Laura Loyacono announces candidacy for Missouri House District 36

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Laura Loyacono will seek the Democratic nomination in the August 4th primary to represent District 36 in the Missouri House of Representatives. Laura brings decades of experience as a champion for progressive public policy, including expanding education and training opportunities for underserved communities, fighting for common-sense gun laws to ensure safer neighborhoods, pursuing social justice for women and people of color, and advocating for universal access to affordable healthcare.

“We need experienced, proven leadership to represent us in Jefferson City now more than ever. Partisan politics have dominated agendas and crowded out efforts to move Missouri forward with effective, progressive policies. For years, politicians claiming to be fiscal conservatives have cost Missouri taxpayers dearly by cynically blocking state Medicaid programs whose federal participation would bring more than $100 million in state general revenue savings. Those are critical dollars that could be used for other priorities, including education and workforce development.”

Laura comes to the race having dedicated her personal and professional efforts to these important issues. She brings extensive professional experience in public policy, including 13 years at the National Conference of State Legislatures, a bi-partisan organization, where she worked with state legislatures around the country promoting effective governance and sound public policy.

Professionally, Laura has focused on education over the past decade, including overseeing and implementing strategic initiatives at Kansas City area universities to promote workforce development and college access programs. That has included working to help low-income, underrepresented, and first-generation college students to successfully pursue their education goals. Laura also founded the KC STEM Alliance to promote science, technology, engineering and math education in area K-12 schools.

Laura lives in the Verona Hills neighborhood in South Kansas City where she and her husband Jake have four children between them. Here at home she helped lead the charge to pass legislation establishing the Jackson County Children’s Services Fund, is an active community volunteer, and is engaged in the fight to bring common-sense gun laws to Missouri. She is a founding member and Chair of the Kansas City Public Schools Education Foundation and serves on the boards of the Greater Kansas City Women’s Political Caucus and the Women in Politics Foundation.

“As a state representative, I will take this experience to Jefferson City to find common ground and shared values to bring meaningful improvements in the lives of hard-working Missourians.”

Laura has already been hard at work knocking on doors to meet voters and share her ideas and experiences with South Kansas City residents.

If you would like to meet Laura and learn more about her campaign, her kickoff will be at 11723 Jefferson St. KCMO, 64114 on February 1st at 10 am. Voters seeking additional information about Laura can go to her website at www.loyacono4mo.com.