|300
|9750
|1300
|25876.52
|0
|0
|Citizens For Jay Wasson
|Jay
|Wasson
|Statewide Office
|18133.48
|0
|176430
|200000
|203805.95
|0
|0
|Stacey Newman For Missouri
|Stacey
|Newman
|Statewide Office
|1521.63
|0
|33109.62
|517.75
|25997.01
|0
|0
|Citizens For Neely
|James
|Neely
|Statewide Office
|193386.74
|10484
|283338.5
|14695.13
|22750.69
|50
|185317.82
|Koster For Missouri
|Chris
|Koster
|Statewide Office
|92922.61
|0
|28961217.92
|5414
|25037114.72
|0
|0
|Citizens For Riddle
|Jeanie
|Riddle
|Statewide Office
|81534.97
|957.91
|12439.58
|903.14
|22032.82
|0
|0
|Romine For Senate
|Gary
|Romine
|Statewide Office
|19213.66
|0
|133267.5
|500
|55555.42
|0
|0
|Montee For Missouri
|Susan
|Montee
|Statewide Office
|2062.61
|0.25
|11.63
|18
|235.5
|0
|500000
|Committee To Elect Dean Dohrman
|Dean
|Dohrman
|Statewide Office
|943.29
|1100
|4100
|714.8
|6743.52
|-500
|0
|Friends Of Caleb Jones
|Caleb
|Jones
|Statewide Office
|85500.79
|0
|0
|15
|10098
|0
|0
|Friends Of Todd Richardson
|Robert
|Richardson
|Statewide Office
|49823.25
|87.43
|1818.52
|2035
|24072.95
|0
|0
|Conway Campaign Committee
|Pat
|Conway
|Statewide Office
|8568.97
|0
|28936.94
|4689
|35592.09
|0
|0
|Scott Sifton For Missouri
|Scott
|Sifton
|Statewide Office
|337170.42
|103
|679518.18
|635.85
|417017.76
|0
|0
|Friends of Doug Libla
|Doug
|Libla
|Statewide Office
|193760.29
|363.04
|59785.42
|652.61
|99190.12
|0
|0
|Friends Of Elijah Haahr
|Elijah
|Haahr
|Statewide Office
|279975.11
|0
|149625
|7504.11
|102115.2
|0
|0
|Citizens For Maria Chappelle-Nadal
|Maria
|Chappelle-Nadal
|Statewide Office
|9046.85
|0
|1853.29
|683.01
|20839.57
|0
|0
|Greitens For Missouri
|Eric
|Greitens
|Statewide Office
|348836.74
|102.96
|6268922.09
|87196.88
|6408010.22
|-7255.62
|6881.41
|Houghton For State Representative
|Jay
|Houghton
|Statewide Office
|6787.69
|0
|39340
|0
|49952
|0
|0
Kaitlyn Schallhorn is the editor of The Missouri Times. She joined the newspaper in early 2019 after working as a reporter for Fox News in New York City.
Throughout her career, Kaitlyn has covered political campaigns across the U.S., including the 2016 presidential election, and humanitarian aid efforts in Africa and the Middle East.
She is a native of Missouri who studied journalism at Winthrop University in South Carolina. She is also an alumna of the National Journalism Center in Washington, D.C.
Contact Kaitlyn at kaitlyn@themissouritimes.com.