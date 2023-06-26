Press Release: Conservative businessman Dave Soto announces candidacy for State Representative in Republican primary

Perryville, MO – Dave Soto, a respected real estate broker and property management professional, has officially announced his candidacy for State Representative in the upcoming Republican primary. With a steadfast commitment to conservative values and a proven track record of community involvement, Soto aims to bring his extensive experience and dedication to public service to benefit the constituents of his district.

“I am honored to announce my candidacy for State Representative in the upcoming Republican primary. I believe in the power of conservative values and the importance of serving our community with dedication and integrity,” Soto said. “Throughout my career in real estate and property management, I have witnessed firsthand the significance of protecting homeowner and property rights. As State Representative, I will work tirelessly to ensure these rights are safeguarded for the benefit of our constituents.”

Soto’s deep-rooted connection to the community is reflected in his long-standing marriage of 40 years to his beloved wife, Joyce (Bohnert) Soto. As a devoted family man, Soto understands the importance of building a strong foundation and fostering a prosperous future for the generations to come.

Throughout his career, Soto has been actively involved in various organizations, demonstrating his leadership and commitment to his community. He has played an integral role in the Missouri Realtors Association, working tirelessly to protect homeowner and property rights. Soto’s dedication to small business issues led him to serve on the leadership council for NFIB Missouri, advocating for the growth and success of local entrepreneurs.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our community, driving economic growth and providing vital opportunities. I am committed to advocating for their interests and creating an environment where entrepreneurship can thrive,” Soto said. “The state budget is a critical aspect of our governance, and I am determined to find innovative ways to bring more dollars into Southeast Missouri for essential infrastructure improvements and community projects. By securing necessary resources, we can enhance the quality of life and support the growth of our region.”

Soto’s commitment to public service extends beyond his professional endeavors. He was appointed to the Perry County Hospital public board, where he successfully completed the term of a departing member. Soto’s involvement in this important community institution showcased his ability to effectively collaborate and make meaningful contributions to the betterment of the region.

A proud father of five children and a loving grandfather to seven grandchildren, Soto values the importance of family and community support. He is an active member of St. Vincent De Paul in Perryville, where he finds solace in his faith and engages with the community on a spiritual level.

Soto’s dedication to fostering economic growth and prosperity is evident through his membership in the Cape Girardeau, Jackson, and Perryville chambers of commerce. Additionally, he actively participates in the Perryville Rotary, where he works alongside fellow community leaders to drive positive change.

In recognition of his unwavering commitment to protecting constitutional rights, Soto has been a member of the National Rifle Association (NRA) since 1999. “I firmly believe in the principles of limited government, personal responsibility, and individual freedom. These values shape my decisions and drive me to protect the rights and liberties of every citizen. As State Representative, I will tirelessly champion these conservative ideals to ensure a prosperous future for our community and state,” Soto said.

With his comprehensive understanding of the needs and aspirations of the community, Dave Soto is committed to bringing positive change to the district and representing the voices of his fellow residents in the State Representative position. Voters can learn more at: friendsofdavesoto.com