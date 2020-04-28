New Department of Social Services Virtual Assistant instantly answers questions Missourians ask 24/7

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Department of Social Services (DSS) has launched a Virtual Assistant to answer basic questions and immediately connect Missourians to needed information anytime day or night. The Virtual Assistant answers general questions online regarding the Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits, as well as Child Support. DSS added the new customer service option to expand its ability to provide around-the-clock support to Missourians and to improve customer experience. The Virtual Assistant provides continuously updated information reflecting changes to benefit programs and other matters related to COVID-19. It is important to note, the Virtual Assistant answers only general questions and cannot answer questions specific to an individual’s case.

“In the wake of COVID-19, the Department of Social Services is experiencing a growing number of Missourians who are seeking our services, for the first time,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “Often, those new clients just need basic information and will connect with us to ask very general questions. Now, the Virtual Assistant can instantly provide those basic answers with a click of button day or night. This new tool has not only increased our capacity to serve Missourians, it responds to the changing way clients prefer to communicate.”

Missourians who have general questions can use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get immediate answers 24 hours a day. They can also call for information or personal assistance 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636 Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Missouri Services Navigator has information on over 2,000 programs and services available in the state. Missourians in need of information on Food Stamp, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov. Missourians can also apply for those services 24/7 online by visiting

MyDSS.mo.gov, or sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400.

The Department of Social Services is committed to serving the needs of Missouri citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. Information regarding the department’s response to the pandemic is available online https://dss.mo.gov/covid-19.

