Capitol Briefs: Burlison endorsed by Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan threw his weight behind Sen. Eric Burlison’s bid for Missouri’s 7th congressional district Tuesday.

Jordan, a Republican who has held his seat on Capitol Hill since 2007, is a founding member and former chair of the House Freedom Caucus and served as ranking member on the House Oversight Committee. Jordan touted Burlison’s conservative record throughout his tenure in the state legislature.

“Eric Burlison is a conservative with a track record to back it up,” Jordan said. “In the Missouri Senate and House, he stood up against the radical left to protect our values. Now more than ever, leaders like Eric Burlison are needed to take on the Washington Swamp.”

Burlison has also been endorsed by U.S. Senator Ted Cruz , the House Freedom Fund , and Club for Growth since launching his campaign in September.

Burlison will face fellow Conservative Caucus member Sen. Mike Moon, former Sen. Jay Wasson, and emergency room physician Dr. Sam Alexander for the Republican nomination next year. Congressman Billy Long is vacating the seat to vie for U.S. Senate.

Burlison closed out the third quarter with $143,862 cash on hand.