Fire Fighter Association of Missouri endorses Kehoe for governor

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, who is running for governor in 2024, has been endorsed by the Fire Fighter Association of Missouri (FFAM).

The announcement was made during an event held April 5.

“If we understand one thing, it is not the elected officials that make Missouri great, it is the people,” Kehoe said. “The men and women in this room that work tiresomely, not only for their community but to keep Missouri on the right track”.

The FFAM is not a new organization when it comes to endorsing Kehoe; it was one of the few and the first organization to back him in his successful 2008 campaign for state senator.

“I am proud to tell you that the very first organization when I ran for state Senate, the very first person I took a picture with, the very first organization that said ‘we are with you,’ was Missouri Firefighters,” Kehoe said.

He said he has two nephews serving in their communities fire department.

Kehoe has also labeled himself as the “underdog” in the gubernatorial race, with a new poll released from the Committee of Liberty showing Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft leading the race.

“It is going to be a long journey, but we are in this together,” Kehoe said. “I will never forget the men and women you see in this room and across the state, who have been there for me every time I ask.”

The full endorsement speech can be found here.