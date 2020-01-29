Parson has commanding lead over Galloway in latest poll

A new poll commissioned by the Uniting Missouri PAC, which supports Gov. Mike Parson, shows the Republican has a commanding lead over Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway: 54 percent to 36 percent, with 7 percent undecided.

Additionally, the poll showed Parson led with swing voters as well: 53 percent to 35 percent among independent men and 48 percent to 37 percent among independent women.

The poll, conducted among likely general election voters, also showed Parson would overcome a potential challenger in the upcoming gubernatorial election. It had Parson with a 56 percent to 30 percent lead over a matchup with former Gov. Eric Greitens. Parson came away with a favorable to unfavorable ratio of 70:8 compared to Greitens (49:26).

“The real news here is that Team Parson has now publicly confirmed that they are polling the Governor in a hypothetical primary against Eric Greitens,” Eric Slusher, a Galloway campaign spokesperson, told The Missouri Times. “Apparently the rumors of their deep concern about the return of Greitens were real all along. We are truly through the looking glass at this point.”

Parson’s job approval rating came in at 60 percent, according to the survey, with only 26 percent of voters disapproving. In addition, 50 percent of voters surveyed said Missouri is “going in the right direction.”

The statewide survey of 600 people was conducted by Virginia-based American Viewpoint with a +/- 4 percent margin of error.