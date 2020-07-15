 Press "Enter" to skip to content

July 2020 quarterly filings: Statewide offices

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on July 15, 2020
  

Here are the July 2020 quarterly filing reports for those seeking election to statewide offices. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state. Data provided by the MEC.

Committee NameCandidate First NameCandidate Last NameOffice SoughtMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle
Elad Gross For MissouriEladGrossAttorney General38515.337289.47184098.2419651.8122299.41-1230.981744.86
Schmitt For MissouriEricSchmittAttorney General643808.0290575.85976218.376171.89500216.1800
Finneran for MissouriRichFinneranAttorney General78770.579974.47246609.6878323.19158161.9704200
Combs for MissouriRik Combs Governor1020.74980.72031.580678.6700
Committee To Elect Eric Morrison For MissouriEricMorrisonGovernor880.8514903687490.291712.9800
Ritter for MissouriRaleighRitterGovernor19.642635.424982.822635.423092.1800
Parson For MissouriMikeParsonGovernor1547802.93481641.073346280.54331215.061569839.217373.9412448.89
Saundra McDowell for MissouriSaundraMcDowellGovernor8218.4826155.0326155.0317941.5517941.5555
6-Million Missourians For DIENOFFArnie C. ACDienoffLieutenant Governor1110011
Kelley Dragoo Committee to ElectKelleyDragooLieutenant Governor221.97178.25227.255.285.2800
Upchurch4MOGregoryUpchurchLieutenant Governor38701050263.4566300
Citizens To Elect Mike KehoeMikeKehoeLieutenant Governor359623.99148239.381633252.9493300.87917177.1400
Ashcroft For MissouriJohnAshcroftSecretary of State322591.8620065440639.8211436.46198702.45900991.15
Faleti For MissouriYinkaFaletiSecretary of State182187.48154326.01337935.9375267.59143870.1200
Citizens for Vicki Lorenz EnglundVickiEnglundState Treasurer16567.6631293.3880076.933783954556.5404000
Fitzpatrick For MissouriScottFitzpatrickState Treasurer260035.2527250426787.1724794.09163558.6500
Sater For SenateDavidSaterStatewide Office189667.530175008190.0100
Holsman For MissouriJasonHolsmanStatewide Office79399.81219.5898160.488.56108506.5700
Beard For House Of RepresentativesNathanBeardStatewide Office22301.71000000
Citizens To Elect Ben HarrisBenHarrisStatewide Office15030.380315003788.4800
Committee To Elect Jill SchuppJillSchuppStatewide Office129773.58014089.71300027248.7100
Wieland NowPaulWielandStatewide Office54338.886.8168286.611211.1761860.8100
Friends Of Fred WesselsAlfredWessels JrStatewide Office1751.45030001007340.7200
Citizens For Ed EmeryEdEmeryStatewide Office11819.45070454.475750.6873681.4900
Onder For MissouriRobertOnderStatewide Office157900.150053601.642457.08130677.9400
Friends Of Cora Faith WalkerCoraWalkerStatewide Office16312.6044005249.400
Citizens For ShullNoelShullStatewide Office45326.44066464.06088503.9400
Citizens For AullJoeAullStatewide Office30.34000000
Russ Carnahan For MissouriRussCarnahanStatewide Office7002.37054174.291148.0644672.9200
Callahan For MissouriVictorCallahanStatewide Office486330.507732.3237015911.2200
Citizens For Don PhillipsDonaldPhillipsStatewide Office803.9012825036486.0300
Friends For Gina WalshGinaWalshStatewide Office27472.670114908.0822677.9124860.5100
Hegeman For MissouriDanHegemanStatewide Office106756.81300054853.921069.8637718.59-146.280
Friends For MuntzelDaveMuntzelStatewide Office14825.262200162301990.5818565.900
Wright For Missouri Billy WrightStatewide Office1441.23.667.320000
Citizens For Donna PfautschDonnaPfautschStatewide Office8312.43085076.87039.3190448.5900
People For SolonSheilaSolonStatewide Office6342.5608600581.416325.2200
Friends of Mike CunninghamMike CunninghamStatewide Office53108.51228.4149073.426107.57163218.1500
Committee To Elect David Wood RepresentativeDavidWoodStatewide Office4301.983009750130025876.5200
Citizens For Jay WassonJayWassonStatewide Office18133.480176430200000203805.9500
Stacey Newman For MissouriStacey NewmanStatewide Office1521.63033109.62517.7525997.0100
Citizens For NeelyJames NeelyStatewide Office193386.7410484283338.514695.1322750.6950185317.82
Koster For MissouriChris KosterStatewide Office92922.61028961217.92541425037114.7200
Citizens For RiddleJeanieRiddleStatewide Office81534.97957.9112439.58903.1422032.8200
Romine For SenateGaryRomineStatewide Office19213.660133267.550055555.4200
Montee For MissouriSusanMonteeStatewide Office2062.610.2511.6318235.50500000
Committee To Elect Dean Dohrman DeanDohrmanStatewide Office943.2911004100714.86743.52-5000
Friends Of Caleb JonesCalebJonesStatewide Office85500.7900151009800
Friends Of Todd RichardsonRobertRichardsonStatewide Office49823.2587.431818.52203524072.9500
Conway Campaign CommitteePatConwayStatewide Office8568.97028936.94468935592.0900
Scott Sifton For MissouriScottSiftonStatewide Office337170.42103679518.18635.85417017.7600
Friends of Doug LiblaDoug LiblaStatewide Office193760.29363.0459785.42652.6199190.1200
Friends Of Elijah HaahrElijahHaahrStatewide Office279975.1101496257504.11102115.200
Citizens For Maria Chappelle-NadalMariaChappelle-NadalStatewide Office9046.8501853.29683.0120839.5700
Greitens For MissouriEricGreitensStatewide Office348836.74102.966268922.0987196.886408010.22-7255.626881.41
Houghton For State RepresentativeJayHoughtonStatewide Office6787.6903934004995200
