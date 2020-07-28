New governor’s poll has Parson ahead of Galloway by 9 points

A new poll from Gov. Mike Parson’s team showed the chief executive ahead of his likely Democratic opponent, Auditor Nicole Galloway, 48 percent to 39 percent.

That poll also showed 13 percent of voters were still undecided with about 100 days left until the general election.

Other polling data shared with The Missouri Times showed some tight Senate primary races coming up ahead of the Aug. 4 election.

In SD 3:

Elaine Gannon 25%

Josh Barrett 21%

Kent Scism 15%

Undecided 39%

The poll also showed Gannon with a 34% favorability and 15% unfavorability — putting her in a healthy position ahead of the contest.

In SD 25:

Jeff Shawan 12%

Jason Bean 26%

Eddy Justice 26%

Steve Cookson 7%

Undecided 29%

In SD 27:

Holly Rehder 34%

Kathy Swan 27%

Undecided 39%

In SD 29:

Mike Moon 39%

David Cole 25%

Undecided: 37%

In SD 31:

Jack Bondon 25%

Rick Brattin 26%

Bill Yarberry 2%

Undecided 47%

In SD 33:

Robert Ross 31%

Karla Eslinger 17%

Van Kelly 14%

Undecided 38%