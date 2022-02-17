Police Chief Jay Johnson to run for Clay County commissioner

Retired Police Chief Jay Johnson has thrown his hat into the ring for Clay County Commissioner of the Eastern District, In-District. Currently, Johnson is the only announced candidate for this position.

“I am running to ensure Clay County citizens can continue to live in a safe and prosperous community. I will promote increased accessibility, responsiveness, accountability, and transparency alongside the other commissioners to foster goodwill between local government and its constituents,” Johnson declared.

A former police chief, Johnson holds a masters degree in public administration and is adamant about ensuring law enforcement is fully supported and funded by the county. Through his time working under government oversight, he understands how regulations can burden efficiency in public services and small businesses. He hopes to rectify this issue by cutting red tape and returning power to the individual.

Chief Johnson has also served as an acting city manager and specialized in creating better government efficiencies – a more effective government using less taxpayer dollars. “I believe the job of the county commission is to keep taxation low and use the resources we do have as efficiently as possible. It is county government’s job to maintain roads and bridges—it is not their job to dictate burdensome mandates or to meddle in local businesses’ day-to-day affairs. As commissioner, I will work to keep Clay County on track: no law enforcement defunding foolishness, no unneeded tax hikes, and no restrictions on people’s liberties.”

While this is Johnson’s first time running for public office, he is very familiar with the title of “public servant.” As a police officer, Johnson served for nearly thirty years fighting criminal activity. Johnson describes his pursuit of elected office as a continuation of this mission.

“It has been said, ‘All that is needed for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.’ My life has been dedicated to keeping people safe. As a candidate for Eastern Commissioner, that goal hasn’t changed. I believe the number one priority of government at any level is public safety. We need to make sure we are investing in preventative strategies to deter crime—and when it does occur, our sheriff’s department and prosecutors should be fully equipped by the county to confirm justice prevails. I will always give my support to those acting in the name of the law.”

A father of three, Jay and his wife, Nicole, are active supporters of their children’s sports activities at Liberty North High School. The family is very active in The Church of Christ and has a lineage that dates back to the inception of Clay County in the early 1800s. Chief Johnson is also an avid equestrian and can periodically be spotted at the Smithville horse trails riding his 19hh Belgian draft horse, Captain America!

Jay Johnson has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign.