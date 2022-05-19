Kehoe backed by American Council of Engineering Companies of Missouri

The American Council of Engineering Companies of Missouri (ACEC/MO) officially announced its endorsement of Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe for governor Thursday morning.

“As the leading voice for Missouri’s engineering industry we know Mike Kehoe is our top advocate who understands the vital role our companies have in our economy and the policies we need to be successful,” Morgan Mundell, president and CEO of ACEC/MO, said.

“Mike is a critical voice for all job creators and our early endorsement for Mike’s candidacy speaks to his character and commitment to providing much needed leadership for our state.”

ACEC/MO is a business association that represents engineering companies and firms throughout the U.S. They are the largest engineering business association in the state, representing over 100 companies and numerous employees across the country —11,000 of whom are employed in Missouri.

“I am honored to receive this early support for governor from ACEC/MO and their members who work tirelessly as builders and innovators to help move Missouri forward,” Kehoe said. “They are job creators on the front-lines and have a record of achievement in helping policy-makers grow Missouri’s economy with forward-looking, business-friendly policies. I want to thank each of them for their important work in their communities and our great state.”

This is not the first influential association to endorse Kehoe. The Fire Fighter Association of Missouri, the Missouri Agribusiness Association and the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police have all backed Kehoe in the past months.

Kehoe so far is the only declared candidate for the 2024 gubernatorial race. There is widespread speculation Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, son of former Senator John Ashcroft, could also make a bid soon.