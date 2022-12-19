Opinion: Election Infrastructure Funding Should Be Supported in Federal Budget

It’s essential that as Missourian’s we protect and strengthen the infrastructure needed to make sure every citizen can confidently – and efficiently – cast their ballot. For most voting is their primary exercise of democratic involvement as citizens.

Currently, Congress has outlined $400 million in the FY23 budget dedicated to addressing election infrastructure needs. This investment is needed immediately by many locations across the country to prepare for the 2024 election cycle.

We just underwent a successful election cycle; however, that does not mean there isn’t room for improvement. My experiences as the Director of Elections in St. Charles County have shown me the struggles many local election authorities continue to face administering elections. Too many officials across our state lack basic resources for successful election administration, from training of staff and poll workers, purchasing supplies and equipment, and paying for overtime and election day help.

As a former state legislator and the current Director of Elections in St. Charles County, I ask that our congressional delegation support this allocation and advocate for it among their colleagues. A safe and secure electoral process creates a safe and secure republic. The importance of funding elections with the HAVA law, and funding for elections is just as important today as it was twenty years ago.