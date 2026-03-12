Opinion: Missouri High School Sports Are at a Crossroads — Let’s Get This Right

Recent debate over Missouri high school athletics has sparked meaningful conversations across the state. While opinions differ on the legislation that prompted this discussion, something important has emerged: coaches, administrators, and school officials — even those on opposite sides of the bill — agree that reforms must be considered.

That common ground should be our focus. It is a moment to prioritize student-athletes and the long-term integrity of high school sports.

As an avid high school sports fan who also closely monitors public policy, I have spoken with stakeholders from urban, suburban, and rural districts; public and private schools; boys and girls programs alike. While perspectives vary on specific policy solutions, there is broad consensus that the current system faces mounting pressure — and that modernization is overdue.

At the collegiate level, policymakers are actively grappling with similar challenges. Senator Eric Schmitt’s legislation and other federal efforts aim to bring clarity and structure to an evolving college athletics marketplace. High school leaders should be having the same forward-looking conversation. Thoughtful, transparent guidelines can protect students from exploitation while preserving competitive balance.

Here are the reforms that deserve priority:

Restore Integrity to the Transfer Rule.

The 365-day transfer rule was designed to prevent recruiting abuses and preserve competitive balance. Yet inconsistent enforcement and limited oversight have eroded confidence in the system. Clear verification standards, meaningful enforcement, and independent accountability are necessary to restore trust and fairness.

Establish Guardrails for High School NIL.

Name, Image, and Likeness is no longer theoretical. NIL opportunities are already present for some high school athletes. The question is not whether NIL will impact high school sports — it already has. The question is whether Missouri will put reasonable guardrails to protect athlete sand competition.

Reevaluate Outdated Contact Rules.

Restrictions on eighth-grade contact and offseason coaching were created with good intentions. In practice, they are often worked around, undermining credibility and creating competitive inconsistencies. If policies no longer function as intended, they should be reviewed and modernized.

Modernize Competitive Classification.

Enrollment alone is no longer an accurate measure of competitiveness. A more comprehensive model that better reflects performance would create better matchups and reduce lopsided outcomes that benefit no one. Competitive balance should be fair, transparent, and consistently applied.

Missouri high school sports are one of our state’s great unifying traditions. Friday night lights and championship Saturdays bring communities together and shape young lives. Preserving that tradition requires thoughtful stewardship, not division.

The recent debate has opened the door. Even those who disagree on the legislative path forward agree that reform is needed.

Let’s keep the focus where it belongs — on student-athletes — and commit to getting this right.