Mike Tsichlis launches bid for Missouri House

Mike Tsichlis is throwing his hat in the ring for HD 96 next year, seeking to represent part of St. Louis County in the Missouri House.

Tsichlis, a Republican, said he would focus on pro-life issues, the 2nd Amendment, and other conservative causes if he were to win the seat. The House hopeful said he would represent voters by “not just talking the talk, but walking the walk.”

“I look forward to the opportunity to serve the people of District 96 and to take a stand and deliver on the most important issues facing voters in South County and across the state: keeping taxes low, supporting law enforcement and our first responders, advocating analytical thinking skills and academic excellence in our schools and opposing divisive teaching using oppositional categories of race, sex, class, religion, or other personal attributes,” Tsichlis said.

Tsichlis is a communications and fundraising consultant with a doctorate in public policy administration. He is finishing his second term as treasurer of the board for Lindbergh Schools, a position he won in 2016. He has been a resident of southwest St. Louis County for 25 years and sat on the Crestwood Board of Aldermen for two years, serving as its president in 2015. He touted his prior experience in public service as a strength heading into the race.

Tsichlis launched his bid with an event in St. Louis County last month. His campaign is being run by Chariot Campaigns and C3 Public Strategies.

The seat is up for grabs with current Rep. David Gregory campaigning for state auditor. Gregory will face off against Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick in the Republican primary for the position after Auditor Nicole Galloway announced she would forgo a re-election bid.

Gregory held the seat since 2016. Tsichlis is set to face off against fellow GOP hopeful Brad Christ.