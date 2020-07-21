Missouri added to New York travel advisory list

Missouri has been added to the dozens of states included in New York’s travel advisory.

The Show-Me State was added along with nine others to the litany of places on New York’s travel advisory, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday. The advisory requires individuals who are traveling to New York from a state on the list to quarantine for at least 14 days.

A state must have a positive COVID-19 test rate of higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or with at least a 10 percent positivity rate over the same time period to be included in the advisory, according to a news release.

Missouri does not fall into travel advisory criteria when it comes to the percent positivity rate but does in cases per resident with a cumulative positive test rate of 567 per 100,000, according to a health department spokesperson.

Cuomo praised his state as it saw the “lowest death toll since the pandemic began” Monday with no fatalities reported in New York City.

“While today’s numbers are encouraging, we must remain vigilant,” Cuomo said.

New York's travel advisory has been expanded to 31 states. If you're traveling to NY from the following states you must self-quarantine for 14 days: AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IN, KS, LA, MD, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 21, 2020

Aside from Missouri, Alaska, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia, and Washington were added to the list.

The other states included are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. The total number of states added to the travel advisory is 31 as of Tuesday.

More than 34,700 Missourians have tested positive for COVID-19 since March and 1,143 have died, according to numbers released by the state Tuesday. More than 408,000 individuals in New York have tested positive, according to the state health department.

Cuomo has been criticized for his handling of nursing homes and positive patients during the pandemic.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS.