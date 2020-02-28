Marine, local cattleman Ron Staggs files for state representative

Staggs, a conservative Republican, says private property rights are a key focus of this campaign

Marine veteran, local cattleman, and retired businessman Ron Staggs has officially filed to run for State Representative in the 40th District. Staggs is running to replace Representative Jim Hansen who is ineligible to run again due to term limits.

“I’m a life-long conservative and Missouri citizen who cares deeply about the future of the state,” Staggs said. “I see politicians in Jefferson City continually seeking to encroach on our constitutional rights and I have spent years testifying in committee hearings, as a private citizen, against legislation seeking to strip Missourians of their liberty.”

Staggs cited the Second Amendment and right to life as two of the most important issues confronting the state. “Right now we have dozens of bills in Jefferson City seeking to limit the constitutionally protected rights of Missourians. I will oppose any attempt at restricting the second amendment and fight back against so-called ‘red flag’ laws,” Staggs stated. “I am 100% pro-life and will always fight to protect and defend innocent life. I will never vote for a budget that supports taxpayer funded abortion and money for Planned Parenthood.”

Staggs owns and operates a farm in Monroe County and was elected in 2016 as a Monroe County Commissioner. Staggs said he campaigned for commissioner on government efficiency and protecting private property rights—something he says will carry over into this race. “I am completely opposed to the use of eminent domain by private companies to strip the private property rights of Missourians. These transmission lines will fill the pockets of millionaires while taking private land that has been in many families for generations. It is completely unacceptable.”

Ron Staggs and his wife Martha live in Monroe County. They are active in Republican clubs and have founded and co-led a conservative organization, the 9-12 group, for years educating local residents about conservative issues. They attend First Christian Church in Holliday, Mo.