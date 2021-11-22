Mark Birk chosen to be next Ameren Missouri president

Mark Birk is taking the helm of Ameren Missouri at the start of the new year as its new chairman and president amid a series of executive changes at the company.

Birk has served as Ameren’s senior vice president for customer and power operations since 2017, but his tenure with the company stretches for more than 30 years. Birk has served Ameren in several roles, including as its vice president of energy trading and senior vice president of corporate strategy and risk management.

Birk will replace Marty Lyons in the role, who is taking over as Ameren Corporation’s next CEO.

“Mark is an outstanding leader who is passionate about customer service and operational excellence,” Lyons said. “I am excited for him to lead Ameren Missouri. In the course of his career at Ameren, Mark has led numerous operating and corporate functions, always focusing on continuous improvement for the benefit of our customers, communities, and shareholders.”

Birk is a St. Louis County resident. He is a previous president of the STL Community College Foundation and serves as a cabinet member of United Way of Greater St. Louis as well as a member of the Downtown St. Louis Advisory Board of Greater St. Louis, Inc.

Birk is part of a new wave of leadership for Ameren. Lyons is taking over as president and CEO next year for Warner Baxter, who will transition to executive chairman of its board of directors.

Ameren Missouri also gained a new director of community and economic development in Rob Dixon, who left his position as director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development last month, and a new vice president of economic, community, and business development in 36-year Ameren employee Patrick Smith, Jr.

Gwen Mizell also took the lead on Ameren’s renewable energy transition as its first chief sustainability officer last month. She also serves as its vice president of innovation.