Sergeant Ron Copeland planning to replace term-limited state Rep. Jeff Pogue

Retired Missouri State Trooper, Sergeant Ron Copeland has announced his candidacy for state representative to replace term-limited Jeff Pogue. The district territory includes Dent, Shannon, Oregon, and parts of Reynolds counties. Pogue has represented the district for 8 years — the maximum time allowed by the Missouri State Constitution. Copeland recently retired from the Missouri State Highway Patrol as a sergeant, serving and living in the district since 1992.

“I appreciate the conservative voice Representative Pogue has been in office and wish him well. Now is the time to ensure we maintain our values by electing local Conservatives this fall. As a resident of the district for nearly three decades, with my wife’s family having roots in the district for the past five generations, I will defend our rights and our way of life here at home. We cannot let the threats of socialism and government regulations continue to grow in our country. This is why I have chosen to run.”

Copeland’s career highlights his emphasis on serving and protecting the citizens of the state and this district. In addition to his service with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Copeland has experience as a corrections officer for the Missouri Department of Corrections and is a proud veteran as a Military Police Officer while serving in the Missouri National Guard. His quote, “Defending our rights is my job,” reflects his background and focus as a candidate.

“My life has been dedicated to protecting and serving others. I am honored to have been entrusted with this shared responsibility alongside other devoted men and women. My background working daily in the community gives me much insight on the needs of the district. It is important that we have voices who understand the real consequences that enacting laws have, not from a politician’s view point, but someone who has worked in and with the community daily.”

Copeland has laid out serval policy priorities early on in the campaign trail. He is passionate about public safety, private property rights, defending the rights to bear arms, and returning decision-making to local governments; he is pro-life and dedicated to ensuring freedom of speech and religion remain core principles in Missouri. Copeland is also dedicated to improving the state’s education system, which is complemented by serving three terms on the Dent/Phelps R-3 school board.

“Our Missouri students deserve the best education, period. Raised in rural Missouri myself, I know we need to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive in a student-centered school and graduate equipped to provide themselves with a happy, productive life. As state representative, I will open my office doors to continue the discussion on how to best provide those opportunities.”

Ron and his wife, Denise, have four children, a daughter in-law, and a very precious grand-daughter. They are active members of Grace Community Church in Salem. While not on duty, Ron enjoys spending time with his family, making furniture, and restoring classic cars.