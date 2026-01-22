Opinion: Numbers and Nuance (Part 3)

As everyone’s favorite German publisher likes to say, “The great thing about politics is there’s a scoreboard.“ But when measuring fundraising success, it’s essential to look beyond the final scores – the win-loss column – and take a deeper dive into the numbers. This process is what sports fans call “the game inside the game.“

A professional fundraiser’s win-loss record is not completely irrelevant, but it can be misleading.

A simple W-L tally overlooks context and nuance. Was the fundraiser’s client the incumbent or the challenger? In a primary election for an open seat, was the candidate the insider favorite or the underdog? Was he or she a first-time candidate or a veteran campaigner? Was the candidate serious about asking for money, or did they look for any excuse to miss call time? Each factor influences how much cash the campaign will raise.

There are elite level Democrat fundraisers in Missouri with abysmal win-loss records. The same could be said for top Republican fundraisers in the 1990s and early 2000s. Consider the partisan contexts and the individual campaigns’ dynamics to reveal a fundraiser’s true scoreboard.

Beyond the social chair

In my eight election cycles, I’ve noticed that many first-time candidates confuse the role of political fundraiser with that of a party planner. Maybe it’s because rookie candidates picture themselves the belle of the ball, mixing and mingling with adoring donors at glitzy events. As they soon discover, in-person events are only one aspect of a successful fundraising operation. In fact, when I advise clients on in-person events I always try to keep overhead costs and frills to a minimum.

Not all events serve the same purpose. When planning any event, the first goal is to identify the purpose. A campaign kickoff is designed to draw a big crowd of potential voters and show energy and momentum for a candidate. Typically, this sort of event will not charge a fee to attend as to boost attendance, but donations certainly won’t be turned away.

A fundraising event, alternatively, is intended for every attendee to be attached to a donation and increase cash-on-hand numbers for the campaign.

Many think that the event itself is the hardest part of a fundraiser’s work, but for me that is far from the truth. Hours of prep work go into curating a call list for a client that is specific to each event, and then following up with event hosts to guarantee a minimum dollar amount is coming in the door.

So yes, aspiring candidates – a professional fundraiser can help identify and book venues, lock down the food and drink arrangements and even suggest creative themes. But basic “party planner” skills alone won’t cut it if you’re looking to raise serious money for your campaign.

Choosing a Fundraiser

When it comes time to choose a professional fundraiser for your campaign needs, there are many different strengths and weaknesses to consider. Some clients care about the geography of their fundraiser as they want to see them regularly and work together in-person. Some fundraisers flaunt their rolodex and use their connections to woo potential clients. For me personally, I try to utilize a personal appeal with a unique finance plan for each client curated based upon their strengths, weaknesses, goals and geography. There are several talented folks in this field, you just have to find the one that’s the best fit for you and your campaign!