Kehoe receives historic AGC endorsement.

Two years before the gubernatorial election, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe has received another endorsement, this time from the Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO).

AGCMO officially backed Kehoe for Governor in 2024. Although AGC has advocated for legislation and candidates through its political action committee, this is the first time the organization has endorsed a political candidate since its founding in 1925.

“This is the first time we’ve ever endorsed a political candidate. That’s how enthusiastic we feel about Mike’s candidacy,” said Leonard Toenjes, president of AGCMO.

“Our Government Affairs Policy Committee has a long track record of supporting candidates from both political parties for local and statewide offices … Mike’s leadership and advocacy for improving and maintaining Missouri’s infrastructure, building a resilient construction and manufacturing workforce, and supporting a strong business climate convinced us that we needed to take this extra step for 2024 with an endorsement,” Toenies added

AGCMO represents nearly 550 commercial building, industrial, highway, transportation and utility infrastructure contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties across the state.

Kehoe has served as Missouri’s lieutenant governor under Gov. Mike Parson since he was appointed to the position in 2018. He was elected to the position in 2020.

“AGCMO understands that having sufficient and high-quality infrastructure is critical for job creation and economic growth. Leadership matters, and I thank AGCMO, and their nearly 550 member companies from every corner of Missouri, for this historic endorsement.” Kehoe said at the AGCMO headquarters in Jefferson City.

Kehoe is the only Republican who has declared candidacy for the race in 2024. No Democrats have declared candidacy either.

There is widespread speculation Secretary of State John Ashcroft, son of former Senator Jay Ashcroft, could also make a bid for the Republican primary soon. The younger Ashcroft was elected Secretary of State in 2016 and again in 2020.

Kehoe recently received the endorsement of the Missouri Limestone Producers Association.