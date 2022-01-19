Long releases new ad touting early support for Trump

Congressman Billy Long’s U.S. Senate campaign released a new ad highlighting his early support for former President Donald Trump.
The 30-second spot, set to air on the right-wing Newsmax and One America News (OAN) television channels, features a photo of Long and Trump holding the now-infamous red “Make America Great Again” hats.
“I was one of the first to support Donald Trump for president. He made America great,” Long said in the ad. “But the Democrats rigged the election. Now we have Biden and the far-left crazies letting inflation rise faster than an auctioneer rattling off numbers.”
“I’m running for Senate to stop the insanity, stop the wokeness, and stop the Democrats from stealing another election,” he continued. “So I need your help. And then we’ll help Donald Trump make America great again — again.”
Long is among a field of contenders vying for an open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Trump has yet to endorse in the race, and candidates have flocked to Trump properties and cast themselves in his image throughout the race. Long is working with Jamestown Associates, which did media for Trump, and Kellyanne Conway, the White House counselor who also served as Trump’s 2016 campaign manager.
In a recent interview with the former president, conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt implored Trump not to endorse former Gov. Eric Greitens who resigned as Missouri’s chief executive amid multiple investigations into sexual misconduct and campaign finance allegations.
Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, and attorney Mark McCloskey are also vying for the GOP nomination.
Kaitlyn Schallhorn is the editor of The Missouri Times. She joined the newspaper in early 2019 after working as a reporter for Fox News in New York City.
Throughout her career, Kaitlyn has covered political campaigns across the U.S., including the 2016 presidential election, and humanitarian aid efforts in Africa and the Middle East.
She is a native of Missouri who studied journalism at Winthrop University in South Carolina. She is also an alumna of the National Journalism Center in Washington, D.C.
Contact Kaitlyn at kaitlyn@themissouritimes.com.