Tom Barr, Greene County Circuit Clerk, announces bid for Springfield House seat

Greene County Circuit Clerk Tom Barr has launched a campaign for the Republican nomination to serve southeast Springfield in the newly redrawn HD 137.

Barr has served two terms in his current position and has been involved in local business ventures, including establishing Ozark Mailing Services in 1982 before selling it in 2010.

The seat opened after Rep. John Black, a Republican, was drawn into HD 129 following redistricting.

“Politicians claim they want to implement private sector practices to streamline government, but they often lack the real-world skills to accomplish their goal. As Greene County Circuit Clerk since 2015, I have already demonstrated how to effectively operate and enhance government services,” Barr said in a statement.

Barr’s campaign listed government accountability and fiscal conservatism as key legislative priorities.

He was re-elected to his second term as the Greene County Circuit Clerk in 2018.

Barr cited his business experience in the Greene County Circuit Clerk’s office as strengths in pursuing efficiency in government.

Barr is a member of the Mercy Foundation Board and the Rotary Club of Springfield Sunrise. He has served as the board president of the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield and a past member of the Springfield Branson Airport Board as well as on the Board of Public Utilities (CU Board).

“An important role of government is service to citizens,” said Barr. “It has been my core focus as the circuit clerk to modernize procedures and eliminate red tape. I plan to bring my skills and experience in the private sector and government to the Missouri Legislature.”