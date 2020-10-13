Kidd vying for Speaker Pro Tem

With less than a month to go before the general election, Rep. Bill Kidd announced his bid for Speaker Pro Tem of the Missouri House.

“I think this will at least give the members of the House an alternate choice if they choose it,” Kidd told The Missouri Times. “It’s rare that we ever see anyone running unopposed — there should always be choices.”

Kidd praised incumbent Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, commending him for his work in the House. Kidd stressed he was making the bid as an alternative rather than as “a disgruntled employee.”

The Independence-based Republican said he would prioritize homeownership and financial security if he was selected for the leadership position.

“I would like to pass more legislation for the senior citizens of Missouri,” he said. “As property taxes in these counties continue to rise to outrageous heights, people in the state — and in my district especially — don’t know if they’re going to be able to pay for their house. We used to have true homeownership in the United States, and one of the things I would do is try to give the citizens of this state some financial relief.”

Kidd said the Republican Caucus would consider the candidates the day after the general election, and the final selection would be made via a vote on the House floor.

Kidd was elected to represent HD 20 in 2014. During his time in the legislature, he served as vice chairman of the House Utilities Committee and the Special Committee on Homeland Security.

Prior to his legislative career, Kidd owned a small business, worked as an investment advisor, and served as a reserve deputy sheriff in Independence.

Kidd is running for re-election in HD 20 against Democratic challenger Mike Englert. As of September, Kidd had more than $55,000 in his war chest.