30 days after 2020 primary elections filing reports: House

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on September 4, 2020
   

Here are the 2020 filing reports for those seeking election to the House 30 days after the primary elections. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state in the House. Data provided by the MEC.

Candidate First NameCandidate Last NameMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle       
BrendaMcKinney344.74301568.50933.7600
BillOwen11373.21029271.8473817246.5900
TerryBrown4189.443408890.52348987.42-8000
RobertBromley3111.612503197503289.45023000
Bruce Sassmann3904.716050376006277.6233695.29450025000
MikeHaffner42318.67325043504617.521818.4400
AdamSchwadron6874.14115512262.49954.135276.60745.74
ChrisDinkins13765.5675042910240000
MarthaStevens30031.882788.6711853.2549.283472.9100
WilliamHeisse694.535213249.91953.322441.4701300
JasonChipman6622.071250103002072.926184.0600
SarahSemple1721.611721.611721.610021.6121.61
EdwinLewis4699.33267011463.571618.326604.7200
AnnKelley6028.4150021264.691442.8516547.2304036.45
RudyVeit18659.01155021452.8925.6514833.8600
AlanGray6515.52399.439296.392759743.3900
RoryRowland14620.341233.24139104.39027215.2100
TracyGrundy2719.71592.435100.35828.62380.6500
AWallingford44011.388254.05175310.4424505.48166217.300
SusanShumway1395.891834.853217.921282.971569.0600
JohnWest405.656781.3823658.584344.516530.7900
DanHoux14781.85746170250.276728.9496625.4200
KipKendrick79402.993623.6729203.02011489.7500
WillardHaley13857.8195025570.751467.1910987.19-447.2612000
TonyLovasco18394.16191013436.7511.22833.4600
BillKidd55780.77404630309.37001.7826662.700
VickeKepling2769.071736.59475.051383.986593.9800
ChrisSander9265.92656.427239.73800.3717452.41020000
BradleyPollitt17465.977019.753499.8890.6223223.7300
WilliamFalkner III7622.1275037250681.0500
RickRoeber16603.7755030626.51239.074022.8150005000
TerryThompson28816.81210018606.293522.4446266.73015000
DonBaragary3493.542001392017829126.4600
MikeHenderson49399.571500205034.015639.6636086.0400
DeanVanSchoiack981.33314640275.057887.1738364.6704500
BradleyHudson11026.72200010531.8403254.3300
DanielCherry1698.291732.241732.2433.9533.9500
RandyPietzman7266.16081441.8950053605.1700
DannyBusick2510.69150015001273.551273.5500
AaronGriesheimer28024.216675405821859.4114900.1800
MichaelMcGirl23737.08614.5769739.261251.8513490.91-18728.93314.57
Darrell Atchison304.824273.738421.412708.4937366.58370022820
Joe Adams78351233.248659.5502722.0200
JamesKalberloh661.81700161653210.9515003.1901250
DaleWright18750.4913350390828.429193.4949454.5100
TerrenceFiala186.981565.245547.431661.55070.4502700
AshleyManlove9416.374595.2555455.048827.3145098.104730
RandallRailsback1961.961547.725664.71585.0125300.6300
TriciaDerges04448.964448.964448.964448.964348.9617371.21
TimTaylor2414.343610.8315715.831499.5412985.6604500
NealBarnes3793.8540228209.92260.51690.4020.52
YolandaYoung957.252276.227390.233547.428125.1801200
JamieBurger3057.5436754739312705.4143325.46050
DavidEvans6596.66279615072.4250012879.38-49008900
DavidGregory38018.18525079692.023139.1242683.85013181
SarahUnsicker20921.331700.6729896.41751.9920784.15630630
HelenaWebb42844.916967.3362669.53255.512499.1600
PatriciaPike6344.1614509996.7506591.63-511.50
RaymondLampert4179.612324.433794.43636.061075.7200
NathanTate16339.86377592465.753906.6865718.3100
RichardWest 4609.073058.7621030.7612160.7126301.931153611536
BrianSeitz1343.4142513053.573698.4711456.600
BradyO'Dell1073.241083.241083.24101000
Christine Hyman7593.557048.1722349.711743.5811201.010129
JamesShackelford25539.9516775.7747928.816123.3120651.3600
AdamSchnelting12396.9140028903.03960.7237183.3800
SaraWalsh30415.4410516.3449151.523285.2822665.4501000
HermanMorse6455.074390274851980.7717612.3907273.33
BeckyRuth11459.95450409702598.0330682.3900
HardyBillington22116.272423.5172706.2985055863.71015650
ChrisBrown12837.35946207213939.767883.1205400
MitchellBoggs 4851.44143.451069.13966.0342867.6609000
EricaHoffman21178.195019.4323545.772298.4610865.5600
AdrianPlank20706.238723.8536059.68881.5115040.300
Cynthia Nugent1385.281106.881496.880111.60250
LouisRiggs5125.19200031937.864664.0817186.4500
JohnBoyd1449.2333806601.152167.123448.7727002700
JeromeBarnes16394.971923.6711771.67402034.4602360
AngieSchaefer4729.053539.437234.43102.44562.1782.262056.79
JohnBlack22706.63175026488.5813405055.613401340
BenBaker8044.831469.674545.794112.3655410.3200
TommySchultz18757525725700
JEggleston51740.7379621946416.763904.6300
JessicaDeVoto1518.271461.675647.852615.233721.2300
AnnZimpfer16629.026506.4522353.423438.185671.430450.97
MarleneTerry1375.4733.243813.241214.592437.8400
NeilSmith746.51783.242132.24192.152081.7300
JohannaDoll5456.3213026.5943819.8421183.2240951.169732.9813878.08
BillOtto35025.3317864.4339340.435043.316808.282923.182923.18
JermondMosley4269.624170.323133.383052.6215848.4100
CrystalQuade46246.48669.6397205.779023.3756888.6500
TerryBurgess3513.572796127414362.898937.4300
IngridBurnett1074.373149.4347246.8310652.0353909.04010500
JacqueSample6592.943615.9618253.452163.0110916.9400
TravisFitzwater27605.71379641624.24587.2617239.1200
JeffPorter14758.68285099945.3917477.0872346.0200
DavidSmith100849.0810136256493.650129031.100
RonaldCopeland36.62172029307.254809.4328950.6300
Robert Crump2096.09210021000010001000
MichaelO'Donnell15248.41300021260751.042775.32-1029.280
JamesMurphy25259.121535746121.19333.4516100.1902082.29
JeffKnight15189.82445081980.172049.0558952.4300
CurtisTrent84756.368000335882532.5421427.400
PatriciaLewis6875.975955.4372139.0314307.6262323.6600
Charles Basye36074.2313960.51231696.296951.87218372.2909
DerrickNowlin1886.882628.439703.732384.857175.1039.47
DougRichey11355.04200830959.24311.762632.3200
BruceDegroot17298.1614662942.094026.1539254.9703500
DanielKaram153.171581584.834.832525
AlexRiley4316.34390544336.295525.0839297.3600
HeatherDodd1000.168307889.12186.466679.64-491.151219.3
CindySlimp2879.722229.228207.222629.535305.1900
JeredTaylor1533.5709176.421057.7210667.5900
GabrielJones1594.21266524095.547279.121171.3802000
Travis Smith 2733.7142001420015079.915079.91420050700
MarkSharp751.1911407.8332039.6815091.7830390.0800
NickSchroer57927.13900609551427.6629263.300
EricHolmes13742.721651.1915373.0492.84142.2800
PaulaBrown34290.0613128.79128885.795155.8189065.1300
ConnorNowalk5872.835022833.369126.5821529.5300
Margaret "Maggie"Nurrenbern57010.487559.8670045.541236.6910895.0605000
DrewRogers377.09404151086.359723.0448239.06-5000
PhyllisHardwick3884.816113.6262070.1324061.1553863.9405375
DanShaul28992.3195055584.538922.8546145.1400
LukeBarber2750.1321426094.73604.48654.6100
DeanPlocher178875.0612292125245.3413958.9166845.700
LeePitman5708.543678.688826.091037.542399.91420.99470.99
DanStacy3739.82259519151.132352.419847.28-5000
DorothyBailey8563.346250263152824.2414323.0100
Mary Coleman38828.539650137194.64559.4291450.7500
CraigFishel13741.95165019622.421171.316049.5808200
GregorySharpe15570.41115026725371513562.4035000
WilliamBetteridge3110.242435.2411475.240000
AndrewMcDaniel3011.122800150006743.8112949.9200
BarbaraPhifer26045.2710025.4333376.62266.286380.1600
RaychelProudie10127.12581.3312127.33195.775183.3900
KevinWindham4231.07733.2445015.16680.9839379.6700
RustyBlack6926.144950302421668.618293.4700
ShaneRoden4857.311000204971487.835823.3100
KeriIngle52641.438866.9668355.892145.3828290.5105000
RodgerReedy3688.530124251042.219609.4400
WesleyRogers20520.023774.4340146.18867.9111327.390500
ShamedDogan24811.55100013850531.6625218.400
RobVescovo89025.57200465725513518.7269221.0400
IanMackey25972.97250.1634242.721724.4518725.700
JustinHill17172.46580050546485844676.0700
RasheenAldridge13116.32468.6119381.111089.915130.6200
DonaldMayhew3896.3609430.021005800.16018425.57
RhondaDolan24795.179004.4333622.67723.257739.2605000
DonnaBaringer49270.895183.2426568.248299595.4800
RonHicks10115.8656001298501599.1400
CheriReisch11049.24357050619979.3641224.0300
LisaThomas1852.6410047.736643.716821.5234791.0699009900
DaveGragg4345.871865.674343.5639.712084.2900
MichaelBurton7957.587131.147179.16806.951859.87-52.922447.08
RobertSauls25531.234368.2476351.992425.2646001.901471.14
HannahKelly74105150127031.682637.67113907.0103500
ElizabethFogle76202.7322754.4397394.922731.2811338.7-10200
ChrisBeyer00015011501-835.49565.19
CynthiaBerne27214.7615415.2540796.253705.9510566.1300
JohnKiehne10085.85458731604.942347.0118934.6100
Aaliyah Bailey6093.1419515884.012410.369662.8800
AshleyAune23099.9413229.4334344.431770.336424.4900
Bishop Davidson6242.987235.9642423.4910970.9735802.8100
KarenPlanalp720.8522564876.51608.213765.1500
TomHannegan16513.0416834.3324329.453039.237600.322218.337397.19
RickFrancis40139.23875010274.552668.4842428.35619.92619.92
JaretHolden0.41410024164.871402.1120022.77-461.27478.8
SuziePollock5072.86320030816.182.0119286.8300
SteveHelms41917.58355037303.421038.596837.5500
TheresaSchmitt5659.943658.243658.2431.9331.9300
BridgetMoore24043.246604385743310.314155.7600
JoshuaDunne393.561413.684804.683313.724160.7200
CyndiBuchheit-Courtway12063.15210041862.4212194.0227590.8509000
GretchenBangert15630.95049.4319521.432050.0410610.202076.01
DaleSchaper229.963300100008010.119770.0400
TrishGunby86569.6422577.2793886.067420.8141422.4100
DaveGriffith12010.65500118507.5495.65104742.8300
NolaWood1877.018552855470.351349.500
MarvinManring3170010310.9206850.9200
JoshuaHurlbert24676.33155029295.27311.764198.67010000
MichaelDavis5228.9220532540.1713440.9827291.09-2366.8625100
WileyPrice6108.680144003183.112283.1400
MindiSmith1751.629233478.83785.671365.2100
DirkDeaton10693.752800350168433.8421872.9800
Emma JeanPretto23947.3810651.4343273.34517.3118406.9200
PhilChristofanelli49727.283750506901455.297787.90161.95
BrendaShields38745.45270027214.51361.464527.1100
WadeKiefer4401.944095.785585.78857.61872.4900
BrandtVircks1136.9711502621749.11697.791233.762308.76
VictorAllred11643.26750100099.99227.9262933.83010000
AndrewLeighton5621.834342.439382.121389.843320.420205.13
BennieCook3814.4825016131.82371.3815558.60923.71
JohnWiemann75811.022900111922.481257.8445152.0800
DerekGrier39738.71579561971.791043.4961693.7300
RonStaggs1133.4535.3215090.06750.8812854.9206200
Barry Hovis2655.539005782.320975.25025350
JohnVoss6801.8372531320.828942.3823411.550250
ChadPerkins4651.85022055.7440017283.8500
MichaelPerson3381.12355.128107.122005.695390.82020
EmilyWeber54231343.131445.4717354.9425603.800
JonathanPatterson102168.8915750.3382150.3302630900
JohnSimmons22489.91165024097675.3612573.3200
RickeyPerry10804.950198469214.711513.05018000
ColbyMurphy2492.33398556051890.862817.6700
TylerMerkel421.695753683925211.2749259.8113092.523092.5
