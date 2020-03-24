This Week In Missouri Politics Column: Parson’s response to coronavirus may not be telling you what you want to hear, but it’s a very Missouri response

I know this isn’t what many people want to hear.

I understand many people are scared, and in a social media age we all want someone to lash out at for this epidemic, and Governor Mike Parson is as good as anyone.

I understand that the liberal urban media would love nothing more than to blame anything bad that has ever happened on Parson.

I know many people want a heavy-handed mandate from the government that will make everything okay.

As is typically the case, I’m not with the crowd. Besides if Parson or anyone in the government said that, well, I’m a hillbilly and wouldn’t believe them anyway.

Challenges such as the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak are where the true tests of a state’s infrastructure and leadership are seen.

It has been interesting to watch the criticism of leaders at every level of government. The federal response — which to be honest is the only level of government with the amount of money to do anything that really matters — has been overall pretty average.

The president should not have referred to COVID-19 as a hoax, and that is just a fact. Before you get started, my Trump credentials are better than anyone in this state besides maybe David Steelman.

I was pro-Trump when most of you were rigging caucuses for Ted Cruz. However, I do acknowledge that Donald J. Trump can make mistakes, and he made one here.

On the local level, leaders are reacting in a way that you would expect. More liberal cities have citizens who put a great deal of faith in government and elect people to serve in local government that have greater faith in government, and therefore, have gotten more heavy-handed mandates from the local government they have elected.

When you think about it, it really just makes sense.

On the state level, Missourians do not share the trust of the government, and therefore, elect more conservative leaders who are naturally averse to heavy-handed government mandates.

In an effort to cut through some of the fear and rhetoric, I decided to check out how Missouri was faring compared to other states of our size.

Now before you start playing amateur epidemiologist, I selected the CDC website to use, and this information is valid as of March 23 at 8 p.m and is meant as a tool for comparison — not up-to-the-minute statistics.

I know there are other variables — such as how many are tested, the varying government responses, etc., — but here is a list of states and their number of reported cases. For reference, Missouri currently ranks No. 18 in population.

Here are a few states that are larger than Missouri:

12th Virginia – cases reported: 254

13th Washington – cases reported: 1996

14th Arizona – cases reported: 152

15th Massachusetts – cases reported: 646

16th Tennessee – cases reported: 505

17th Indiana – cases reported: 201

Here are a few states that are smaller than Missouri:

19th Maryland – cases reported: 288

20th Wisconsin – cases reported: 381

21st Colorado – cases reported: 591

22nd Minnesota – cases reported: 236

23rd South Carolina – cases reported: 195

24th Alabama – cases reported: 157

Again Missouri is No. 18 in population and has 106 cases reported.

Yes, the coronavirus is serious, deadly serious.

Yes, every decision that Governor Parson has made can be criticized.

No, it does not make you a terrible person to believe that Nicole Galloway could have made better decisions.

Yes, you should wash your hands and limit your contact with other people.

Yes, it’s very early, and no one knows where Missouri will rank at the end of this — whenever that end arrives.

However, thus far, Governor Parson’s decision of letting local authorities make local decisions is a very conservative, midwestern, and responsible approach to this calamity.

If you want someone to give you a Facebook video where he blows something up and tells you that he is from the government and here to help, and the government is going to make everything okay, that’s not who Governor Parson is. Also, that isn’t even true.

In many ways, Governor Parson has taken a very Missouri approach to this global problem.

I understand people are scared and want someone to lash out at, but as the numbers show, here in Missouri we are holding our own.