Press Release: Conservative Leader Jeff Shawan Announces Bid for Missouri House District 152

Poplar Bluff, Missouri — Former State Representative Jeff Shawan today announced that he is running for the Missouri House of Representatives in the 152nd District, offering Butler County voters a familiar and trusted conservative voice with a record of effective service, fiscal discipline, and deep commitment to public safety and life.

Shawan previously won election to the Missouri House in 2018, serving from 2019 to 2020. During his time in Jefferson City, he earned a reputation as a hard-working legislator who took his responsibilities seriously and focused on results rather than headlines. Fellow lawmakers and constituents alike recognized him as someone who showed up prepared, understood the issues, and consistently put his constituents first.

“Government exists to protect life, property, and freedom — not to grow itself,” Shawan said. “I’m running because Missouri needs leaders who respect taxpayers, defend our traditional family values, and understand that public service is a trust.”

In the legislature, Shawan focused heavily on fiscal responsibility and limited government. Serving on committees that dealt with economic development, general laws, higher education, and professional licensing, he worked to reduce unnecessary regulations and keep government from interfering in the daily lives of families and small businesses.

His work earned him a 100 percent voting record with the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), reflecting his strong support for job creators and rural employers.

That pro-business approach was shaped by real-world experience. Shawan spent more than two decades as a small business owner, dealing firsthand with payroll, taxes, and regulations. He understands how state policy decisions ripple through small towns and family-owned businesses — and why government should help, not hinder, those who create jobs.

Public safety has long been at the center of Shawan’s public service. While in the House, he worked on legislation addressing resisting arrest, drug overdose prevention, and liability protections for prescribed burns — measures aimed at protecting families, first responders, and property owners.

He believes strongly that law enforcement and emergency responders deserve support, not second-guessing from politicians in Jefferson City.

That belief is rooted in experience. Beginning in 2012, Shawan served as Butler County Emergency Management Director, coordinating disaster preparedness and response efforts and working directly with local officials, firefighters, and first responders.

That role gave him firsthand insight into how critical infrastructure, clear communication, and responsible planning can save lives during emergencies.

“Jeff has been there when it mattered most,” said Craig Meador, with the Poplar Bluff Severe Weather Response Team. “When storms hit or emergencies happened, he wasn’t just talking about public safety — he was living it.”

Shawan also views infrastructure as a public safety issue, not a political one. Safe roads, reliable bridges, and accessible emergency routes are essential for first responders, rural families, and economic growth. He supports responsible infrastructure investment that prioritizes safety while respecting taxpayers.

Faith has been a guiding force throughout Shawan’s life and public service. As a committed Christian, he believes government should protect the most vulnerable — especially the unborn. While serving in the Missouri House, he was a strong supporter of pro-life legislation, including bills designed to protect unborn children and uphold the dignity of human life. Shawan has said repeatedly that his pro-life stance is not political, but moral.

“I believe every life has value,” Shawan said. “That belief doesn’t change when it’s inconvenient or unpopular.”

He is also a firm defender of parental rights, religious liberty, and common-sense fairness, including protecting girls’ sports from biological males. Shawan supports strong borders and opposes illegal immigration, believing Missouri families should not bear the cost of federal failure.

Terry & Karen Buttrey, longtime Butler County farmers, said Shawan’s commitment to the community never ended when his term did. “Even after leaving the legislature, Jeff kept showing up for people. He’s always been involved in our community, and when the tornado hit last year, he stepped in and was there when our community needed him most.”

Shawan is running as a conservative Republican who believes in cutting taxes, stopping wasteful spending, defending the Second Amendment, protecting life, and keeping government accountable to the people. Jeff was also endorsed in his past races by Missouri Right to Life (MRL), and the National Rifle Association (NRA-PVF). Additionally, he was named the Freshmen legislator of the year for Veteran Services by the Republican caucus in 2019.

Larry Kimbrow, President of the Poplar Bluff Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America, said, “I have the utmost respect for Jeff Shawan. He has always been a strong advocate for our community, and I will never forget when he led the Ride for the Veterans Wall on the Katy Trail across Missouri and raised more than $40,000 to help complete construction of the Butler County Veterans Memorial Wall in front of the Black River Coliseum.”

“This race is about experience, values, and trust,” Shawan said. “I’ve served before, I know the job, and I’m ready to serve Butler County again.”

About Jeff Shawan

Jeff Shawan is a Poplar Bluff resident, former Missouri State Representative, small business owner, and former Butler County Emergency Management Director. He served in the Missouri House from 2019–2020 after winning election in 2018 and is seeking to return to the legislature in 2026 to continue his work on fiscal responsibility, public safety, and protecting life and family values. Jeff is married to Christy Montgomery Shawan, former CEO of Black River Medical Center. Jeff and Christy work as a team in multiple charitable organizations and causes.