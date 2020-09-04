30 days after 2020 primary elections filing reports: House

Here are the 2020 filing reports for those seeking election to the House 30 days after the primary elections. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state in the House. Data provided by the MEC.
|Candidate First Name
|Candidate Last Name
|Money on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|Brenda
|McKinney
|344.74
|30
|1568.5
|0
|933.76
|0
|0
|Bill
|Owen
|11373.21
|0
|29271.8
|4738
|17246.59
|0
|0
|Terry
|Brown
|4189.44
|340
|8890.5
|234
|8987.42
|-800
|0
|Robert
|Bromley
|3111.6
|1250
|31975
|0
|3289.45
|0
|23000
|Bruce
|Sassmann
|3904.71
|6050
|37600
|6277.62
|33695.29
|4500
|25000
|Mike
|Haffner
|42318.67
|3250
|43504
|617.52
|1818.44
|0
|0
|Adam
|Schwadron
|6874.14
|1155
|12262.49
|954.13
|5276.6
|0
|745.74
|Chris
|Dinkins
|13765.56
|750
|4291
|0
|2400
|0
|0
|Martha
|Stevens
|30031.88
|2788.67
|11853.25
|49.28
|3472.91
|0
|0
|William
|Heisse
|694.53
|521
|3249.91
|953.32
|2441.47
|0
|1300
|Jason
|Chipman
|6622.07
|1250
|10300
|2072.92
|6184.06
|0
|0
|Sarah
|Semple
|1721.61
|1721.61
|1721.61
|0
|0
|21.61
|21.61
|Edwin
|Lewis
|4699.33
|2670
|11463.57
|1618.32
|6604.72
|0
|0
|Ann
|Kelley
|6028.41
|500
|21264.69
|1442.85
|16547.23
|0
|4036.45
|Rudy
|Veit
|18659.01
|1550
|21452.89
|25.65
|14833.86
|0
|0
|Alan
|Gray
|6515.5
|2399.43
|9296.39
|275
|9743.39
|0
|0
|Rory
|Rowland
|14620.34
|1233.24
|139104.39
|0
|27215.21
|0
|0
|Tracy
|Grundy
|2719.7
|1592.43
|5100.35
|828.6
|2380.65
|0
|0
|A
|Wallingford
|44011.38
|8254.05
|175310.44
|24505.48
|166217.3
|0
|0
|Susan
|Shumway
|1395.89
|1834.85
|3217.92
|1282.97
|1569.06
|0
|0
|John
|West
|405.65
|6781.38
|23658.58
|4344.5
|16530.79
|0
|0
|Dan
|Houx
|14781.8
|5746
|170250.27
|6728.94
|96625.42
|0
|0
|Kip
|Kendrick
|79402.99
|3623.67
|29203.02
|0
|11489.75
|0
|0
|Willard
|Haley
|13857.81
|950
|25570.75
|1467.19
|10987.19
|-447.26
|12000
|Tony
|Lovasco
|18394.16
|1910
|13436.75
|11.2
|2833.46
|0
|0
|Bill
|Kidd
|55780.77
|4046
|30309.3
|7001.78
|26662.7
|0
|0
|Vicke
|Kepling
|2769.07
|1736.5
|9475.05
|1383.98
|6593.98
|0
|0
|Chris
|Sander
|9265.92
|656.4
|27239.73
|800.37
|17452.41
|0
|20000
|Bradley
|Pollitt
|17465.97
|7019.7
|53499.8
|890.62
|23223.73
|0
|0
|William
|Falkner III
|7622.12
|750
|3725
|0
|681.05
|0
|0
|Rick
|Roeber
|16603.7
|7550
|30626.51
|239.07
|4022.81
|5000
|5000
|Terry
|Thompson
|28816.81
|2100
|18606.29
|3522.44
|46266.73
|0
|15000
|Don
|Baragary
|3493.54
|200
|13920
|1782
|9126.46
|0
|0
|Mike
|Henderson
|49399.57
|1500
|205034.01
|5639.66
|36086.04
|0
|0
|Dean
|VanSchoiack
|981.33
|3146
|40275.05
|7887.17
|38364.67
|0
|4500
|Bradley
|Hudson
|11026.72
|2000
|10531.84
|0
|3254.33
|0
|0
|Daniel
|Cherry
|1698.29
|1732.24
|1732.24
|33.95
|33.95
|0
|0
|Randy
|Pietzman
|7266.16
|0
|81441.89
|500
|53605.17
|0
|0
|Danny
|Busick
|2510.69
|1500
|1500
|1273.55
|1273.55
|0
|0
|Aaron
|Griesheimer
|28024.21
|6675
|40582
|1859.41
|14900.18
|0
|0
|Michael
|McGirl
|23737.08
|614.57
|69739.26
|1251.85
|13490.91
|-18728.93
|314.57
|Darrell
|Atchison
|304.82
|4273.7
|38421.4
|12708.49
|37366.58
|3700
|22820
|Joe
|Adams
|7835
|1233.24
|8659.55
|0
|2722.02
|0
|0
|James
|Kalberloh
|661.81
|700
|16165
|3210.95
|15003.19
|0
|1250
|Dale
|Wright
|18750.49
|13350
|390828.42
|9193.49
|49454.51
|0
|0
|Terrence
|Fiala
|186.98
|1565.24
|5547.43
|1661.5
|5070.45
|0
|2700
|Ashley
|Manlove
|9416.37
|4595.25
|55455.04
|8827.31
|45098.1
|0
|4730
|Randall
|Railsback
|1961.96
|1547.7
|25664.7
|1585.01
|25300.63
|0
|0
|Tricia
|Derges
|0
|4448.96
|4448.96
|4448.96
|4448.96
|4348.96
|17371.21
|Tim
|Taylor
|2414.34
|3610.83
|15715.83
|1499.54
|12985.66
|0
|4500
|Neal
|Barnes
|3793.85
|4022
|8209.92
|260.5
|1690.4
|0
|20.52
|Yolanda
|Young
|957.25
|2276.22
|7390.23
|3547.42
|8125.18
|0
|1200
|Jamie
|Burger
|3057.54
|3675
|47393
|12705.41
|43325.46
|0
|50
|David
|Evans
|6596.66
|2796
|15072.42
|500
|12879.38
|-4900
|8900
|David
|Gregory
|38018.18
|5250
|79692.02
|3139.12
|42683.85
|0
|13181
|Sarah
|Unsicker
|20921.33
|1700.67
|29896.41
|751.99
|20784.15
|630
|630
|Helena
|Webb
|42844.9
|16967.33
|62669.5
|3255.5
|12499.16
|0
|0
|Patricia
|Pike
|6344.16
|1450
|9996.75
|0
|6591.63
|-511.5
|0
|Raymond
|Lampert
|4179.61
|2324.43
|3794.43
|636.06
|1075.72
|0
|0
|Nathan
|Tate
|16339.86
|3775
|92465.75
|3906.68
|65718.31
|0
|0
|Richard
|West
|4609.07
|3058.76
|21030.76
|12160.71
|26301.93
|11536
|11536
|Brian
|Seitz
|1343.4
|1425
|13053.57
|3698.47
|11456.6
|0
|0
|Brady
|O'Dell
|1073.24
|1083.24
|1083.24
|10
|10
|0
|0
|Christine
|Hyman
|7593.55
|7048.17
|22349.71
|1743.58
|11201.01
|0
|129
|James
|Shackelford
|25539.95
|16775.77
|47928.81
|6123.31
|20651.36
|0
|0
|Adam
|Schnelting
|12396.91
|400
|28903.03
|960.72
|37183.38
|0
|0
|Sara
|Walsh
|30415.44
|10516.34
|49151.52
|3285.28
|22665.45
|0
|1000
|Herman
|Morse
|6455.07
|4390
|27485
|1980.77
|17612.39
|0
|7273.33
|Becky
|Ruth
|11459.9
|5450
|40970
|2598.03
|30682.39
|0
|0
|Hardy
|Billington
|22116.27
|2423.5
|172706.29
|850
|55863.71
|0
|15650
|Chris
|Brown
|12837.3
|5946
|20721
|3939.76
|7883.12
|0
|5400
|Mitchell
|Boggs
|4851.44
|143.4
|51069.1
|3966.03
|42867.66
|0
|9000
|Erica
|Hoffman
|21178.19
|5019.43
|23545.77
|2298.46
|10865.56
|0
|0
|Adrian
|Plank
|20706.23
|8723.85
|36059.68
|881.51
|15040.3
|0
|0
|Cynthia
|Nugent
|1385.28
|1106.88
|1496.88
|0
|111.6
|0
|250
|Louis
|Riggs
|5125.19
|2000
|31937.86
|4664.08
|17186.45
|0
|0
|John
|Boyd
|1449.23
|3380
|6601.15
|2167.12
|3448.77
|2700
|2700
|Jerome
|Barnes
|16394.97
|1923.67
|11771.67
|40
|2034.46
|0
|2360
|Angie
|Schaefer
|4729.05
|3539.43
|7234.43
|102.4
|4562.17
|82.26
|2056.79
|John
|Black
|22706.63
|1750
|26488.58
|1340
|5055.6
|1340
|1340
|Ben
|Baker
|8044.83
|1469.6
|74545.79
|4112.36
|55410.32
|0
|0
|Tommy
|Schultz
|18
|75
|75
|257
|257
|0
|0
|J
|Eggleston
|51740.7
|3796
|21946
|416.76
|3904.63
|0
|0
|Jessica
|DeVoto
|1518.27
|1461.67
|5647.85
|2615.23
|3721.23
|0
|0
|Ann
|Zimpfer
|16629.02
|6506.45
|22353.42
|3438.18
|5671.43
|0
|450.97
|Marlene
|Terry
|1375.4
|733.24
|3813.24
|1214.59
|2437.84
|0
|0
|Neil
|Smith
|746.51
|783.24
|2132.24
|192.15
|2081.73
|0
|0
|Johanna
|Doll
|5456.32
|13026.59
|43819.84
|21183.22
|40951.16
|9732.98
|13878.08
|Bill
|Otto
|35025.33
|17864.43
|39340.43
|5043.31
|6808.28
|2923.18
|2923.18
|Jermond
|Mosley
|4269.62
|4170.3
|23133.38
|3052.62
|15848.41
|0
|0
|Crystal
|Quade
|46246.4
|8669.63
|97205.77
|9023.37
|56888.65
|0
|0
|Terry
|Burgess
|3513.57
|2796
|12741
|4362.89
|8937.43
|0
|0
|Ingrid
|Burnett
|1074.37
|3149.43
|47246.83
|10652.03
|53909.04
|0
|10500
|Jacque
|Sample
|6592.94
|3615.96
|18253.45
|2163.01
|10916.94
|0
|0
|Travis
|Fitzwater
|27605.71
|3796
|41624.24
|587.26
|17239.12
|0
|0
|Jeff
|Porter
|14758.68
|2850
|99945.39
|17477.08
|72346.02
|0
|0
|David
|Smith
|100849.08
|10136
|256493.65
|0
|129031.1
|0
|0
|Ronald
|Copeland
|36.62
|1720
|29307.25
|4809.43
|28950.63
|0
|0
|Robert
|Crump
|2096.09
|2100
|2100
|0
|0
|1000
|1000
|Michael
|O'Donnell
|15248.41
|3000
|21260
|751.04
|2775.32
|-1029.28
|0
|James
|Murphy
|25259.12
|15357
|46121.19
|333.45
|16100.19
|0
|2082.29
|Jeff
|Knight
|15189.82
|4450
|81980.17
|2049.05
|58952.43
|0
|0
|Curtis
|Trent
|84756.36
|8000
|33588
|2532.54
|21427.4
|0
|0
|Patricia
|Lewis
|6875.97
|5955.43
|72139.03
|14307.62
|62323.66
|0
|0
|Charles
|Basye
|36074.23
|13960.51
|231696.29
|6951.87
|218372.29
|0
|9
|Derrick
|Nowlin
|1886.88
|2628.43
|9703.73
|2384.85
|7175.1
|0
|39.47
|Doug
|Richey
|11355.04
|2008
|30959.24
|311.76
|2632.32
|0
|0
|Bruce
|Degroot
|17298.1
|6146
|62942.09
|4026.15
|39254.97
|0
|3500
|Daniel
|Karam
|153.17
|158
|158
|4.83
|4.83
|25
|25
|Alex
|Riley
|4316.34
|3905
|44336.29
|5525.08
|39297.36
|0
|0
|Heather
|Dodd
|1000.16
|830
|7889.12
|186.46
|6679.64
|-491.15
|1219.3
|Cindy
|Slimp
|2879.72
|2229.22
|8207.22
|2629.53
|5305.19
|0
|0
|Jered
|Taylor
|1533.57
|0
|9176.42
|1057.72
|10667.59
|0
|0
|Gabriel
|Jones
|1594.21
|2665
|24095.54
|7279.1
|21171.38
|0
|2000
|Travis
|Smith
|2733.7
|14200
|14200
|15079.9
|15079.9
|14200
|50700
|Mark
|Sharp
|751.19
|11407.83
|32039.68
|15091.78
|30390.08
|0
|0
|Nick
|Schroer
|57927.1
|3900
|60955
|1427.66
|29263.3
|0
|0
|Eric
|Holmes
|13742.72
|1651.19
|15373.04
|92.84
|142.28
|0
|0
|Paula
|Brown
|34290.06
|13128.79
|128885.79
|5155.81
|89065.13
|0
|0
|Connor
|Nowalk
|5872.8
|350
|22833.36
|9126.58
|21529.53
|0
|0
|Margaret "Maggie"
|Nurrenbern
|57010.48
|7559.86
|70045.54
|1236.69
|10895.06
|0
|5000
|Drew
|Rogers
|377.09
|4041
|51086.35
|9723.04
|48239.06
|-500
|0
|Phyllis
|Hardwick
|3884.81
|6113.62
|62070.13
|24061.15
|53863.94
|0
|5375
|Dan
|Shaul
|28992.3
|1950
|55584.53
|8922.85
|46145.14
|0
|0
|Luke
|Barber
|2750.13
|2142
|6094.73
|604.48
|654.61
|0
|0
|Dean
|Plocher
|178875.06
|12292
|125245.34
|13958.91
|66845.7
|0
|0
|Lee
|Pitman
|5708.54
|3678.68
|8826.09
|1037.54
|2399.91
|420.99
|470.99
|Dan
|Stacy
|3739.82
|2595
|19151.13
|2352.4
|19847.28
|-500
|0
|Dorothy
|Bailey
|8563.34
|6250
|26315
|2824.24
|14323.01
|0
|0
|Mary
|Coleman
|38828.53
|9650
|137194.6
|4559.42
|91450.75
|0
|0
|Craig
|Fishel
|13741.95
|1650
|19622.42
|1171.31
|6049.58
|0
|8200
|Gregory
|Sharpe
|15570.41
|1150
|26725
|3715
|13562.4
|0
|35000
|William
|Betteridge
|3110.24
|2435.24
|11475.24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andrew
|McDaniel
|3011.12
|2800
|15000
|6743.81
|12949.92
|0
|0
|Barbara
|Phifer
|26045.27
|10025.43
|33376.62
|266.28
|6380.16
|0
|0
|Raychel
|Proudie
|10127.12
|581.33
|12127.33
|195.77
|5183.39
|0
|0
|Kevin
|Windham
|4231.07
|733.24
|45015.16
|680.98
|39379.67
|0
|0
|Rusty
|Black
|6926.14
|4950
|30242
|1668.6
|18293.47
|0
|0
|Shane
|Roden
|4857.31
|1000
|20497
|1487.8
|35823.31
|0
|0
|Keri
|Ingle
|52641.43
|8866.96
|68355.89
|2145.38
|28290.51
|0
|5000
|Rodger
|Reedy
|3688.53
|0
|12425
|1042.21
|9609.44
|0
|0
|Wesley
|Rogers
|20520.02
|3774.43
|40146.18
|867.91
|11327.39
|0
|500
|Shamed
|Dogan
|24811.55
|1000
|13850
|531.66
|25218.4
|0
|0
|Rob
|Vescovo
|89025.57
|20046
|57255
|13518.72
|69221.04
|0
|0
|Ian
|Mackey
|25972.9
|7250.16
|34242.72
|1724.45
|18725.7
|0
|0
|Justin
|Hill
|17172.46
|5800
|50546
|4858
|44676.07
|0
|0
|Rasheen
|Aldridge
|13116.3
|2468.61
|19381.11
|1089.91
|5130.62
|0
|0
|Donald
|Mayhew
|3896.36
|0
|9430.02
|100
|5800.16
|0
|18425.57
|Rhonda
|Dolan
|24795.17
|9004.43
|33622.67
|723.25
|7739.26
|0
|5000
|Donna
|Baringer
|49270.89
|5183.24
|26568.24
|829
|9595.48
|0
|0
|Ron
|Hicks
|10115.86
|5600
|12985
|0
|1599.14
|0
|0
|Cheri
|Reisch
|11049.24
|3570
|50619
|979.36
|41224.03
|0
|0
|Lisa
|Thomas
|1852.64
|10047.7
|36643.7
|16821.52
|34791.06
|9900
|9900
|Dave
|Gragg
|4345.87
|1865.67
|4343.56
|39.71
|2084.29
|0
|0
|Michael
|Burton
|7957.58
|7131.14
|7179.16
|806.95
|1859.87
|-52.92
|2447.08
|Robert
|Sauls
|25531.23
|4368.24
|76351.99
|2425.26
|46001.9
|0
|1471.14
|Hannah
|Kelly
|7410
|5150
|127031.68
|2637.67
|113907.01
|0
|3500
|Elizabeth
|Fogle
|76202.73
|22754.43
|97394.92
|2731.28
|11338.7
|-1020
|0
|Chris
|Beyer
|0
|0
|0
|1501
|1501
|-835.49
|565.19
|Cynthia
|Berne
|27214.76
|15415.25
|40796.25
|3705.95
|10566.13
|0
|0
|John
|Kiehne
|10085.85
|4587
|31604.94
|2347.01
|18934.61
|0
|0
|Aaliyah
|Bailey
|6093.14
|195
|15884.01
|2410.36
|9662.88
|0
|0
|Ashley
|Aune
|23099.94
|13229.43
|34344.43
|1770.33
|6424.49
|0
|0
|Bishop
|Davidson
|6242.98
|7235.96
|42423.49
|10970.97
|35802.81
|0
|0
|Karen
|Planalp
|720.85
|2256
|4876.5
|1608.21
|3765.15
|0
|0
|Tom
|Hannegan
|16513.04
|16834.33
|24329.45
|3039.23
|7600.32
|2218.33
|7397.19
|Rick
|Francis
|40139.23
|8750
|10274.55
|2668.48
|42428.35
|619.92
|619.92
|Jaret
|Holden
|0.41
|4100
|24164.87
|1402.11
|20022.77
|-461.2
|7478.8
|Suzie
|Pollock
|5072.86
|3200
|30816.1
|82.01
|19286.83
|0
|0
|Steve
|Helms
|41917.58
|3550
|37303.42
|1038.59
|6837.55
|0
|0
|Theresa
|Schmitt
|5659.94
|3658.24
|3658.24
|31.93
|31.93
|0
|0
|Bridget
|Moore
|24043.24
|6604
|38574
|3310.3
|14155.76
|0
|0
|Joshua
|Dunne
|393.56
|1413.68
|4804.68
|3313.72
|4160.72
|0
|0
|Cyndi
|Buchheit-Courtway
|12063.15
|2100
|41862.42
|12194.02
|27590.85
|0
|9000
|Gretchen
|Bangert
|15630.9
|5049.43
|19521.43
|2050.04
|10610.2
|0
|2076.01
|Dale
|Schaper
|229.96
|3300
|10000
|8010.11
|9770.04
|0
|0
|Trish
|Gunby
|86569.64
|22577.27
|93886.06
|7420.81
|41422.41
|0
|0
|Dave
|Griffith
|12010.65
|500
|118507.5
|495.65
|104742.83
|0
|0
|Nola
|Wood
|1877.01
|855
|2855
|470.35
|1349.5
|0
|0
|Marvin
|Manring
|3170
|0
|10310.92
|0
|6850.92
|0
|0
|Joshua
|Hurlbert
|24676.33
|1550
|29295.27
|311.76
|4198.67
|0
|10000
|Michael
|Davis
|5228.92
|205
|32540.17
|13440.98
|27291.09
|-2366.86
|25100
|Wiley
|Price
|6108.68
|0
|14400
|3183.1
|12283.14
|0
|0
|Mindi
|Smith
|1751.62
|923
|3478.83
|785.67
|1365.21
|0
|0
|Dirk
|Deaton
|10693.75
|2800
|35016
|8433.84
|21872.98
|0
|0
|Emma Jean
|Pretto
|23947.38
|10651.43
|43273.3
|4517.31
|18406.92
|0
|0
|Phil
|Christofanelli
|49727.28
|3750
|50690
|1455.29
|7787.9
|0
|161.95
|Brenda
|Shields
|38745.45
|2700
|27214.5
|1361.46
|4527.11
|0
|0
|Wade
|Kiefer
|4401.94
|4095.78
|5585.78
|857.61
|872.49
|0
|0
|Brandt
|Vircks
|1136.97
|1150
|2621
|749.1
|1697.79
|1233.76
|2308.76
|Victor
|Allred
|11643.26
|750
|100099.99
|227.92
|62933.83
|0
|10000
|Andrew
|Leighton
|5621.83
|4342.43
|9382.12
|1389.84
|3320.42
|0
|205.13
|Bennie
|Cook
|3814.48
|250
|16131.8
|2371.38
|15558.6
|0
|923.71
|John
|Wiemann
|75811.02
|2900
|111922.48
|1257.84
|45152.08
|0
|0
|Derek
|Grier
|39738.71
|5795
|61971.79
|1043.49
|61693.73
|0
|0
|Ron
|Staggs
|1133.4
|535.32
|15090.06
|750.88
|12854.92
|0
|6200
|Barry
|Hovis
|2655.53
|900
|5782.32
|0
|975.25
|0
|25350
|John
|Voss
|6801.83
|725
|31320.82
|8942.38
|23411.55
|0
|250
|Chad
|Perkins
|4651.85
|0
|22055.7
|4400
|17283.85
|0
|0
|Michael
|Person
|3381.1
|2355.12
|8107.12
|2005.69
|5390.82
|0
|20
|Emily
|Weber
|5423
|1343.1
|31445.47
|17354.94
|25603.8
|0
|0
|Jonathan
|Patterson
|102168.89
|15750.33
|82150.33
|0
|26309
|0
|0
|John
|Simmons
|22489.91
|1650
|24097
|675.36
|12573.32
|0
|0
|Rickey
|Perry
|10804.95
|0
|19846
|9214.7
|11513.05
|0
|18000
|Colby
|Murphy
|2492.33
|3985
|5605
|1890.86
|2817.67
|0
|0
|Tyler
|Merkel
|421.69
|575
|36839
|25211.27
|49259.81
|13092.5
|23092.5
