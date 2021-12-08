Missouri Farm Bureau Vice President Todd Hays elected to another term

Todd Hays was re-elected as the Missouri Farm Bureau’s vice president during its annual meeting Tuesday, securing another two-year term in the position.

Hays has a long history with the state’s largest farmer advocacy organization: He was appointed the Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) Young Farmers and Ranchers chairman in 2003, moving on to serve on the Board of Directors before taking on the role of vice president in 2010.

Before taking a position with the organization, he received an FFA State Farmer Degree in 1984 and was named 1997’s Missouri Outstanding Young Farmer.

“I think my work with the bureau, including where I am now, has given me the knowledge and understanding of the organization and the farmers we represent as well,” Hays previously told The Missouri Times. “I think my experience is a strength, and on the farm, I deal with the daily stresses like other farmers around the state.”

Hays is a fifth-generation farmer who manages a livestock and crop operation with his family. The family belongs to the Marion County Farm Bureau where Hays also serves as a board member.

Hays serves as chair of the bureau’s FARM-PAC Review and Resolutions committees. He is also active with the Knights of Columbus, Monroe City Agi-leaders, and FFA Alumni.

The Farm Bureau’s 107th Annual Meeting was held at the Lake of the Ozarks this week. Gov. Mike Parson, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft joined the state’s agriculture leaders at the event as they discussed supply chain issues, federal and state agriculture policy, and other topics concerning the state’s largest industry.

Last year’s event was held virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Hays threw his hat in the ring to replace longtime President Blake Hurst last year though the position ultimately went to Garrett Hawkins.