Press Release: Bill Falkner Announces Campaign for Presiding Commissioner of Buchanan County

ST. JOSEPH, MO — State Representative Bill Falkner announced today that he will run for Presiding Commissioner of Buchanan County in the August 2026 Republican primary. Falkner, who is completing his final term in the Missouri House, said he is ready to bring his experience in public service and problem-solving back home to focus on the needs of the community.

“As my time in the Missouri Capitol comes to an end, my commitment to the people of Buchanan County remains as strong as ever,” Falkner said. “Our county deserves leadership that understands our challenges firsthand and is prepared to get to work on day one.”

While other term-limited state representatives often seek to climb the political ladder to reach higher office, Falkner has proven his commitment is to his community—not personal ambition. He looks forward to spending more time in St. Joseph addressing local needs and less time navigating Jefferson City’s politically-charged environment.

His campaign will focus on restoring and strengthening local infrastructure, ensuring roads, bridges, and public facilities are safe, reliable, and built for future growth. He also plans to champion family-owned businesses and farms, emphasizing their importance to the county’s economic stability and long-term success. Additionally, Falkner pledged to prioritize policies that support hardworking blue-collar families who keep the community running.

“I’m running to make sure Buchanan County continues to be a place where families can thrive. My work in the House may be coming to an end, but there is still much I want to do to help keep Buchanan County on the path to success and defended against government overreach.”

Falkner looks forward to speaking with voters on the campaign trail and hearing what local issues matter most to them.