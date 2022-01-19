Shamed Dogan outraises Sam Page in county executive race

Rep. Shamed Dogan outraised St. Louis County Executive Sam Page in the fourth quarter.

Dogan brought in $70,497 to Page’s $62,326, according to quarterly filing reports. However, Page, the incumbent, ended the filing period with more cash on hand. Page reported having $125,282 cash on hand while Dogan reported $66,695.

“Shamed Dogan’s strong fundraising quarter proves his message is resonating with voters and donors alike. Shamed presents a clear alternative to the Page administration which has been riddled with corruption and controversy,” Derek Armer, Dogan’s campaign manager, told The Missouri Times.

“As a Republican challenging an incumbent Democrat in St. Louis County, Shamed Dogan made history by outraising Sam Page,” he continued. “That’s not supposed to happen. It’s clear the people of the county are ready to fire Sam Page, and Shamed is the right candidate to get the job done.”

Dogan, a Ballwin Republican, launched his campaign last year. He touted his ability to push bipartisan initiatives in the General Assembly and said he would focus on bolstering economic development, promoting public safety initiatives, and expanding educational opportunities as the county executive.

Before he was elected to the statehouse, Dogan served as an alderman in St. Louis County. He is in his fourth and final term in the House where he chairs the Special Committee on Criminal Justice.

Page, himself a former state representative, served as a county councilman from 2014-2019 before replacing Steve Stenger in the county executive seat.